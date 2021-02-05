High school boys basketball: Long, Maxie lift Eastern View over Caroline

Corey Long scored 24 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out five assists, and Gio Maxie poured in 23 points as the Eastern View boys basketball team dominated host Caroline 77-63 on Friday night.

Maxie tallied 18 of his points in the first half to help the Cyclones (10-2 overall, 9-2 Battlefield District) build a 42-27 lead at intermission. He connected on five 3-pointers in the game and also dished out six assists.

The Cavaliers (6-7, 5-7) got 15 points from Dominque Washington and 12 apiece from Jayden Freeman and Jevonte Wright-Parker.

Eastern View concludes its regular season by welcoming Spotsylvania for a Saturday matinee. The Cyclones will be the No. 2 seed in Region 4B North and will travel to top-seeded Hanover in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night.