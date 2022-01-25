High school boys basketball: Massaponax streaks past Colonial Forge

Trailing 22-21 early in the second quarter, Massaponax used a 17-0 run to beat Colonial Forge 54-31 in a Commonwealth District boys' basketball game Monday night.

The Panthers' defense care of business, forcing errant passes as well as no open shots.

“We are scrappy," Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said of his team's defensive effort. “I mean, we aren’t huge. Our guys just play big.”

Neither team was smooth on offense, but the Panthers (10-2, 5-0) took advantage of the opportunities their defense gave them.

“We just had to attack the boards because we knew that they would be physical,” said center Devon Johnson, who led Massaponax with 13 points.

Alfredo Abel Rivera led Colonial Forge with eight points, but the Eagles (6-5, 3-2) suffered their second straight loss after falling to Stafford last Friday.

“We have just been struggling offensively the last couple of games, and just have to figure a way to get ourselves going," Colonial Forge coach Anthony Mills said. "Doesn’t take credit away from [Massaponax]. They did a good job rebounding, making shots, and defending us.