High school boys basketball: Chancellor at Eastern View boys basketball

Rickey Butler and Corey Long each posted double-doubles, and homestanding Eastern View had four players score in double figures in an 81-73 Battlefield District victory over Chancellor Wednesday night.

Butler scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Long finished with 11 points and 17 boards for the Cyclones (9-1 overall, 8-1 district), who outrebounded the Chargers 44-27.

D'Aze Hunter and Amaree Robinson added 20 and 15 points, respectively, as Eastern View avenged its only loss so far this season.

Chancellor (6-3, 6-3) were paced by Shane Batten's game-high 30 points. A.J. Coghill poured in 20 of his own.

Eastern View is back in action Friday, when it hosts Courtland in a battle for first place in the district. Chancellor welcomes King George that same night.