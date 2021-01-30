High school boys basketball: Brooks, Courtland take a bite out of Eastern View

"I thought our intensity level was down in the [first half], so I challenged the guys at halftime to pick it up," Davis said. "Ever since we lost to [Eastern View], we've been putting pressure on people at both ends of the floor with aggressive play from our guards, which is what's enabled us to be successful. We got back to doing that in the second half."

Leading 29-27 to begin the third period, Courtland manufactured a 22-5 run that was fueled by its guard play. Senior Xander Alston tallied eight points during that stretch, while classmate Robert Harvey, the lone returning starter from a year ago, contributed seven.

Brooks, a sophomore who has gradually taken over point guard duties as the season has progressed, handed out three assists during the stanza.

"He's going to be a great point guard," Davis said of Brooks. "it's a treasure to have him, and he's a real floor general already."

The Cougars' floor general kept them in the contest early on, totaling 12 of his points before intermission and evoking memories of Sargeant with some clutch shooting.