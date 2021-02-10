 Skip to main content
High school basketball tournament pairings
High school basketball tournament pairings

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Eastern View 57, Hanover 49

Courtland 64, Monacan 58

Wednesday’s final

Eastern View 49, Courtland 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford 54, Stafford 30

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 64,

William Fleming 27

Thursday’s final

N.Stafford at P. H.-Roanoke, 5:30

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Louisa 74,

Patrick Henry–Ashland 47

Monacan 64, King George 58

Wednesday’s final

Louisa 73, Monacan 64

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

James Monroe 58,

Independence 34

George Mason 44, Brentsville 16

Friday’s final

James Monroe

at George Mason, 6

Tags

