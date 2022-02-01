 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school boys' basketball: RIverbend outlasts Chancellor
High school boys' basketball: RIverbend outlasts Chancellor

In a non-district battle of struggling boys' basketball teams, Riverbend took down Chancellor 56-46 with late defensive prowess Monday night.

Darrius Stafford led the Bears (3-10) with 11 points. Zachary Anderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Chargers (1-11).

Chancellor jumped out to a 5-3 lead midway through the first quarter, but Riverbend ended the quarter on an 11-4 run and Chancellor would never lead again.

The game was tied at 36 in the fourth quarter, but Riverbend pulled away. Both teams had their share of turnovers, but the Bears exploited Chancellor's late giveaways.

“I thought we played well in spurts," Riverbend coach Nat Jackson said. "Gotta give credit to them they played hard, any time we got up 8 or 9 we just couldn't extend the lead, they made 3’s at the right time.

"We had a ton of turnovers, we had 14 turnovers in the first half. It's been our problem all year, we couldn’t put anyone away because of all of the turnovers.”

Chancellor coach Rob Reich said “I thought first half we stuck in there pretty well, we slowed it down pretty well. It just came down to the end with little things that kill us, we are just inexperienced and still learning it's the little things that kill us missed box-outs and turnovers. They will just get better with more experience.”

Riverbend returns to action Friday at Colonial Forge. Chancellor welcomes Courtland on Tuesday.

Riverbend  14  12  11  19  56
Chancellor9111214 —46
Riverbend (3-10): Xavier Edelen 4, Earnest Johnson 6, Grant Messick 1, Jonas Taylor 2, Jordyn Thomas 4, EJ Wilborne 6, Elijah Williams 9, Vernon Williams 3, Kahlil Wright 10, Daries Stafford 11. Totals: 16, 13-21-56.
Chancellor (1-11): Aaron Dabney 3, Javonte Mickens 8, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 2, Seth Hunter 2, Zachary Anderson 19, Joshua Mattey 6. Totals: 4, 12-22-46.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (V. Williams, Wilborne 2, Stafford). Chancellor 6 (Mickens, Mattey 2, Anderson 3).
