High school boys basketball: Massaponax pulls away from Mountain View

Shaking off a sluggish 16 minutes of opening play, the Massaponax boys basketball team managed to score in double figures in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away for a 44–30 Commonwealth District victory over host Mountain View Tuesday night.
Sophomore Dalen Ainsworth fueled the charge. He scored off a backcourt steal and layup in the closing seconds of the first half, then hit the first basket of the second half with 5:30 left and found teammate Ben Myers for a 3-pointer and bonus free throw for a four-point play as the Panthers (5–4) forged a 21-16 advantage.
Teammate Kaiden Rosenbaum later added a 3-pointer of his own as Massaponax enjoyed a 13–6 scoring edge in the third quarter.
“We’re not the best 3-point shooting team. I feel like if I make them, the momentum will carry over to everyone else,” said Myers, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard who joined Rosenbaum as leading scorers for the Panthers with 11 each, while Ainsworth chipped in with nine. “We could have done better because [Mountain View] got a lot of offensive rebounds, but we’ll work on it.”
Mountain View’s Amari Walker connected on two of his 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 15 points. Although held to three points, the Wildcats’ Alex Davis made his presence felt with nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
In a scheduling quirk, the Panthers and Wildcats (1–6) will square off again Wednesday, this time at Massaponax.
“Always a challenge when you play a team two nights in a row, but they’re in the same boat,” veteran Mountain View coach Kevin Brown said. “It’s a strange year. We’ve had four practices; just happy the kids get the chance to play. . . We’re the type of team that has to be patient and we did that in the first half. Keep the tempo slow, can’t let the other team get on a big run and that’s what happened in the third quarter.”
Massaponax misfired on the lone four free throws attempted in the first half, but went to the line 18 additional times in the second half, cashing in on 10.
About Ainsworth’s contributions, Panther coach Darren Berkley reflected: “Delan is a glue guy--he does all the dirty work.”
Commenting on the challenge of facing Mountain View again, he said: “They’re physically stronger than us. We got a lot of player ball movement. We got a lot of guys who can hit the open shots and make good basketball plays. So we’ll just going to keep playing the way we do.”
Rebounding numbers could be closer in the Panthers’ favor in the rematch since Wildcats center Xavier Johnson, who is averaging nine rebounds a contest, sprained his ankle against the Panthers and is questionable for the rematch.
Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440