High school basketball standings & stat leaders

STANDINGS

(Through Jan. 27)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Massaponax7-214-3
Stafford6-211-5
Mountain View   4-48-10
Colonial Forge4-49-9
Brooke Point3-46-8
Riverbend3-66-12
North Stafford2-75-14

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Courtland8-214-4
Eastern View7-38-9
Caroline7-39-8
King George7-314-3
Spotsylvania5-58-10
Chancellor4-65-11
Culpeper1-96-12
James Monroe   1-96-12

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Massaponax9-013-3
Riverbend7-213-3
Colonial Forge5-47-10
North Stafford5-57-8
Mountain View   3-510-6
Brooke Point2-63-10
Stafford0-90-11

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Eastern View10-016-0
Culpeper9-114-3
Chancellor7-312-5
King George4-58-8
James Monroe   4-67-10
Caroline3-67-11
Courtland2-85-14
Spotsylvania0-101-17

 STATISTICAL LEADERS

(As of Jan. 27 as reported by coaches and from team websites)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SCORING

Player (School)     GP     Ttl     Pts
Jalen Martinez (SM)1536724.5
Gabe Campbell (Ca)1227623.0
Aaron Brooks (Ct)1633420.9
Nehemiah Frye (KG)1734220.1
Ben Myers (Ma)1730718.1
Demitrus Purnell (BP)1322817.5
Noah Caesar (FC)1322217.1
Xavier Johnson (MV)1116715.2
Mekhai White (KG)1520913.9
Jack Delao (FC)1419413.9
Amir Savage (Sp)1317913.8
Tremon Adams (JM)912113.4
Jay Black (Sp)1418613.3
Ja'Den McKoy (Ch)1215212.7
Dominic Smith (Rb)1113212.0
Jalen Haney (Ca)1214211.8
Dezaun Robinson (JM)   910511.7
Jackson Wallace (St)1718310.8
Caleb Francis (CF)1718110.6
Christian Smith (FC)1414910.6

3-POINTERS

Player (School)     GP     Ttl     Avg
 Collin Bowles (Ma)17452.6
Jaylen Brooks (Ct)15372.5
Aaron Brooks (Ct)16392.4
Mekhai White (KG)15322.1
Noah Caesar (FC)14271.9
Curtis Holton (NS)14271.9
Jalen Haney (Ca)12231.9
Demitrus Purnell (BP)13241.8
Da'mon Duffin (KG)17311.8
Tremon Adams (JM)9161.8
Ben Myers (Ma)17301.8
Jackson Wallace (St)17291.7
Dominic Smith (Rb)11191.7
Jay Freeman (Ca)12201.7
Xavier Johnson (MV)11161.5
Jack Delao (FC)15211.4
William D'Lugos (MV)11151.4
Julius Downing (NS)14191.4
Drake Morris (FC)15201.3
Dezaun Robinson (JM)   9121.3

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SCORING

Player (School)     GP     Ttl     Pts
Sylvie Jackson (Lo)1540627.1
Autumn Fairfax (Cu)1434524.6
A'mayah Robinson (Cu)   1633520.9
Carly Brimhall (CF)815018.8
Destinee Salgado (NS)1424217.3
Nia Henley (Rb)1523815.9
Takeira Ramey (Ma)1624915.6
Kristen Auguste (CF)812215.3
Taleah Gaither (MV)1218115.1
Janie Smith (Lo)1723113.6
LaKaiya Butcher (Ma)1618211.4
Haley Lanning (Ch)1718811.1
Maylee Regan (Cu)1212210.2
Laney Fayard (Or)1717210.1
Maggie Johnson (Or)171679.8
Layna Thomas (FC)141339.5
Leah Schoonover (Ch)161519.4
Aryauna Brent (Rb)151399.3
Kelley Hutcherson (Cu)161469.1
Olivia Sciabbarrasi (Or)171549.1

3-POINTERS

Player (School)     GP     Ttl     Avg
A'mayah Robinson (Cu)   16412.6
Sylvie Jackson (Lo)15322.1
Takeira Ramey (Ma)16301.9
Payton Schwinn (CF)8151.9
Maggie Johnson (Or)17311.8
Kelley Hutcherson (Cu)16231.4
Kiersten Bowler (Ma)15191.3
Haley Lanning (Ch)17201.2
Nia Henley (Rb)15161.1
Leah Schoonover (Ch)16171.1
Aryauna Brent (Rb)15151.1
Amri Donado (FC)15151.0
Anastazja Arvan (Ch)17150.9
LaKaiya Butcher (Ma)16140.9
Tori Barnes (NS)13110.8
Natalie Lanning (Ch)17140.8
Olivia Sciabbarrasi (Or)17130.8
Laniyah Wright (MV)1290.8
Charlotte Mullinax (Rb)15110.7
Layna Thomas (FC)14100.7

KEY: Ca-Caroline; Cm-Carmel.

NOTES: Minimum 8 games played.

High school basketball standings & stat leaders

Fredericksburg-area high school boys and girls basketball standings and statistics leaders as reported by coaches and from team websites. Players had to have a minimum of 8 games worth of stats to be included.

