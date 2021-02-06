High school basketball roundup: Chancellor dispatches James Monroe in overtime

The Chancellor boys basketball team converted 10 of 12 free throws in overtime to secure a regular-season ending 67-60 Battlefield District win at James Monroe on Saturday night.
Breydon Williams was a perfect 6 for 6 in the extra session and finished with 21 points. AJ Coghill led the Chargers with 24 points.
Ricky Goode-Wright topped the charts for the Yellow Jackets, compiling a game-high 29 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
|Chancellor
|13
|8
|20
|12
|14
|—
|67
|James Monroe
|16
|3
|19
|15
|7
|—
|60
Chancellor: Shane Batten 10, Ziggy Carter 12, AJ Coghill 24, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 0, Dajuan Johnson 0, Breydon Williams 21. Totals: 20 20-29 67.
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 4, Ricky Goode-Wright 29, Kyle Snider 6, Greg Williams 0, Tyson Taylor 0. RJ Turner 0, Aaron Carter 15, Travis Hudson 0, Joe Hardy 0, Christian Hamm 6. Totals: 19 13-17 60.
3-pointers: Chancellor 7 (Coghill 4, Batten 2, Williams). JM 9 (Carter 4, Goode-Wright 3, Snider 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
EASTERN VIEW 87, SPOTSYLVANIA 51
Eastern View hit 13 3-pointers and had all the players on its roster get in the scoring column in a Battlefield District win to close out its regular season.
Bryan Maxie and Amaree Robinson led the way for the Cyclones with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Nate Widener scored 14 and Evan Bowles 12 for the Knights.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|14
|8
|17
|—
|51
|Eastern View
|29
|15
|19
|24
|—
|87
Spotsylvania (1-13): Austin Boggs 9, Nate Widener 14, Evan Bowles 12, Jake Jack 2, Chase Greene 6, Monte McMorris III 4, Dillon Robinson 2, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 18 10-10 51.
Eastern View: Amaree Robinson 12, Rickey Butler 10, Bryan Maxie 13, D’Aze Hunter 11, Corey Long 5, Dominic Sasso 8, Terry Jackson 4, D’Myo Hunter 9, Thomas Coles 4, Tagarka Siaca-Bey 8, Jamil Abed 3. Totals: 33 8-12 87.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Boggs 3, Widener, Bowles). EV 13 (Maxie 3, D’Myo Hunter 3, Robinson 2, Butler, D’Aze Hunter, Long, Siava-Bey, Abed).
MASSAPONAX 66, STAFFORD 27
Devin Johnson had a game-high 16 points and added eight rebounds to help visiting Massaponax cruise a Commonwealth District win.
Tyheem Kimble added 14 points, and Ben Myers contributed five assists and four steals for the Panthers, whohost Woodbridge in Monday’s Region 6b quarterfinals.
|Massaponax
|13
|18
|23
|12
|—
|66
|Stafford
|3
|7
|12
|5
|—
|27
Massaponax (9-5, 8-4): Kaiden Rosenbaum 7, Tyheem Kimble 14, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Will Rivilesse 3, Ben Myers 3, Trey Floyd 6, Franklin Aziegbe 3, David Smeteck 3, Devin Johnson 16, Jaylen Wilson 5. Totals: 23 16-28 66.
Stafford: Ruben Velez 8, Joshua Wallace 4, Tyler Turner 2, Amari Moorer 4, Jh’anif Coles 5, Nicholas Belako 2, Sean Holmes 2. Totals: 10 4-5 27.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Rosenbaum, Kimble, Rivilesse, Floyd). Stafford 3 (Velez 2, Coles).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 59, JAMES MONROE 45
Kendall Scott finished with 18 points and seven rebounds as Chancellor built a 21-point halftime lead en route to a Battlefield District home win.
M’laya Ainsworth added 14 points and 12 boards, while Desirae Ashton also totaled 14 points for the Chargers.
Kayana Cloud had a game-high 19 points to lead James Monroe.
|James Monroe
|5
|7
|14
|19
|—
|45
|Chancellor
|18
|15
|10
|16
|—
|59