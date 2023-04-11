With each punch or parry, it became clear to King George’s boys' soccer team that they were not going to overcome Lucas Owens via blunt force trauma.

On multiple occasions in the second half of Tuesday’s Battlefield District contest, the Chancellor senior goalkeeper quite literally saved the game for his Chargers.

The Foxes would need to be sly.

King George finally found an opening for a bit of deception in the 76th minute of a 1-1 game, earning a corner. Daniel Boyd headed home a goal just inside the left post as King George avenged a defeat in last year’s regional semifinals with a 2-1 victory.

“I had a feeling the corner was going front post, so I told them to run back post,” Boyd said of the winning score. “I ran front post and attacked the ball and put it in.”

King George (5-0-1) broke out on top in the 33rd minute when Calvin Sanders scored off an assist from Ryan Carriaga. Determined not to head into halftime trailing, Chancellor’s Handerson Juarez Franco notched an acrobatic equalizer just two minutes before the break.

The second half featured probing offense and solid goalkeeping, both on the part of Owens and his counterpart, King George junior Max Lipinski. Chancellor (4-2) earned a free kick inside the final minute, but an equalizer never materialized.

“I think the game was fairly even,” longtime Chargers coach Mike Webb said. “I think the difference was, we gave away a corner and they scored a goal. The game was pretty wide open, they just figured out how to score at the end and we didn’t.”