BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Oscar Smith 79, Forest Park 62
Patriot 52, Landstown 36
South Lakes 63, Edison 49
Hayfield 65, James Madison 55
Monday's semifinals
Oscar Smith vs. Patriot (at Gainesville), 7
South Lakes vs. Hayfield (at Westfield), 7
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Woodside 66, Princess Anne 29
Maury 50, Green Run 39
People are also reading…
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 77, Glen Allen 56
Highland Springs 62, Stone Bridge 58
Semifinals (Monday/Tuesday)
Woodside vs. Maury
Patrick Henry vs. Highland Springs (at William Fleming), Monday, 7
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Varina 69, Hermitage 63
King’s Fork 79, Matoaca 57
E.C. Glass 68, Handley 54
Tuscarora 55, Western Albemarle 45
Monday's semifinals (Monday/Tuesday)
Varina vs. King’s Fork (at Highland Spring), 7
E.C. Glass vs. Tuscarora (at Heritage-Lynchburg), 7:30
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Skyine 66, Lake Taylor 64
Hopewell 71, William Monroe 44
Cave Spring 58, Staunton 30
Northside 44, Spotswood 42
Monday's semifinals
Skyline vs. Hopewell (at Warren County), 7
Cave Spring vs. Northside (at Hidden Valley), 7
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Brunswick 62, Madison County 60
John Marshall 98, Strasburg 27
Radford 49, Graham 28
Floyd County 59, Virginia High 52
Semifinals (Monday/Tuesday)
Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall (at Huguenot), 7
Radford vs. Floyd County (at Radford U.), 7
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Altavista 78, Middlesex 57
Lancaster 70, Franklin 53
George Wythe 85, Twin Springs 55
Auburn 79, Honaker 46
Monday's semifinals
Altavista vs. Lancaster (at Heritage-Lynchburg), 5:30
George Wythe vs. Auburn, TBA
VISAA DIVISION III
Friday’s semifinals
At Virginia State University
Fairfax Christian 66, Eastern Mennonite 42
Life Christian 77, Carmel 67
Saturday’s final
Fairfax Christian vs. Life Christian, 1 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50
Thomas Dale 53, Gainesville 52
James Madison 42, West Potomac 34
Robinson 40, Oakton 18
Monday's semifinals
Manchester vs. Thomas Dale (at Monacan), 7
James Madison vs. Robinson, TBA
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Glen Allen 47, Massaponax 33
L.C. Bird 41, William Fleming 38
Princess Anne 54, Norview 51
Menchville 55, Salem-Va. Beach 33
Monday's semifinals
Princess Anne vs. Menchville (at Heritage), 6
Glen Allen vs. L.C. Bird (at Meadowbrook), 7
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Tuscarora 70, Louisa 41
Pulaski County 60, Sherando 49
King’s Fork 78, Matoaca 42
Hampton 45, Hanover 28
Monday's semifinals
Tuscarora vs. Pulaski County (at Christiansburg), 7
King’s Fork vs. Hampton, TBA
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Meridian 49, Lafayette 29
Brentsville 50, Lakeland 36
Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52
Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36
Monday's semifinals
Meridian vs. Brentsville (at McLean), 7
Carroll County vs. Liberty Christian (at Pulaski County), 7
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Clarke County 63, Brunswick 44
John Marshall 61, Strasburg 46
Gate City 69, Glenvar 32
Central-Wise 68, Floyd County 66
Monday's semifinals
Clarke County vs. John Marshall (at Strasburg), 7:30
Gate City vs. Central-Wise (at Virginia High), 7
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Rappahannock County 53, King & Queen 34
Buffalo Gap 55, Rapppahannock 39
J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47
Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49
Monday's semifinals
Rappahannock County vs. Buffalo Gap (at Highland), 6
J.I. Burton vs. Eastside (at UVA-Wise), 7