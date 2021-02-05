 Skip to main content
High school boys basketball: Long, Maxie lift Eastern View over Caroline
Corey Long scored 24 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out five assists, and Gio Maxie poured in 23 points as the Eastern View boys basketball team dominated host Caroline 77-63 on Friday night.

Maxie tallied 18 of his points in the first half to help the Cyclones (10-2 overall, 9-2 Battlefield District) build a 42-27 lead at intermission.  He connected on five 3-pointers in the game and also dished out six assists.

The Cavaliers (6-7, 5-7) got 15 points from Dominque Washington and 12 apiece from Jayden Freeman and Jevonte Wright-Parker.

Eastern View concludes its regular season by welcoming Spotsylvania for a Saturday matinee.  The Cyclones will be the No. 2 seed in Region 4B North and will travel to top-seeded Hanover in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Eastern View      21   21   21   14   —   77
Caroline    15   12   16   20   —   63
Eastern View (10-2, 9-2): Amaree Robinson 4, Rickey Butler 10, Gio Maxie 23, D'Aze Hunter 8, Corey Long 24, Dom Sasso 2, D'Myo Hunter 2, Taharka Siaca Bey 4.  Totals: 28 16-22 77.
Caroline (6-7, 5-7): Dondre Courtney 3, Dominque Washington 15, Trevor Smith 0, Gabe Campbell 7, Jayden Freeman 12, Jevonte Wright-Parker 12, Shaun Harris 6, Terrell Boxley 6, Kylic Williams 0, Irving Olivis Jr. 2.  Totals: 24 9-15 63.
3-pointers: Eastern View 5 (Maxie 5).  Caroline 6 (Washington 2, Harris 2, Courtney, Boxley).
JV score: Eastern View 72-63.  Cyclones improve to 12-0, 11-0.
