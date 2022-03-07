High school basketball: Washington & Lee boys upset Lancaster in state semifinal

LANCASTER--The puzzle is nearly complete.
Washington & Lee finally solved Lancaster, shocking the host Red Devils 59-57 in Monday's VHSL Class 1 boys' basketball semifinals.
Vaughan Harris scored 18 points for the Eagles (15-7), who beat Lancaster for the first time in four tries this season. They advanced to play Auburn in Saturday's state final at 6:30 p.m. at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond.
|W&L
|10
|11
|14
|24
|—
|59
|Lancaster
|13
|14
|15
|15
|—
|57
Washington & Lee (15–7): Vaughan Harris 18, Brandon Washington 13, Chris Lee 10, Ellis 8, Jaylen Campbell 6, Jordan Saunders 2, Zomari Sutton 2, Damien Fauntleroy 0. Totals: 22 8–12 59.
People are also reading…
Lancaster (25–2): Troy Henderson 21, Tyson Henderson 18, Jeremy Smith 7, Gerrion Owens 4, Jayden Moody 3, Darius Smith 2. Totals: 17 17–7 57.
3-pointers: W&L 5 (Harris 2, Campbell 2, Lee). Lancaster 5 (Troy Henderson 3, Tyson Henderson, Moody).
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco