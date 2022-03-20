High school boys soccer preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Matt Tucker
Last season: 4–2–4, Region 5D semifinalists
Top returnees: Sr. MF Michael Lenhard, Jr. F Aaron Alexander, Jr. F Parker Hall, Sr. F Brendan Thuot, Jr. F Marcelo Rodriguez-Munoz, Jr. MF Sidney Sanchez, So. D Carlos Padilla.
Top newcomers: Fr. MF Daniel Gonzaez, Fr. MF Rene Linares Guera, Sr. D Dean Agyemang, So. D Lex Fernandez, Jr. D Elmer Gomez.
Outlook: Lenhard, a first-team all-district pick in 2021, leads a veteran team with eight seniors, 11 juniors and legitimate district title aspirations.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Adam Spinelli
Last season: 5–5
Top returnees: Sr. Darrell Amankwaah, Sr. Josh Davis, Sr. Samuel Fritton-Amorose, Sr. Anthony Hernandez, Sr. Devon Jones, Sr. Tommy Kertgate, So. Grayson Molina, Sr. Aaron Yancey.
Outlook: A deep senior class returns, and if some promising youngsters can contribute, the Eagles should contend in the district race.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Randall Pierce
Last season: 10–2, Region 6B semifinalists.
Top returnees: Sr. Jacob Montgomery, Jr. Dalen Ainsworth, Jr. Jack Crist, Jr., Javin King, Jr. Aidan Amidon.
Top newcomers: Sr. Sender Arteaga, Jr. Byram Smith, So. Dylan Thomas, So. Lucas Dragone, So. Isaiah Barefoot, Fr. Yahaya Abel, Fr. Sean Pulliam-Jordan.
Outlook: After graduating 14 seniors and losing three more returning starters to relocation, the Panthers will rely on youth and energy. They suffered another blow when standout midfielder Aidan Amidon suffered a torn ACL in preseason.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Ryan Cypress
Last season: 7–3–2, Region 5D finalists.
Top returnees: Sr. D Christian Frey, Sr. D Logan Darrow, Sr. D Jorge Shimabukuro, Sr. GK Travis Seitz, Jr. MF Rusty Croce, Jr. MF Ryan Croce,
Top newcomers: Jr. F nner Booren, Jr D Michael Pickens.
Outlook: Most of the starters return with plenty or motivation after falling to Albemarle in the final seconds of last year’s regional final. Frey and Rusty Croce were first-team all-district picks.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Adiel Manzano
Last season: 3–6–2
Top returnees: Sr. F Ian Edwards, Sr. MF Sami Bounasa, Sr. MF Elyass Fekrat,,Sr. M Edres Fekrat, Sr. D Manny Yankah, Sr. D Andy Nativi, Sr. D Brayan Pena,
Jr. D Matthew Warren, Jr. MF Adrian Guerrero, Jr. D Alejandro Hernandez , Jr. D Erick Ventura, Jr. F Dellwin Torres, Jr. MF Diego Hernandez, So. GK Cohen Perry
Top newcomers: So. MF Gabriel N’Ddkpri, So. MF Lorenzo Diaz, So. D Owen Kilfail, Fr. GK Nolan Machi.
Outlook: Manzano returns to coach his alma mater and inherits an experienced team with district title hopes.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Michael Recore
Last season: 2–4–4
Top returnees: Sr. F Colin Berghoff, Sr. MF Douglas Recore, Sr. F L.B. Sutton, Jr. MF Eder Garcia, Jr. MF Sam Freeman.
Top newcomers: Fr. D Alvin Garcia, So. MF Sebastian Williams.
Outlook: Seven key players return to help the Bears try to move up in the district standings.
STAFFORD
Coach: Isaac Guevera
Last season: 0–7–3
Top returnees: Sr. F Jayden Buckles, Sr. D Blake Childress, Sr. D Albert Taber, Sr. F Sir-John Perkins.
Top newcomers: Sr. D Jose Ramirez, So. MF Daniel Alvarez-Salces, Jr. MF Adam Spahi.
