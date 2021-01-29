High school basketball roundup: Cavaliers clip Jackets’ wings in double OT

Dominique Washington scored 13 of his career-high 31 points in overtime to help Caroline escape with a 76-70 double overtime win against visiting James Monroe in Battlefield District boys basketball action Friday night.
Gabe Campbell add 17 points for the Cavaliers, who converted 12 of 13 free throws in the extra sessions and finished 26 for 30 from the line for the game.
Ricky Goode-Wright (10 rebounds) and Aaron Carter (nine rebounds) both eclpised the 20-point mark for the Yellow Jackets with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Tyson Taylor added nine boards.
|James Monroe
|19
|15
|10
|12
|9
|5
|—
|70
|Caroline
|12
|13
|21
|10
|9
|11
|—
|76
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 6, Ricky Goode-Wright 23, Kyle Snider 5, Greg Williams 0, Tyson Taylor 8, R.J. Turner 0, Aaron Carter 22, Travis Hudson 2, Joe Hardy 0, Christian Hamm 4. Totals: 27 9-13 70.
Caroline: Dondre Courtney 2, Dominique Washington 31, Trevor Smith 8, Gabe Campbell 17, Jayden Freeman 3, Jevonte Wright-Parker 0, Shaun Harris 11, Kylic Williams 4, Irving Olivis 0. Totals: 22 26-30 76.
3-pointers: JM 7 (Goode-Wright 4, Carter 2, Snider). Caroline 6 (Courtney 3, Washington 2, Harris).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 64, LOUISA 54
Charles Coogler scored 21 points and was 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as visiting Spotsylvania rallied for its first win of the season in nondistrict action.
Austin Boggs, Chase Green and Monte McMorris III each added 11 points for the Knights, who visit James Monroe on Saturday.
|Spotsylvania
|16
|7
|15
|26
|—
|64
|Louisa
|13
|9
|20
|12
|—
|54
Spotsylvania (1-8): Charles Coogler 21, Austin Boggs 11, Trent Reid 2, Evan Bowles 5, Jake Jack 0, Chase Greene 11, Mote McMorris III 11, DeAnthony Pendleton 3, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 22 11-13 64.
Louisa: Armani Comfort 11, Terry Neely 13, Nate Feagans 18, Teyachta Harris 10, Takai Comfort 0, Seth Myers 0, Maleke Huntington 0, Steven Ingram 0, Qwenton Spellman 0, Avanti Hunter 0, Evan Straley. Totals: 32 2-3 54.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 9 (Boggs 3, Coogler 2, Greene 2, Bowles, McMorris). Louisa 10 (Feagans 4, Comfort 3, Neely 3).
NORTH STAFFORD 46, BROOKE POINT 45
Hezekiah Brown’s 22-point game highlighted North Stafford’s senior-night win.
Brown scored 18 points from the field and was a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line on the night.
Brooke Point fell behind early but battled back in the second half. The comeback ultimately fell short despite strong showings from Jordan Scott and Matt Harris, who scored 10 and eight points, respectively.
North Stafford now looks ahead to its matchup at home against Riverbend slated for Monday night. Brooke Point will have a chance to bounce back when it faces Colonial Forge on Saturday.
|Brooke Point
|6
|6
|15
|18
|—
|45
|North Stafford
|14
|5
|14
|13
|—
|46
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 0, Demitrius Purnell 0, Christian Leap 1, Jaden Scott 0, Cherdan Petit 4, Lamante Venisee 5, Edward Simms 7, Matt Harris 8, Jordan Scott 10, Eric Mason 8, Chase Scroggins 2, Xavier Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 12 20-34 45.
North Stafford (2-4): Aiden Pittman 2, AJ Lebrusciano 0, Alex Chase 6, Austin Hamilton 0, Chris Leinhardt 0, Cliff Davis 3, Hezekiah Brown 22, Ian Edwards 0, Isiah Shaw 6, Isiah Wood-Farley 0, Mekhi Dillard 0, Nick Perkins 4, Vincent Sabatino 3, Wayne John 0. Totals: 15 11-19 46.
3-Pointers: BP (Matt Harris 1). NS (Hezekiah Brown 2, Isiah Shaw 1, Nick Perkins 1, Vincent Sabatino 1).
MASSAPONAX 63, COLONIAL FORGE 49
A 21-point effort from Gabriel Jones wasn’t enough for Colonial Forge as Massaponax secured its eighth win of the season.
Freshman Ben Myers led all Panthers scorers with 17 points. He also recorded three steals.
Dalen Ainsworth also had a productive night, posting a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Massaponax will look to strengthen its hold on the second seed position in the region when it faces Stafford on Tuesday.
“This was a huge game for us,” Berkley said. “Taking hold of the number two seed means we have a chance to go deep in the regionals.”
Colonial Forge will play its fourth game in four days when it faces Brooke Point on Saturday.
|Colonial Forge
|13
|8
|16
|12
|—
|49
|Massaponax
|15
|19
|14
|15
|—
|63
Colonial Forge (3-4): Alfredo Abel 4, Ashton Schoolfield 6, Gabriel Jones 21, Kalvin Hamilton 2, Ahman Esco, 3, Derreous Ransom 4, Max Alhanadi, Eliajah Wise 4, Charleston Berry-Hall 5, Blake Parker 0. Totals: 19 5-6 49.
