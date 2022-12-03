High school boys' basketball: Brooke Point carries on in memory of Clay

Marcus Clay finally got his dream job, but he never got to enjoy it.

After two years of coaching girls’ basketball at Brooke Point High School, Clay was named coach of the boys’ team at his alma mater in June after Eddie Samko stepped down to spend time with his family’s newborn twins.

“There were about five candidates I interviewed, but he was perfect for the job,” Black–Hawks athletic director Jim Ralph said.

“It was Marcus’ dream job, literally. He wanted to be the head boys’ basketball coach here.”

Clay had played for revered coach Joe Kania on a 2002 Brooke Point team that lost to future Duke and NBA star J.J. Redick’s Cave Spring team in the regional playoffs,

He later joined the U.S. Army and became a security officer as well as girls’ coach at his alma mater.

But he wasn’t feeling like his energetic self during a fall league game in October and checked in to a local hospital, where doctors recommended a heart procedure. Clay never came out of the anesthesia.

“He told me through a text he was going into surgery, and he’d be back next week,” said Calvin Booth, his top assistant at the time. “That was the last time I heard from him. It was definitely tough. I was heartbroken.”

The entire local sports community was, as well. Clay was immensely popular, both at Brooke Point and among his rivals.

“He always addressed me as his little brother,” Booth said. “We were like family, After every practice, I could count down the seconds until he would give me a call. Coach Marcus always told me, ‘If anything ever happens to me, you’re my No. 2.’ But I never wanted it.”

But the new season inevitably arrived, and the Black-Hawks needed a coach. Ralph couldn’t think of a better person than Booth to put in charge of the team Clay had so wanted to lead.

“I felt it was appropriate for him to run the program,” Ralph said. “We’re not going to use the interim title. We’ll just see how things go. Calvin and I will sit down and talk after the season.”

Brooke Point lost its season opener 56–51 to Riverside High School on Wednesday. In pregame warmups, the Black–Hawks wore T–shirts honoring their late coach, then played passionately through their grief, according to Booth.

“Teenage boys don’t tell you much,” said Booth, who played at Gar–Field High School and West Virginia State University. “They’ll tell you they’re tough, but it’s hard to tell. The ones who knew coach Marcus since their freshman year seemed to take it pretty hard.

“All I can do is lend them my ear, listen to them and be there for them.”

The Black–Hawks plan to honor Clay at their home opener Wednesday night against Colgan. Clay’s wife Allison and their four young children are expected to attend.

Booth said he’s sticking with Clay’s strategy of playing fast and aggressively. He also plans to leave Clay’s seat at the end of the bench empty for the entire season, with one of the T–shirts draped over it in his memory.

Said Ralph: “He was the guy on my staff that I would go to with my ideas for the athletic department, to see what his response would be. I trusted his judgment. He was a leader in the military, and he was very wise for a 38–, 39-year-old guy. ... He was always the guy that I would see advice from.”