Outlook: Returning second-team all-district picks Buckles and Childress give their new coach a nucleus.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Brian Whyte
Last season: 1–8
Top returnees: Sr. F/MF Tyler Bevan, Sr. D Conner Thibodeau, Sr. D Stevie Whitehurst, Jr. MF Cyrus Ryan, Jr. D Scout Shire, Jr. MF/D Jaxon Bissoon, Jr. F Roberto Vasquez.
Top newcomers: So. MF Javier Ramos, So. MF David Ortez, Sr. MF/F Ramiro Escamilla, Jr. MF/D Johan Mendoza Banegas.
Outlook: The Cavaliers have enough returning talent to hope to surprise their district foes this spring.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Mike Webb
Last season: 10–2, Region 4B champions
Top returnees: Sr. MF Jonas Lohr, Sr. MF Romelio Rodgers, Sr. D Adam Cook, Sr. MF Marcus Muntean, So. MF Noah Lohr, Jr. GK Lucas Owens, Jr. F Johnnie Soto Fercovic.
Top newcomers: So. MF Handerson Franco, So. D Ryan Uecker, Jr. MF Andy Christman, Jr. MF Jed Kumah.
Outlook: Plenty of talent returns as the Chargers seek their eighth straight Battlefield District championship and eighth straight state final four berth.
COURTLAND
Coach: Jack Hitchens
Last season: 4–5–1
Top returnees: Jr. MF Adrian Batchelor, Sr. MD/D Anthony Andrade, Jr. GK Morgan Lehockey, Jr. D Nate Sherwood, Sr. MF Alessandro Carrante, Jr. D Jaxson Hall, Sr. F/MF Dalton Bond.
Top newcomers: Jr. MF/D Patrick Hurlock, Jr. MF Alex Brito, Jr. F Kyle Grant.
Outlook: The Cougars are young but talented and will aim for cohesion as the season progresses.
CULPEPER
Coach: Eric Kalenga
Last season: 0–9–2
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Alan Moy
Last season: 9-2
Outlook: Eight seniors return with motivation after barely missing out on a Region 4B playoff berth last spring.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Eric Keeler
Last season: 2–8
Top returnees: Sr. F Kavian Rahiab, MF Randy Garcia, Israel Juarez, MF Hue Keeler, D Nathan Scharf, GK Holt Smith.
Top newcomers: MF Johnny Merida, F Angel Reza-Hernandez, D Oniel Nii Nortey, F Sam Okaitei, F Miguel Velasquez Cordova.
Outlook: Midfield play should be the Yellow Jackets’ strength as they attempt to compete with the district’s best teams.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jeffrey Butler
Last season: 8–3, Region 4B semifinalists
Top returnees: Sr. D/MF Bryce Kuberek, Sr. MF Graham Paterson, Dr. F James Drake, Sr. A Ryan Andrews, Jr. D Dillon Carriaga, Jr. MF Ryan Carriaga, Jr. F Nathan Kale, Jr. D Jackson Sample.
Top newcomers: Jr. MF Bilal Driouich, So. GK Max Lipinski, So. MF Daniel Boyd, So. F/MF Calvin Sanders, So. F Diego Rodriguez.
Outlook: The Foxes return 13 players from a squad that reached the regional semifinals last spring and should be potent again.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Kurt Buchanon
Last season: 3–7
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Robert Albertson
Last season: 1–10
Top returnees: Sr. MF Daniel Green, Sr. MF Andrew Estes, Sr. D Maddox Miller.
Top newcomers: Fr. F George Albertson, Fr. F Josu Chavez.
Outlook: The Lions have experience in the midfield and defense and will look to freshmen Albertson and Chavez to provide much of the scoring.
ORANGE
Coach: Ben Freeman
Last season: 1–7
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: R.J. Sudduth
Last season: 7–2–2,
Region A finalists
Top returnees: Sr. MF William Luzier, Sr. GK Alex Lopez, Sr. F Yahir Antunez, Jr. D Alex Diez, Jr. MF Johan Valenca, Jr. F Luis Murillo.
Outlook: Several starters return from last spring’s regional final team and face a challenging early schedule that may pay dividends later.