Massaponix (8-4): Kaiden Rosenbaum 8, Tyheem Kimble 11, Carson Pugh 2, Dalen Ainsworth 15, Will Rivilesse 2, Ben Myers 17, Devin Johnson 8, Trey Floyd 0. Totals: 24 10-17 63.
3-Pointers: CF (Gabriel Jones 5, Charleston Berry-Hall 1). Massaponax (Kaiden Rosenbaum 1, Tyheem Kimble 1, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Ben Myers 1).
CHANCELLOR 68, KING GEORGE 59
Despite a slow start, Chancellor’s boys basketball team powered past King George for the win in a back-and-forth game.
Shane Batten led the way with 24 points and five steals. The Chargers also got a high-scoring performance from AJ Coghill, who scored 16 and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.
King George’s squad was led by Nehemiah Frye’s 15 points, 13 of which were scored in the first half.
The Foxes will face Courtland on Saturday afternoon, while Chancellor looks ahead to a Battlefield District matchup against James Monroe on Tuesday.
|King George
|10
|18
|10
|21
|—
|59
|Chancellor
|12
|6
|20
|50
|—
|68
King George (2-7): Elijah Sherfield 5, Jaden Hobay 0, Javon Campbell 10, Devon Whiting 8, Ethan Chase 7, Mekhai White 9, Nehemiah Frye 15, Andre Mack 0, Joe Billingsly 5. Totals: 18 17-26 59.
Chancellor (7-4): Shane Batten 24, Ziggy Carter 13, AJ Coghill 16, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 2, Jason Jackson 0, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 0, Dajuan Johnson 0, Josh Mattey 6, Breydon Williams 7. Totals 25 14-23 68.
3-Pointers: KG (Elijah Sherfield 1, Devon Whiting 1, Mekhai White 3, Nehemiah Frye 1) Chancellor (Shane Batten 1, Josh Mattey 2, Breydon Williams 1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 59, CAROLINE 33
Nia Bryant scored 20 points as James Monroe defeated visiting Caroline.
Bryant’s efforts were complemented well by Isabel Whitman, who scored 18 points.
Caroline managed just nine points by halftime. The Cavaliers got more offensive production in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to dig themselves out of an early hole.
James Monroe will look to get over the .500 mark when it hosts Spotsylvania on Monday. Caroline will face off against Courtland on Tuesday.
|Caroline
|3
|6
|10
|14
|—
|33
|James Monroe
|13
|16
|15
|15
|—
|59
Caroline: Jada Jeter 0, Kayla Montgomery 3, Tinyia Terrell 0, Jayla Hill 12, Kamryn Gray 1, Grace Shannon 7, Delaney Haislop 10. Totals:
James Monroe (4-4): Nia Bryant 20, Amath Chol 2, Kayanna Cloud 11, Logan Conner 0, Isabel Whitman 18, Imani McJunkin 0, Ayanna Wynn 0, Danielle Cloud 0, Giahna Slaughter 0, Tati Brown Baylor 0, Zyonna Bombrey 8. Totals: 26 1-7 59.
3-Pointers: Caroline (Grace Shannon 1) James Monroe (Nia Bryant 4, Isabel Whitman 2).
COURTLAND 57, EASTERN VIEW 51
Courtland escapes Eastern View with a fourth quarter come-from-behind victory.
Down seven going into the fourth quarter the Cougars stepped up to outscore the Cyclones by 13 to end the game.
Janeah Bell led the Cougars tallying a double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds, while Deziree Johnson adds five steals and two assist along with her 14 points.
The teams are set to face off in another matchup on Saturday.
|Eastern View
|13
|9
|17
|12
|—
|51
|Courtland
|13
|11
|8
|25
|—
|57
Eastern View (4-5): Terese Greene 28 , Soniya Brown 5, McKenna Warren 8, Kaidence Brown 0, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 3, Faith Tingler 0, Savanna Veazey 2, Haley Damer 5. Totals: 23 1-8 51.
Courtland (2-4): Grace Whitenack 4, Maya Johnson 10, Shavia Davis 2, Atlee Thompson 5, Deziree Johnson 14, Dannielle Robbins 0, Daynija Davis 0, Haleigh Mullikin 7, Emariel Parker 0, Janeah Bell 15. Totals: 21 10-19 57.
3-pointers: EV (Greene 2, S. Brown, Damer). Courtland 5 (M. Johnson 2, D. Johnson 2, Mullikin).
NORTH STAFFORD 54, BROOKE POINT 31
Cayla Thomas scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter to help ice a Commonwealth District victory for homestanding North Stafford.
Makyli Johnson and Destinee Salgado added 11 points a piece for the Wolverines, who host Riverbend on Monday.
|Brooke Point
|4
|8
|5
|14
|—
|31
|North Stafford
|11
|16
|16
|11
|—
|54