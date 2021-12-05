High school boys' basketball preview capsules

Top newcomers: Fr. F/G Sheldon Robinson, Sr. G Paul Poirier.

Outlook: Macdonald has returned after missing his junior season with an ACL tear. He and Bray are four-year varsity players and should get some help from freshman Robinson.

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Coach: Johnathan Parker

Last season: Did not play

Top newcomers: Logan Coldwell, Josh Powell, Amir Cole, Chase Coldwell, Gary Tompkins.

Outlook: After a season off, the Drifters have a young nucleus but placed five scorers in double figures in an opening romp over Charles City.

WASHINGTON & LEE

Coach: Nic Hall

Last season: Did not play

Top returners: Sr. F Brandon Washington, Sr. G Chris Lee.

Top newcomers: Jr. G Vaughn Harris, Jr. G Jordan Saunders.

Outlook: After missing last season, the Eagles will reboot behind Washington, a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore two years ago.