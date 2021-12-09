High school boys basketball: Caroline shows off depth, experience in win at Mountain View

With seven players back who saw significant playing time last season, the Caroline boys basketball team is loaded with experience.
On Tuesday night at Mountain View in the Cavaliers’ first road game, the experience was on full display.
Using a relentless up-tempo offense and a high-pressure defense, Caroline (2–0) built a 33-point lead at the half and then cruised to a 74–52 nondistrict victory. Mountain View (2–1) lost for the first time this season.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and a lot of ball pressure,” Cavaliers coach Antoine Johnson said. “We’re pretty athletic. When we get into position to run, we’re pretty hard to handle.”
With senior guards Jevonte Wright-Parker and Dominque Washington leading the way, the Cavaliers were extremely hard to handle, especially in the first two quarters. Wright-Parker scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and Washington added eight of his 11 as Caroline surged to a 54–21 lead at the intermission. A 21–3 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter fueled the big scoring spree.
Wright-Parker showed his athleticism with several big plays, including a crowd-pleasing left-handed dunk midway through the second quarter. His putback of his own miss gave the Cavaliers a 30-point lead with a minute left in the half.
Gabe Campbell, who finished with 11 points, closed out the scoring in the first half with a power move in the lane.
The big lead gave Johnson plenty of time to give his reserves some valuable minutes. The Wildcats took advantage in the second half and outscored their guests 31–20. But the outcome of the game had long been decided.
“That was some first half,” said Mountain View coach Kevin Brown. “[The Cavaliers] have a lot of athleticism one through five and a few off the bench.
“We learned some lessons tonight. We could have packed it in and lost by 50, but we battled. This will help us down the road.”
Besides the offensive fireworks and the athleticism, Johnson was also impressed with the way his team turned up the defensive pressure and shared the ball.
“I was really pleased with the defensive intensity and how we shared the ball,” Johnson said. “We didn’t share the ball well last year. We were more interested in who was going to take the shot. But tonight was different. If we keep sharing the ball like that and keep running the way we do, we’re going to be in good shape.”
Washington, who drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the right of the key to end the third quarter, agreed with his coach.
“We made the good passes,” said Washington. “Some of us have been playing together since middle school and we have a lot of chemistry. We’re more focused this year, too.”
The Cavaliers’ quickness on defense was another big factor. Their pressure forced 15 Mountain View turnovers in the first half, many leading to fast-break points.
“Coach Johnson has us doing a lot of drills on defense and it pays off in the games,” Wright-Parker said. “We want to keep rolling now and go out with a bang.”
Cavalier guard Jayden Freeman just missed joining the double-figure scorers with nine points, while Mountain View’s Labron Weathers was the only Wildcat in double digits. The senior scored 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Both teams continue their nondistrict schedule this week. Caroline entertains Armstrong on Friday; Mountain View travels to Spotsylvania on Wednesday.
Caroline 23 31 18 2 — 74
Mountain View 12 9 21 10 — 52
Caroline (2-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 18, Dominique Washington 11, Gabriel Campbell 11, Jeffrey Logan 2, Jayden Freeman 9, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 3, Shaun Harris 7, Cchristian Tingen 2, Jalen Haney 6, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 28 10-13 74.
Mountain View (2-1): Brendan Robinson 2, Marcus Tracy 0, Tyrus Somuah 4, Labron Weathers 15, Jordan Jackson 9, Jackson Sigler 6, Julius Attivie 1, S. Tisson 0, Etienne Somuah 0, William D’Lugos 6, Micah Hagander 7. Totals: 15 14-17 52.
3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Washington 2, Harvey 2, Wright-Parker, Campbell, Freeman, Lyons). MV 8 (Weather 3, Jackson 3, Sigler, D’Lugos).
Steve Franzello: 540/374-5440