High school boys' basketball season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Calvin Booth

Last season: 5–16 (3–9 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Demitrius Purnell, So. F Seth Sanusi, Sr. Gavin Schweiter.

Outlook: The Black–Hawks plan to play with energy and emotion in honor of their late coach, Marcus Clay.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Deidrich Gilreath

Last season: 10–8 (9–3 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Jaiden Oglesby, Sr. G Elijah Wise, So. C Xavier Wilson.

Top newcomers: Sr. G/F Caleb Francis.

Outlook: In Gilreath’s first season, the Eagles hope to blend Francis (a transfer from West Virginia) with an experienced backcourt of Oglesby and Wise.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Darren Berkley

Last season: 20–3 (12–0 district)

Top returners: Jr. G Ben Myers, Sr. G Dalen Ainsworth, So. F Dezzie Ainsworth, Antonio Washington, Sr. F Jon Zicari, Sr. G Jaylen Wilson.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Collin Bowles, Fr. F Jaydon Brock, Fr. F Sam Kahn.

Outlook: The Panthers are favored to defend their district title. Freshman Bowles scored a team-high 19 points in a season-opening win over Osbourn Park.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Kevin Brown

Last season: 6–17 (1–11 district)

Top returners: Etienne Somuah, Xavier Johnson, Will D’Lugos, Micah Hagander, Jaden Thomas-Edwards, Jackson Sigler, Sherwin Tisson.

Top newcomers: Michael Garris, Quincy Bellassee, Camden Knight, Pierre Harris, Derrick Brown

Outlook: The Wildcats have a strong returning nucleus as they try to move up in the district standings.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Steve Hibberd

Last season: 5–17 (5–7 district)

Top returners: Jr. Andrew Morris, Jr. Donte Martin, Jr. Jeremiah Shelly.

Outlook: Hibberd returns to the bench after two years away and inherits a young team that will look to improve during the season.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Nat Jackson

Last season: 6–16 (3–9 district)

Top returners: Sr. G E.J. Wilborne, So. F Elijah Williams, Jr. F Jonas Taylor, Sr. C Khalil Wright, Sr. F Vernon Williams.

Top newcomers: Sr. F Bryson Long, So. G Dominic Smith, Sr. G Tyriek Ford.

Outlook: Long, a member of the 2021 district champion team, returns after taking a year off and joins an experienced returning nucleus.

STAFFORD

Coach: William Richardson

Last season: 12–9 (9–3 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Tyler Turner, Sr. G JaSante Thomas, Sr. C Skilayr Atkinson, Sr. F Raphael Amoako.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Jackson Wallace.

Outlook: The Indians lost 75 percent of last year’s scoring, but do return several players and add Wallace, a talented freshman, to the point.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Antoine Johnson

Last season: 16–9 (7–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. G/F Gabe Campbell, Sr. G Jay Freeman, Sr. G Carson Lyons, Jr. G Jalen Haney.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Adam Tatham, Jr. F Exavier Smith.

Outlook: All-region picks Campbell and Freeman lead a team that may lack in size but has talent, including eight players from the Cavaliers’ 2021-22 unbeaten junior varsity team.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Rob Reich

Last season: 2–19 (2–14 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Camden Dodson, Jr. F Jordan Nickerson, Sr. G Aaron Dabney, Jr. f Seth Hunter, Jr. G Charles Brown, Sr. F Christian Nickerson, Sr. G Lucas Hefner.

Top newcomers: So. G Ja’Dean McKoy, So. G Lurell Edwards, Jr. G Walley Abed.

Outlook: The Chargers took their lumps last year in Reich’s return to the bench but bring back most of their roster and expect to improve.

COURTLAND

Coach: Eric Davis

Last season: 18–6 (12–1 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Aaron Brooks, So. G Jaylen Brooks.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Joshua Hartsfield, So. C Roderick McGee.

Outlook: The Cougars will rely on the Brookses in the backcourt in their bid for a district title. Aaron Brooks scored 34 points in an opening win over Riverbend.

