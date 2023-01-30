High school basketball standings & stat leaders

STANDINGS
(Through Jan. 27)
BOYS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Massaponax
|7-2
|14-3
|Stafford
|6-2
|11-5
|Mountain View
|4-4
|8-10
|Colonial Forge
|4-4
|9-9
|Brooke Point
|3-4
|6-8
|Riverbend
|3-6
|6-12
|North Stafford
|2-7
|5-14
People are also reading…
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Courtland
|8-2
|14-4
|Eastern View
|7-3
|8-9
|Caroline
|7-3
|9-8
|King George
|7-3
|14-3
|Spotsylvania
|5-5
|8-10
|Chancellor
|4-6
|5-11
|Culpeper
|1-9
|6-12
|James Monroe
|1-9
|6-12
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Massaponax
|9-0
|13-3
|Riverbend
|7-2
|13-3
|Colonial Forge
|5-4
|7-10
|North Stafford
|5-5
|7-8
|Mountain View
|3-5
|10-6
|Brooke Point
|2-6
|3-10
|Stafford
|0-9
|0-11
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|10-0
|16-0
|Culpeper
|9-1
|14-3
|Chancellor
|7-3
|12-5
|King George
|4-5
|8-8
|James Monroe
|4-6
|7-10
|Caroline
|3-6
|7-11
|Courtland
|2-8
|5-14
|Spotsylvania
|0-10
|1-17
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(As of Jan. 27 as reported by coaches and from team websites)
BOYS' BASKETBALL
SCORING
|Player (School)
|GP
|Ttl
|Pts
|Jalen Martinez (SM)
|15
|367
|24.5
|Gabe Campbell (Ca)
|12
|276
|23.0
|Aaron Brooks (Ct)
|16
|334
|20.9
|Nehemiah Frye (KG)
|17
|342
|20.1
|Ben Myers (Ma)
|17
|307
|18.1
|Demitrus Purnell (BP)
|13
|228
|17.5
|Noah Caesar (FC)
|13
|222
|17.1
|Xavier Johnson (MV)
|11
|167
|15.2
|Mekhai White (KG)
|15
|209
|13.9
|Jack Delao (FC)
|14
|194
|13.9
|Amir Savage (Sp)
|13
|179
|13.8
|Tremon Adams (JM)
|9
|121
|13.4
|Jay Black (Sp)
|14
|186
|13.3
|Ja'Den McKoy (Ch)
|12
|152
|12.7
|Dominic Smith (Rb)
|11
|132
|12.0
|Jalen Haney (Ca)
|12
|142
|11.8
|Dezaun Robinson (JM)
|9
|105
|11.7
|Jackson Wallace (St)
|17
|183
|10.8
|Caleb Francis (CF)
|17
|181
|10.6
|Christian Smith (FC)
|14
|149
|10.6
3-POINTERS
|Player (School)
|GP
|Ttl
|Avg
|Collin Bowles (Ma)
|17
|45
|2.6
|Jaylen Brooks (Ct)
|15
|37
|2.5
|Aaron Brooks (Ct)
|16
|39
|2.4
|Mekhai White (KG)
|15
|32
|2.1
|Noah Caesar (FC)
|14
|27
|1.9
|Curtis Holton (NS)
|14
|27
|1.9
|Jalen Haney (Ca)
|12
|23
|1.9
|Demitrus Purnell (BP)
|13
|24
|1.8
|Da'mon Duffin (KG)
|17
|31
|1.8
|Tremon Adams (JM)
|9
|16
|1.8
|Ben Myers (Ma)
|17
|30
|1.8
|Jackson Wallace (St)
|17
|29
|1.7
|Dominic Smith (Rb)
|11
|19
|1.7
|Jay Freeman (Ca)
|12
|20
|1.7
|Xavier Johnson (MV)
|11
|16
|1.5
|Jack Delao (FC)
|15
|21
|1.4
|William D'Lugos (MV)
|11
|15
|1.4
|Julius Downing (NS)
|14
|19
|1.4
|Drake Morris (FC)
|15
|20
|1.3
|Dezaun Robinson (JM)
|9
|12
|1.3
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
SCORING
|Player (School)
|GP
|Ttl
|Pts
|Sylvie Jackson (Lo)
|15
|406
|27.1
|Autumn Fairfax (Cu)
|14
|345
|24.6
|A'mayah Robinson (Cu)
|16
|335
|20.9
|Carly Brimhall (CF)
|8
|150
|18.8
|Destinee Salgado (NS)
|14
|242
|17.3
|Nia Henley (Rb)
|15
|238
|15.9
|Takeira Ramey (Ma)
|16
|249
|15.6
|Kristen Auguste (CF)
|8
|122
|15.3
|Taleah Gaither (MV)
|12
|181
|15.1
|Janie Smith (Lo)
|17
|231
|13.6
|LaKaiya Butcher (Ma)
|16
|182
|11.4
|Haley Lanning (Ch)
|17
|188
|11.1
|Maylee Regan (Cu)
|12
|122
|10.2
|Laney Fayard (Or)
|17
|172
|10.1
|Maggie Johnson (Or)
|17
|167
|9.8
|Layna Thomas (FC)
|14
|133
|9.5
|Leah Schoonover (Ch)
|16
|151
|9.4
|Aryauna Brent (Rb)
|15
|139
|9.3
|Kelley Hutcherson (Cu)
|16
|146
|9.1
|Olivia Sciabbarrasi (Or)
|17
|154
|9.1
3-POINTERS
|Player (School)
|GP
|Ttl
|Avg
|A'mayah Robinson (Cu)
|16
|41
|2.6
|Sylvie Jackson (Lo)
|15
|32
|2.1
|Takeira Ramey (Ma)
|16
|30
|1.9
|Payton Schwinn (CF)
|8
|15
|1.9
|Maggie Johnson (Or)
|17
|31
|1.8
|Kelley Hutcherson (Cu)
|16
|23
|1.4
|Kiersten Bowler (Ma)
|15
|19
|1.3
|Haley Lanning (Ch)
|17
|20
|1.2
|Nia Henley (Rb)
|15
|16
|1.1
|Leah Schoonover (Ch)
|16
|17
|1.1
|Aryauna Brent (Rb)
|15
|15
|1.1
|Amri Donado (FC)
|15
|15
|1.0
|Anastazja Arvan (Ch)
|17
|15
|0.9
|LaKaiya Butcher (Ma)
|16
|14
|0.9
|Tori Barnes (NS)
|13
|11
|0.8
|Natalie Lanning (Ch)
|17
|14
|0.8
|Olivia Sciabbarrasi (Or)
|17
|13
|0.8
|Laniyah Wright (MV)
|12
|9
|0.8
|Charlotte Mullinax (Rb)
|15
|11
|0.7
|Layna Thomas (FC)
|14
|10
|0.7