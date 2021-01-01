High school boys basketball: Behind Batten and Coghill, Chancellor routs Spotsylvania

“Their team can go inside out,” Spotsylvania coach Michael Kartson observed. “They’re very tough to get after. We couldn’t match their intensity. You can’t sit out and just move the ball, they’ll just eat you alive.”

In addition to the play of Coghill and Batten, who rocked the rim with a first-quarter dunk, the Chargers (1–0) got nine points and nine steals from senior guard Ziggy Carter. The trio share Chancellor’s captaincy and are intimately acquainted with one another’s skillsets.

Carter is adept at penetrating the paint, while Coghill presents a coast-to-coast threat. Batten is probably the most natural scorer of the three.

“This is our fourth year, now we know each other’s game like the back of our hand,” Batten said.

Senior center Dajaun Johnson pulled in nine rebounds to lead Chancellor’s efforts in the paint.

“He’s a different factor on the boards,” Boothe said of Johnson, who added nine points. “We’ve got a presence inside again, that’s good.”

Nathan Widener had nine points to lead the Knights (0–3), who finally started hitting some shots in the third quarter to chisel away at their Venus De Milo-sized deficit.

“I think the guys really started to band a little bit more as a team and start to play off each other,” Kartson said.

