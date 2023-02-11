STANDINGS
(Final regular-season; Through Feb. 10)
BOYS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Massaponax
|10-2
|19-3
|Stafford
|8-4
|13-8
|Brooke Point
|6-6
|9-10
|Riverbend
|5-7
|8-14
|Mountain View
|5-6
|9-12
|Colonial Forge
|4-7
|9-12
|North Stafford
|3-9
|6-16
People are also reading…
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|11-3
|12-9
|Caroline
|10-4
|12-9
|King George
|10-4
|18-4
|Courtland
|9-5
|15-7
|Spotsylvania
|6-8
|9-13
|Chancellor
|6-8
|7-13
|James Monroe
|3-11
|8-14
|Culpeper
|1-13
|6-16
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Massaponax
|12-0
|17-4
|Riverbend
|10-2
|16-3
|Colonial Forge
|7-5
|9-12
|North Stafford
|7-5
|10-8
|Mountain View
|4-8
|13-9
|Brooke Point
|2-10
|3-14
|Stafford
|0-12
|0-14
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|13-1
|19-1
|Culpeper
|12-2
|17-4
|Chancellor
|11-3
|16-5
|King George
|7-7
|11-10
|James Monroe
|6-8
|10-12
|Caroline
|4-10
|8-14
|Courtland
|3-11
|5-17
|Spotsylvania
|0-14
|1-21