High school boys soccer: King lifts Massaponax over Mountain View for district title

With 14 seniors, Massaponax’s roster is equal parts experienced and eager. Many of the Panthers’ current upperclassmen were called up from JV to take part in the team’s state tournament run in 2019, then missed out on last season due to the pandemic.

“These guys are basically playing out their junior year,” Pierce said. “They’re playing like they still want it.”

That desire was evident in the first half Tuesday, as Massaponax parlayed a stranglehold on possession into a 12–1 edge in shots.

Mountain View (6–1–2) reversed much of that momentum in the second half, pushing hard for an equalizer on an evening that served as senior night for the Wildcats.

A miscue in front of the Panthers’ goal yielded an open-net look in the 45th minute, but the ensuing shot sailed high. And a yellow card inside the final two minutes offered the Wildcats one last scoring opportunity via set piece.

“It looked better in the second half, it just wasn’t good enough,” Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress said. “Mentally, we were a little off today, but we live, learn and get better.”

Massaponax closes out its regular season on Thursday, facing Colonial Forge. Both teams then face a lengthy layoff before opening regional tournament play next week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.