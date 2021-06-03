High school boys soccer: After slow start Chancellor charges to big win over King George

The Chancellor High School boys soccer team was a bit frustrated after the first half of its Battlefield District home contest against King George Thursday night.
The Chargers had dominated play but only had one goal to show for it.
However, the floodgates opened for Chancellor in the second half as it knocked home four scores on its way to a comfortable 5-0 victory.
Five different players scored for the Chargers, who have three regular season games remaining before gearing up for what they hope is a deep postseason run.
“I think we have a really good chance in our region,” Chargers veteran head coach Mike Webb said. “We just have to play well and do the things we do and we’ll be fine.”
Webb said the Chargers (6-1) rebounded from three straight halves of subpar play in the second half Thursday night.
Chancellor earned a 2-0 victory over Eastern View Tuesday but Webb wasn’t thrilled with its performance.
Against the Foxes (5-2), Patrick Jimenez, Jonas Lohr, Gideon Kumah, Bertrand Niyungeko and Adam Cook scored one goal each.
Kumah provided two assists, while Niyungeko, Lohr and Romello Rodgers delivered one assist each.
“Against Eastern View we seemed asleep,” Niyungeko said. “We weren’t doing what we train to do in practice. We just had to trust each other tonight. That’s a credit to my teammates. We all did what we were supposed to do.”
The Foxes were off to a stellar start this season but have struggled since senior captain A.J. Dale went down with a broken foot with five minutes remaining in a 3-2 loss to Eastern View.
Dale, who was an All-Area kicker for the King George football team and has signed with Virginia Military Institute to play soccer, will miss the remainder of the season. He recorded 11 goals in just four games before his injury.
“He’s a great kid,” Foxes head coach Jeff Butler said. “I hate it for him. He lost last year and his senior season gets cut short. He was playing well. He was a big piece and a senior leader for this team. It definitely makes it a lot tougher on us.”
The Foxes eked out a pair of 1-0 victories over James Monroe and Spotsylvania in Dale’s absence because of tough defense. But without him, they were no match for the Chargers’ firepower.
Butler is hopeful the team bounces back when it visits JM Friday although the Foxes had just 14 healthy players against the Chargers.
“The guys have responded well overall,” Butler said. “We’re trying to fill that void … When you take that many goals off the team, scoring becomes much more difficult. Everybody is trying to elevate their play but we’re still seeing the effects of his absence for sure.”
The Chargers host Caroline Friday before closing the regular season with two games next week against JM and Courtland.
Chancellor will then turn its attention to making a run in Region 4B and at the Class 4 state level. The Chargers have dropped two of the past four state title games in their quest to add a third championship in program history.
“We’re a family. We’re a team. We’re a program,” Kumah said. “We want to play the best. We’ve just got to go after it.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526