High school basketball: Washington & Lee boys upset Lancaster in state semifinal

LANCASTER--The puzzle is nearly complete.

Washington & Lee finally solved Lancaster, shocking the host Red Devils 59-57 in Monday's VHSL Class 1 boys' basketball semifinals.

Vaughan Harris scored 18 points for the Eagles (15-7), who beat Lancaster for the first time in four tries this season. They advanced to play Auburn in Saturday's state final at 6:30 p.m. at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond. 

W&L   10   11   14  24   —   59
Lancaster  13141515   —57
Washington & Lee (15–7): Vaughan Harris 18, Brandon Washington 13, Chris Lee 10, Ellis 8, Jaylen Campbell 6, Jordan Saunders 2, Zomari Sutton 2, Damien Fauntleroy 0. Totals: 22 8–12 59.

Lancaster (25–2): Troy Henderson 21, Tyson Henderson 18, Jeremy Smith 7, Gerrion Owens 4, Jayden Moody 3, Darius Smith 2. Totals: 17 17–7 57.
3-pointers: W&L 5 (Harris 2, Campbell 2, Lee). Lancaster 5 (Troy Henderson 3, Tyson Henderson, Moody).

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