CULPEPER

Coach: James Thompson

Last season: 12–10 (6–6 district)

Top returners: G. Nathan Amos

Outlook: Amos, an all-region pick who averaged 20 points per game last season, is a rare veteran on a squad with three freshmen and only two key returners.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Patrick Thornhill

Last season: 20–2 (12–0 district)

Top returners: Sr. Jase Jackson, Sr. Tyree Webster, Sr. Montreal Streat, Sr. Jimmy Waters, Sr. Bryce Cliette.

Top newcomers: Jr. G Darius Stafford, Jr. Jayce Clancey.

Outlook: The Cyclones suffered heavy losses to graduation (Corey Long, Rickey Butler), transfer (Amaree Robinson) and injury (D’Myo Hunter) from their district title team. Stafford, a transfer from Riverbend, scored 21 points in an opening win over Fauquier.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Charles Ellis

Last season: 6–16 (3–11 district)

Top returners: So. DeZaun Robinson.

Top newcomers: Sr. Tremon Adams.

Outlook: Robinson was a second-team all-region pick as a freshman. Adams returns after transferring to Courtland and will play a big role for new coach Ellis.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Neil Lyburn

Last season: 9–13 (6–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Nehemiah Frye, Sr. G Ethan Chase, Jr. F Mekhi White, Sr. C Joe Billingsley, Sr. G Damon Duffin.

Top newcomers: Jr. G Roget Walker, Jr. G Daniel Boyd, Jr. F Colson Clary.

Outlook: The Foxes are getting off to a late start due to the football team’s success, but has a strong returning nucleus in its bid to improve.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: P.J. Elliott

Last season: 6–14 (4–10 district)

Top returners: So. G Amir Savage, Sr. G Isaiah Patterson, Sr. G Harold Black, Sr. F T.J. Grigsby.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Nate Johnson, So. G Micah Patterson, Fr. G Zander Lloyd.

Outlook: New coach Elliott inherits youth (four freshmen, three sophomores) but hopes strong guard play can keep the Knights near the top of the district.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Roger Brooks

Last season: 3-16 (3-11 district)

ORANGE

Coach: Adam Utz

Last season: 13–7 (8–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Chase Rollins, Sr. G Jiderious Brown.

Top newcomers: Jr .G Braylon Stanley, Jr. F Brody Foran, Jr. Shamir Hill, Jr,. Darius Holmes.

Outlook: The Hornets have a swarm of juniors moving up from the JV team to join holdovers Rollins and Brown.

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Last season: 4–11 (0–6 district)

WESTMORELAND

Last season: 15-8 (7-4 district)

Top players: Darren Fauntleroy, Vaughn Harris, Kevin Ellis, Trevay Jackson, Jordan Tolson.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

CARMEL SCHOOL

Coach: Joshua Campbell

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Eyal Fierst

Last season: Lost in conference semifinals.

Top returners: So. F James Sutton, So. F Nigel Satterwhite.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Logan Miller.

Outlook: The Falcons have no seniors and will rely on a young nucleus in their quest to improve.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: David Morris

Last season: 10–10 (3–4 conference)

Top returners: So. G Noah Caesar, Sr. F Jack Delao, Sr. F/C Luke Chilton.

Top newcomers: Jr. G Christian Smith, So. G Carter Johnson.

Outlook: A new coach brings an up-tempo offense to the Eagles, who will rely on first-team all-district pick Caesar (18 points per game) in the backcourt and the 6-6 Chilton up front.

SAINT MICHAEL Coach: Jason Frank

Last season: 11–4 (11–1 VISAA)

Top returners: So. G J.T. Hartman, Sr. F Guan Price, Jr. G Antonio O’Donnell.

Top newcomers: Jr. G/F Jalen Martinez, So. G Jae’den Stewart.

Outlook: Transfers Stewart (Caroline) and Martinez (Brooklyn) join sharp-shooting Hartman and Prce (11.1 rebounds per game) on a team that hopes to qualify for the VISAA’s new Division IV playoffs.