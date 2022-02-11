High school boys basketball: Long, Eastern View bully Courtland, win Battlefield title

It's no secret that Corey Long is the No. 1 scoring and rebounding option for the Eastern View boys basketball team.

The problem for the Cyclones' opponents is trying to figure out a way to stop him.

No team was able to solve that problem through Eastern View's first 17 games this season, and Courtland was no different on Friday night.

Long scored 30 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Cyclones to a 77-63 road victory over the Cougars, securing their first Battlefield District regular-season championship in school history in the process.

By virtue of Friday's win, Eastern View (17-1 overall, 12-0 district) will be the top seed and host school for the district tournament, which tips off Monday night. The Cyclones have also locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the Region 4B tourney, which begins Feb. 18.

Courtland (17-4, 12-1) will be the second seed in the district tournament and No. 3 in the regionals.

"To win the Battlefield regular-season [title] for the first time, that's a big one for our program," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "Obviously we've accomplished some big things here over the years, but it's great to win this one for the first time."

The outcome was seldom in doubt. Despite an enthusiastic home crowd hoping to buoy them to a fourth consecutive district championship, the Cougars led just once all night. That 14-13 advantage late in the first quarter was fleeting--crushed under the sneakers of the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Long.

Long scored the Cyclones' first eight points of the contest with his trademark brand of physical play around the basket. Then, after Courtland took its only lead courtesy of a Micah Roberts dunk, Long calmly responded with another basket from close range to give his squad a 15-14 edge at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The second period offered no respite for the Cougars either. Long tallied 11 more points in that stanza, and he had 21 points and 12 rebounds by halftime.

As if contending with Long wasn't enough for Courtland, Amaree Robinson came alive just before intermission as well. The sophomore guard scored six points in the second quarter, including a deep 3-pointer from the left wing that beat the buzzer to give Eastern View a 38-22 halftime lead.

Long went on to record his final nine points of the game in the third period, while Robinson added seven points in the frame and finished with 24 on the evening.

"I thought Long was the difference in the game," Cougars head coach Eric Davis said. "He showed his muscle and he really bullied us around the basket. He was phenomenal."

"We talked before the game about getting into playoff mode," said Long, who entered the week averaging 22 points and 14 rebounds an outing. "So we were focused from the start about coming in here and doing what we were supposed to do."

Robinson said losing in the Class 4 state semifinals a season ago after winning the program's first-ever region title is something that continues to motivate the Cyclones.

"Losing in states last year is something we haven't forgotten about," Robinson said. "For us, this wasn't just about winning the district; we knew we could lock up that No. 1 spot in the region, and that's important to us getting back to states this year."

Trailing 60-41 to start the fourth quarter, Courtland was able to cut Eastern View's advantage to 73-63 on a three-point play by Aaron Brooks with 1:15 left to play. The Cougars were unable to claw their way any closer, however.

"We have to use this loss to get better," said Brooks, a junior guard who scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half. "Eastern View is a great team though, and they jumped on us in those middle two quarters."

Senior forward Darren Green recorded a double-double for Courtland, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Classmate Micah Roberts added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

First-round pairings for the district tourney were half-complete as of late Friday night. Courtland will play No. 3 seed Caroline (14-7, 7-6) in Monday's nightcap at approximately 7:45 p.m. In the 6 p.m. opener, Eastern View will play either King George (8-11, 5-6) or Culpeper (7-13, 6-6). If King George defeats Chancellor in a makeup game Saturday, then the Foxes will face the Cyclones.

Eastern View 15 23 22 17 — 77

Courtland 14 8 19 22 — 63

Eastern View (17-1, 12-0): Rickey Butler 2, Tyree Webster 5, Corey Long 30, D’Myo Hunter 5, Jase Jackson 11, Amaree Robinson 24, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 31 10-19 77.

Courtland (17-4, 12-1): Colin Ryan 0, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 23, Micah Roberts 10, Charlie Welsh 0, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 14, Tremon Adams 7, Christian Lewis 4. Totals: 26 7-11 63.

3-pointers: Eastern View 5 (Jackson 3, Robinson 2). Courtland 4 (A. Brooks 2, J. Brooks, Adams).