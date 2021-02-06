High school basketball roundup: Chancellor dispatches James Monroe in overtime

Chancellor: Shane Batten 10, Ziggy Carter 12, AJ Coghill 24, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 0, Dajuan Johnson 0, Breydon Williams 21. Totals: 20 20-29 67.

James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 4, Ricky Goode-Wright 29, Kyle Snider 6, Greg Williams 0, Tyson Taylor 0. RJ Turner 0, Aaron Carter 15, Travis Hudson 0, Joe Hardy 0, Christian Hamm 6. Totals: 19 13-17 60.

3-pointers: Chancellor 7 (Coghill 4, Batten 2, Williams). JM 9 (Carter 4, Goode-Wright 3, Snider 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern View hit 13 3-pointers and had all the players on its roster get in the scoring column in a Battlefield District win to close out its regular season.