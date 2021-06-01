High school boys soccer: King lifts Massaponax over Mountain View for district title

Each time Javin King touched the ball, passed or otherwise existed on Tuesday night, his classmates on the Massaponax junior varsity soccer team voiced their approval loudly from the visitors’ bleachers at Mountain View.
After tolerating several instances of over-the-top adulation, the sophomore back gestured meekly to his personal cheering section, as if to say, “Cut it out, already.”
“I think he’s a shy guy,” Massaponax senior Godfrey Abel offered.
Fortunately for the Panthers, King’s play on the pitch is anything but timid.
His loudest statement came in the 25th minute of Tuesday’s match, when he ducked a trio of Wildcat defenders who had collapsed on him some 20 yards out from goal.
“I was on the bench when it happened, and to myself I said, ‘Pass, pass, pass,’ three or four times,’ ” Massaponax coach Randall Pierce said.
But King didn’t, instead spinning and uncorking a right-footed strike that tucked just inside the left post for the only goal in Massaponax’s 1–0 victory.
With the win, the Panthers (8–0–1) clinched the outright Commonwealth District regular season championship; the league isn’t holding a tournament this spring.
“I didn’t expect it to go in,” King said with a chuckle as he examined his man-of-the-match lunch pail. “Finishing is not my specialty.”
With 14 seniors, Massaponax’s roster is equal parts experienced and eager. Many of the Panthers’ current upperclassmen were called up from JV to take part in the team’s state tournament run in 2019, then missed out on last season due to the pandemic.
“These guys are basically playing out their junior year,” Pierce said. “They’re playing like they still want it.”
That desire was evident in the first half Tuesday, as Massaponax parlayed a stranglehold on possession into a 12–1 edge in shots.
Mountain View (6–1–2) reversed much of that momentum in the second half, pushing hard for an equalizer on an evening that served as senior night for the Wildcats.
A miscue in front of the Panthers’ goal yielded an open-net look in the 45th minute, but the ensuing shot sailed high. And a yellow card inside the final two minutes offered the Wildcats one last scoring opportunity via set piece.
“It looked better in the second half, it just wasn’t good enough,” Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress said. “Mentally, we were a little off today, but we live, learn and get better.”
Massaponax closes out its regular season on Thursday, facing Colonial Forge. Both teams then face a lengthy layoff before opening regional tournament play next week.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco