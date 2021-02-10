High school basketball tournament pairings

BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Eastern View 57, Hanover 49
Courtland 64, Monacan 58
Wednesday’s final
Eastern View 49, Courtland 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford 54, Stafford 30
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 64,
William Fleming 27
Thursday’s final
N.Stafford at P. H.-Roanoke, 5:30
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Louisa 74,
Patrick Henry–Ashland 47
Monacan 64, King George 58
Wednesday’s final
Louisa 73, Monacan 64
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
James Monroe 58,
Independence 34
George Mason 44, Brentsville 16
Friday’s final
James Monroe
at George Mason, 6
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!