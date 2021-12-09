High school boys basketball: Caroline shows off depth, experience in win at Mountain View

Gabe Campbell, who finished with 11 points, closed out the scoring in the first half with a power move in the lane.

The big lead gave Johnson plenty of time to give his reserves some valuable minutes. The Wildcats took advantage in the second half and outscored their guests 31–20. But the outcome of the game had long been decided.

“That was some first half,” said Mountain View coach Kevin Brown. “[The Cavaliers] have a lot of athleticism one through five and a few off the bench.

“We learned some lessons tonight. We could have packed it in and lost by 50, but we battled. This will help us down the road.”

Besides the offensive fireworks and the athleticism, Johnson was also impressed with the way his team turned up the defensive pressure and shared the ball.

“I was really pleased with the defensive intensity and how we shared the ball,” Johnson said. “We didn’t share the ball well last year. We were more interested in who was going to take the shot. But tonight was different. If we keep sharing the ball like that and keep running the way we do, we’re going to be in good shape.”