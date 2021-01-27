High school boys basketball: Long, Cyclones clean the glass to get even with Chargers

"He's averaging a double-double," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said of Long. "He gets in there and fights for every rebound, every night."

Another 6-5 forward, Rickey Butler, made his presence known on the glass as well, grabbing 12 rebounds.

"I don't think we should've lost to [Chancellor] the first time," said Butler, who also tallied a team-high 22 points. "I think we should be undefeated right now, and we proved that tonight."

Butler's scoring was critical in helping Eastern View build its lead from the second quarter on. He scored nine points in the second to help the hosts erase a 13-11 first-period deficit, then totaled another six in the third as they opened up a 56-45 edge going into the final stanza.

"Rickey did a great job of being in the right place at the right time," Thornhill added. "He rebounded the basketball and was really able to execute, especially around the basket."

The Cyclones also received double-figure scoring efforts from senior point guard D'Aze Hunter and freshman guard Amaree Robinson, who registered 20 and 15 points in the contest, respectively.