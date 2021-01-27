 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school boys basketball: Chancellor at Eastern View boys basketball
0 comments

High school boys basketball: Chancellor at Eastern View boys basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rickey Butler and Corey Long each posted double-doubles, and homestanding Eastern View had four players score in double figures in an 81-73 Battlefield District victory over Chancellor Wednesday night.

Butler scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Long finished with 11 points and 17 boards for the Cyclones (9-1 overall, 8-1 district), who outrebounded the Chargers 44-27.

D'Aze Hunter and Amaree Robinson added 20 and 15 points, respectively, as Eastern View avenged its only loss so far this season.

Chancellor (6-3, 6-3) were paced by Shane Batten's game-high 30 points.  A.J. Coghill poured in 20 of his own.

Eastern View is back in action Friday, when it hosts Courtland in a battle for first place in the district.  Chancellor welcomes King George that same night.

Chancellor    13   17   15   28   —
   73
Eastern View      11   23   22   25   —   81
Chancellor (6-3, 6-3): Shane Batten 30, Ziggy Carter 10, A.J. Coghill 22, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 2, Jason Jackson 3, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 2, Da'Juan Johnson 4.  Totals: 26 16-22 73.
Eastern View (9-1, 8-1): Amaree Robinson 15, Rickey Butler 22, Gio Maxie 9, D'Aze Hunter 20, Corey Long 11, D'Myo Hunter 1, Taharka Siaca Bey 3.  Totals: 24 30-48 81.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Batten 2, Coghill 2, Carter).  Eastern View 3 (Butler 2, D'Aze Hunter).
JV score: Eastern View 60-46. 
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert