High school basketball standings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Stafford ; 5-1 ; 10-4

Massaponax ; 4-1 ; 11-2

Mountain View ; 3-2 ; 6-7

Colonial Forge ; 2-3 ; 7-8

Riverbend ; 2-3 ; 5-8

Brooke Point ; 1-4 ; 4-7

North Stafford ; 1-4 ; 4-10

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Courtland ; 5-1 ; 11-3

Caroline ; 4-1 ; 6-5

King George ; 3-3 ; 9-3

Spotsylvania ; 3-3 ; 6-8

Chancellor ; 3-3 ; 4-8

Eastern View; 3-3 ; 4-9

Culpeper ; 1-4 ; 6-7

James Monroe ; 1-5 ; 6-8

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Massaponax ; 5-0 ; 8-3

Riverbend ; 4-1 ; 10-2

North Stafford ; 4-2 ; 6-5

Colonial Forge ; 3-3 ; 5-9

Mountain View ; 2-3 ; 8-4

Brooke Point ; 1-4 ; 2-8

Stafford ; 0-6 ; 0-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Eastern View; 6-0 ; 11-0

Culpeper ; 6-0 ; 11-2

Chancellor ; 4-2 ; 9-4

James Monroe ; 3-3 ; 6-7

King George ; 2-4 ; 6-7

Caroline ; 2-4 ; 6-9

Courtland ; 1-5 ; 2-10

Spotsylvania ; 0-6 ; 1-11

