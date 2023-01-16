High school basketball standings

BOYS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Stafford ; 5-1 ; 10-4
Massaponax ; 4-1 ; 11-2
Mountain View ; 3-2 ; 6-7
Colonial Forge ; 2-3 ; 7-8
Riverbend ; 2-3 ; 5-8
Brooke Point ; 1-4 ; 4-7
North Stafford ; 1-4 ; 4-10
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Courtland ; 5-1 ; 11-3
Caroline ; 4-1 ; 6-5
King George ; 3-3 ; 9-3
Spotsylvania ; 3-3 ; 6-8
Chancellor ; 3-3 ; 4-8
Eastern View; 3-3 ; 4-9
Culpeper ; 1-4 ; 6-7
James Monroe ; 1-5 ; 6-8
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Massaponax ; 5-0 ; 8-3
Riverbend ; 4-1 ; 10-2
North Stafford ; 4-2 ; 6-5
Colonial Forge ; 3-3 ; 5-9
Mountain View ; 2-3 ; 8-4
Brooke Point ; 1-4 ; 2-8
Stafford ; 0-6 ; 0-7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Eastern View; 6-0 ; 11-0
Culpeper ; 6-0 ; 11-2
Chancellor ; 4-2 ; 9-4
James Monroe ; 3-3 ; 6-7
King George ; 2-4 ; 6-7
Caroline ; 2-4 ; 6-9
Courtland ; 1-5 ; 2-10
Spotsylvania ; 0-6 ; 1-11