High school boys soccer: After slow start Chancellor charges to big win over King George

The Foxes were off to a stellar start this season but have struggled since senior captain A.J. Dale went down with a broken foot with five minutes remaining in a 3-2 loss to Eastern View.

Dale, who was an All-Area kicker for the King George football team and has signed with Virginia Military Institute to play soccer, will miss the remainder of the season. He recorded 11 goals in just four games before his injury.

“He’s a great kid,” Foxes head coach Jeff Butler said. “I hate it for him. He lost last year and his senior season gets cut short. He was playing well. He was a big piece and a senior leader for this team. It definitely makes it a lot tougher on us.”

The Foxes eked out a pair of 1-0 victories over James Monroe and Spotsylvania in Dale’s absence because of tough defense. But without him, they were no match for the Chargers’ firepower.

Butler is hopeful the team bounces back when it visits JM Friday although the Foxes had just 14 healthy players against the Chargers.

“The guys have responded well overall,” Butler said. “We’re trying to fill that void … When you take that many goals off the team, scoring becomes much more difficult. Everybody is trying to elevate their play but we’re still seeing the effects of his absence for sure.”