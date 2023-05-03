Longtime Courtland boys’ soccer coach Jack Hitchens and his fresh-faced assistant, Jeremy Hokenson, exchanged a pensive glance following the Cougars’ 2–1 victory over Chancellor on Tuesday night.

Neither could recall the last time they’d swept the Chargers in Battlefield District play — and that’s saying something.

“It was probably back when he was playing,” Hitchens concluded, nodding toward Hokenson, a former Courtland and University of Mary Washington standout forward who matriculated from the former program in 2017.

After routing Chancellor 4–0 earlier this season in the teams’ first matchup, Courtland (9–2, 9–1 Battlefield District) encountered much stauncher resistance on the Chargers’ home pitch.

Chancellor, normally a hyper-pressing side under hall of fame coach Mike Webb, came out with a compressed back line, utilizing standout striker Handerson Juarez–Franco’s technical prowess in the midfield. For nearly 35 minutes, the strategy paid off as Courtland’s sustained pressure failed to yield a true scoring chance.

The Cougars finally broke through when Yadiel Padilla exploited a narrow gap in the center of the field to find a streaking Kyle Grant, who needed just one touch to beat goalkeeper Lucas Owens for a 1–0 lead.

“I saw the gap, and I knew I had to play it to him,” said Padilla of Grant, “because he’s our best finisher.”

The Cougars doubled their advantage shortly after halftime, with junior Jason Lotito burying a short-range shot off a corner kick.

Trailing 2–0 with 13 minutes to play, Chancellor avoided the shutout on a strike from Erick Navarro Zelaya. Navarro Zelaya skulked inside the 18’ and coolly collected a rebound off the crossbar to pull the Chargers within a goal.

Hokenson noted that of the first five goals allowed by Courtland this season, four came off set pieces.

"It’s a good learning point for us," he said.

The Cougars' education continued inside the final two minutes of Tuesday's match, as Chancellor earned a corner kick that the Courtland defense had little trouble clearing. That proved the last, best chance at an equalizer for Chancellor (8–4–1, 7–3–1), which will likely enter Battlefield District tournament play as the third seed.

Sweeping the Chargers has spurred Courtland to recalibrate its expectations following an unexpected run to last season’s district tournament final. At 11–0–1, King George looms as the Battlefield's top seed, but the Cougars haven’t been this confident in, well, years.

“If you can beat Chancellor, you can just about beat anybody,” Hitchens said.