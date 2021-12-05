High school boys' basketball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Eddie Samko
Last season: 7–5 (6–4 district)
Top returners: Lamante Venisee, Jaden Scott, Jordan Scott, Demitrus Purnell.
Outlook: Venisee is the only returning starter, but the Black-Hawks welcome back several players who sat out last season.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Anthony Mills
Last season: 6–5 (6–4 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Gabriel Jones, Sr. G Ashton Schoolfield, Sr. G Ahmad Esco.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Keshawn Sharrier, Sr. G Camden Henderson, Jr. G Jaiden Oglesby.
Outlook: The Eagles will rely on an experienced backcourt that should get stronger if Oglesby recovers from a wrist injury.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Darren Berkley
Last season: 9–6 (8–4 district)
Top returners: Sr. C Devin Johnson, Jr. G Dalen Ainsworth, So. G Ben Myers, Sr. F Kaiden Rosenbaum, Sr. G Tyheem Kimble.
Top newcomers: Fr G Dezzie Ainsworth, Sr. G Zach Failor, Jr. G Jaylen Wilson, Sr. G Brice Forrester.
Outlook: All five starters return, including the 6–7 Johnson, who is much improved. The Panthers have experience and depth.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Kevin Brown
Last season: 2–9
Top returners: Jordan Jackson
Top newcomer: Labron Weathers
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Matt Darnell
Last season: 4–5
Top returners: Sr. G Nick Perkins, Sr. G Ian Edwards, Sr. G Cliff Davis, Sr. F A.J. Labrusciano.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Dino Jones, Jr. F Matt Warren.
Outlook: Six returning players who saw significant time last season are fueling optimism.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Nat Jackson
Last season: 11–1
Top returners: Jr. G. E.J. Wilborne, Sr. F Grant Messick, Jr. C Mathias Barnwell, Sr. G Calvyn Campbell, Sr. G Tre Johnson.
Top newcomers: Jr. F MarcAnthony Parker, Sr. G Xavier Edelin, Fr. G/F Elijah Williams.
Outlook: The Bears lost their top seven players from their district title team and will be young.
STAFFORD
Coach: William Richardson
Last season: 4–10
Top returners: Sr. F Amari Moorer, Sr. C/F Nick Belako, Sr. G Josh Wallace.
Outlook: The Indians hope to make improvement in their second season in Richardson’s system.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Antoine Johnson
Last season: 6–7 (5–7 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Dominic Washington, Jr. G Gabriel Campbell, Jr. G Jayden Freeman, Sr. F Shaun Harris.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Carson Lyons, So. G Jalen Haney.
Outlook: The Cavaliers’ top six players return, including double-figures scorers Washington, Campbell and Freeman. Caroline moves down to Region 3B and hopes to be a contender.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Rob Reich
Last season: 9–4
Top returners: Sr. G Zack Anderson, Sr. F Josh Mattey.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Kadin Bernard, So. G Charles Brown, So. F Seth Hunter, So. G Christian Nickerson, Jr. G Aaron Dabney, Jr. G Lucas Hefner. St. G Cam Candy, Jr. F Camden Dodson.
Outlook: Reich returns as coach and inherits a young team that graduated eight seniors from last season.
COURTLAND
Coach: Eric Davis
Last season: 15–3 (11–1 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Aaron Brooks, Sr. G Micah Roberts, Sr. C Darren Green.
Top newcomers: Trey Adams, Terrell Boxley.
Outlook: The Cougars graduated eight seniors from last year’s district championship team but have leading scorer Brooks back and added transfer students Adams and Boxley.
CULPEPER
Coach: James Thompson
Last season: Region 4C quarterfinals.
Top returners: Jr. G Nathan Amos, Sr. F Quentin Butler, Sr. F Zach Eckhard, Sr. F Collin McClanahan, Sr. F Tyler Simmons.
Top newcomers: Jr Malachi Terrell, Jr. Jayden Johnson, Jr. Larry Williams.
Outlook: The Blue Devils got off to a late start due to quarantine from COVID-19 tracing. Butler, who averaged a double-double, and Amos were all-region picks last season.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: 10–2, Region 4B champions
Top returners: Sr. F Corey Long, So. G Amaree Robinson, So. G D’Myo Hunter.
Outlook: Coming off the first regional title in school history, the Cyclones will lean on Long, who averaged a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds).
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Carlos Evans
Last season: 6–8
Top returners: Sr. G Kyle Snyder, Jr. G R.J. Turner, Jr. G Ke’shawn Wallace, Jr. F Tyson Taylor, Sr. F Christian Hamm ,Sr. C Christian Young.
Top newcomers: So. G Tim Ford, Fr. G Dezaun Robinson, Fr. G Michael Edwards, Jr. F Jake Wack.
Outlook: The backcourt should be a strength for the Jackets, who have five players returning with some starting experience. They may need some time for multiple football players to get their basketball legs.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Neil Lyburn
Last season: 3–9
Top returners: Jr. F Nehemiah Frye, Jr. G Ethan Chase, Jr. F Joe Billingsley, So. F Mekhai White.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Kavaun Johnson, Jr. F Jay Patterson, Jr. G De’Mon Duffin.
Outlook: The Foxes hope their young nucleus continues to grow as they seek to return to elite status in the Battlefield District.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Michael Kartson
Last season: 1–14 (0–12 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Charles Coogler, Sr. F/C Monte McMorris III, Sr. G/F Austin Boggs.
Top newcomers: Fr. G/F Amir Savage.
Outlook: The Knights have a solid returning nucleus and will try to make up ground on the district’s best teams.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Adam Utz
Last season: 2–7
Top returners: Sr. G J.J. Macdonald, Sr. G Destin Bray, Sr. G Alex Coppola, Jr. F Chase Rollins.
Top newcomers: Fr. F/G Sheldon Robinson, Sr. G Paul Poirier.
Outlook: Macdonald has returned after missing his junior season with an ACL tear. He and Bray are four-year varsity players and should get some help from freshman Robinson.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Johnathan Parker
Last season: Did not play
Top newcomers: Logan Coldwell, Josh Powell, Amir Cole, Chase Coldwell, Gary Tompkins.
Outlook: After a season off, the Drifters have a young nucleus but placed five scorers in double figures in an opening romp over Charles City.
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Nic Hall
Last season: Did not play
Top returners: Sr. F Brandon Washington, Sr. G Chris Lee.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Vaughn Harris, Jr. G Jordan Saunders.
Outlook: After missing last season, the Eagles will reboot behind Washington, a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore two years ago.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Eyal Fierst
Last season: Did not play.
Top returners: Sr. G Josh Christmas, Sr. G Caleb Drape.
Top newcomers: Fr. F Nyel Satterwhite, Fr. F James Sutton.
Outlook: After taking a year off during the pandemic, the Falcons are also joining the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference and will have plenty of new faces.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Julian Bumbrey
Last season: Did not play
Top returners: Jr. C Luke Chilton, Sr. G John Varlas.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Noah Caesar, So. F/G Dakota Sellers, Jr. F/G Jack Delao, So. F Cameron Deveau, So. C Micah Spivey.
Outlook: Transfers Seller (Brooke Point) and Deleo and freshman Caesar should give the Eagles an immediate jolt in their first seasons on the varsity team.