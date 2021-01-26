High school boys basketball: Massaponax pulls away from Mountain View

In a scheduling quirk, the Panthers and Wildcats (1–6) will square off again Wednesday, this time at Massaponax.

“Always a challenge when you play a team two nights in a row, but they’re in the same boat,” veteran Mountain View coach Kevin Brown said. “It’s a strange year. We’ve had four practices; just happy the kids get the chance to play. . . We’re the type of team that has to be patient and we did that in the first half. Keep the tempo slow, can’t let the other team get on a big run and that’s what happened in the third quarter.”

Massaponax misfired on the lone four free throws attempted in the first half, but went to the line 18 additional times in the second half, cashing in on 10.

About Ainsworth’s contributions, Panther coach Darren Berkley reflected: “Delan is a glue guy--he does all the dirty work.”

Commenting on the challenge of facing Mountain View again, he said: “They’re physically stronger than us. We got a lot of player ball movement. We got a lot of guys who can hit the open shots and make good basketball plays. So we’ll just going to keep playing the way we do.”

Rebounding numbers could be closer in the Panthers’ favor in the rematch since Wildcats center Xavier Johnson, who is averaging nine rebounds a contest, sprained his ankle against the Panthers and is questionable for the rematch.