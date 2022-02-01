High school boys' basketball: RIverbend outlasts Chancellor

In a non-district battle of struggling boys' basketball teams, Riverbend took down Chancellor 56-46 with late defensive prowess Monday night.

Darrius Stafford led the Bears (3-10) with 11 points. Zachary Anderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Chargers (1-11).

Chancellor jumped out to a 5-3 lead midway through the first quarter, but Riverbend ended the quarter on an 11-4 run and Chancellor would never lead again.

The game was tied at 36 in the fourth quarter, but Riverbend pulled away. Both teams had their share of turnovers, but the Bears exploited Chancellor's late giveaways.

“I thought we played well in spurts," Riverbend coach Nat Jackson said. "Gotta give credit to them they played hard, any time we got up 8 or 9 we just couldn't extend the lead, they made 3’s at the right time.

"We had a ton of turnovers, we had 14 turnovers in the first half. It's been our problem all year, we couldn’t put anyone away because of all of the turnovers.”