For the past 12 months, the King George boys’ soccer team has been haunted by an adage.

If it’s not how you start but how you finish, then surely any warm memories surrounding the Foxes’ 15–0 opening to the 2022 season were extinguished by its conclusion — two postseason losses and zero trophies raised.

“It stuck with us a lot,” Foxes senior forward Nathan Kale said simply.

It was with such a history in mind that the Foxes recalibrated after conceding an early goal to Courtland in Friday’s Battlefield District championship game. No sooner had VMI commit Kyle Grant handed (or rather headed) the Cougars a 1–0 lead than King George performed a gut check.

“I knew when it happened that we weren’t going to give up,” Foxes junior Daniel Boyd said. “I saw it in us all. We were ready to strike back.”

After reeling off four unanswered goals in its eventual 4–1 victory over the Cougars, King George (17–0–1) celebrated a different ending on its home pitch. The victory marked the first district title for the Foxes.

“I think last year’s experience has fueled us but also prepared us for what we were getting into this year,” Foxes coach Jeff Butler said. “That was one of our messages in the locker room. Just finish: finish the job that we set forth at the beginning of the season.”

Meanwhile, the Cougars’ pre-match conversation centered on limiting the Foxes on set pieces. Nonetheless, King George found its equalizer on just such a play, with Boyd timing his run perfectly and heading home the first of his two goals with 13 minutes left in the first half.

“We already spoke on set pieces before the game,” Grant said. “And we just lost focus on set pieces, and that’s what cost us the game.”

The Foxes surged from there and just four minutes into the second half, Kale put the home side ahead 2–1 when he shielded the ball with his back to a defender before pivoting with a deft right-footed strike.

A own goal doubled King George’s advantage, and Boyd removed any remaining doubts surrounding the outcome when he scored off a deflection with 15 minutes remaining.

Both teams advance to the Region 4B tournament, with King George hosting a quarterfinal next week and Courtland playing on the road.

After exorcising demons of district tournaments’ past, the Foxes believe they’re just getting started.

“We’re at step one of what we wanted,” said Butler, “and next week starts the next step.”

King George 4, Courtland 1

​Behind goals from Kylie Peters, Kira Peters, Reyna Cusworth, Taylor Dutko, the Foxes claimed their first-ever Battlefield District girls' soccer title.

Lauren Thamvanthongkham scored for Courtland, which went into halftime tied at 1 before surrendering three unanswered goals. Both teams will advance to next week's Region 4B tournament.