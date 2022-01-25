 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school boys basketball: Massaponax streaks past Colonial Forge
Trailing 22-21 early in the second quarter, Massaponax used a 17-0 run to beat Colonial Forge 54-31 in a Commonwealth District boys' basketball game Monday night.

The Panthers' defense care of business, forcing errant passes as well as no open shots.

 “We are scrappy," Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said of his team's defensive effort.  “I mean, we aren’t huge. Our guys just play big.”

Neither team was smooth on offense, but the Panthers (10-2, 5-0) took advantage of the opportunities their defense gave them.

 “We just had to attack the boards because we knew that they would be physical,” said center Devon Johnson, who led Massaponax with 13 points. 

 Alfredo Abel Rivera led Colonial Forge with eight points, but the Eagles (6-5, 3-2) suffered their second straight loss after falling to Stafford last Friday.

 “We have just been struggling offensively the last couple of games, and just have to figure a way to get ourselves going," Colonial Forge coach Anthony Mills said. "Doesn’t take credit away from [Massaponax]. They did a good job rebounding, making shots, and defending us.

 “There are changes that need to be made on our end to make us a better basketball team so we can get back on track.”

Massaponax hosted North Stafford Tuesday night. Colonial Forge's next game is Thursday at Riverbend.

Massaponax   11   10   17   16   —   56
Colonial Forge   9949   —31
Massaponax: Ben Myers 8, Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Devin Johnson 13, Antonio Washington 9, Dezzie Ainsworth 3. Totals: 42 6–11 54.
Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 2, Ashton Schoolfield, Gabriel Jones 5, Elijah Wise 2, Aax Alhanati 4, Derreous Ranson 2, Jaiden Oglesby 1, Josiah Golden 0, Alfredo Abel Rivera 8, Camden Henderson 3, Jordan Watson 0, Charleston Berry Hall 2. Totals: 12 3–7 31.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Myers 2, Rosenbaum 2, Da. Ainsworth, De. Ainsworth). CF: 2 (Jones, Henderson).
