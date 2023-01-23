High school basketball standings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Massaponax 6-1 13-2
Stafford 5-2 10-5
Mountain View 4-3 7-9
Colonial Forge 3-4 8-9
Brooke Point 2-4 5-7
North Stafford 2-5 5-11
Riverbend 2-5 5-11
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Caroline 7-1 9-6
Courtland 6-2 12-4
King George 5-3 12-3
Eastern View 5-3 6-9
Chancellor 4-4 5-9
Spotsylvania 3-5 6-10
Culpeper 1-7 6-10
James Monroe 1-7 6-10
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Massaponax 7-0 11-3
Riverbend 5-1 11-2
North Stafford 5-3 7-6
Colonial Forge 4-4 6-10
Mountain View 2-4 9-5
Brooke Point 1-5 2-9
Stafford 0-7 0-8
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Eastern View 8-0 13-0
Culpeper 7-1 12-3
Chancellor 5-3 10-5
King George 4-4 8-7
Caroline 3-5 7-10
James Monroe 3-5 6-9
Courtland 2-6 3-12
Spotsylvania 0-8 1-15