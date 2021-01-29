High school basketball roundup: Cavaliers clip Jackets’ wings in double OT

MASSAPONAX 63, COLONIAL FORGE 49

A 21-point effort from Gabriel Jones wasn’t enough for Colonial Forge as Massaponax secured its eighth win of the season.

Freshman Ben Myers led all Panthers scorers with 17 points. He also recorded three steals.

Dalen Ainsworth also had a productive night, posting a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Massaponax will look to strengthen its hold on the second seed position in the region when it faces Stafford on Tuesday.

“This was a huge game for us,” Berkley said. “Taking hold of the number two seed means we have a chance to go deep in the regionals.”

Colonial Forge will play its fourth game in four days when it faces Brooke Point on Saturday.