High school basketball standings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team Dist. O’all

Massaponax 6-1 13-2

Stafford 5-2 10-5

Mountain View 4-3 7-9

Colonial Forge 3-4 8-9

Brooke Point 2-4 5-7

North Stafford 2-5 5-11

Riverbend 2-5 5-11

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team Dist. O’all

Caroline 7-1 9-6

Courtland 6-2 12-4

King George 5-3 12-3

Eastern View 5-3 6-9

Chancellor 4-4 5-9

Spotsylvania 3-5 6-10

Culpeper 1-7 6-10

James Monroe 1-7 6-10

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team Dist. O’all

Massaponax 7-0 11-3

Riverbend 5-1 11-2

North Stafford 5-3 7-6

Colonial Forge 4-4 6-10

Mountain View 2-4 9-5

Brooke Point 1-5 2-9

Stafford 0-7 0-8

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team Dist. O’all

Eastern View 8-0 13-0

Culpeper 7-1 12-3

Chancellor 5-3 10-5

King George 4-4 8-7

Caroline 3-5 7-10

James Monroe 3-5 6-9

Courtland 2-6 3-12

Spotsylvania 0-8 1-15

