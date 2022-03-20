High school boys soccer preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Matt Tucker

Last season: 4–2–4, Region 5D semifinalists

Top returnees: Sr. MF Michael Lenhard, Jr. F Aaron Alexander, Jr. F Parker Hall, Sr. F Brendan Thuot, Jr. F Marcelo Rodriguez-Munoz, Jr. MF Sidney Sanchez, So. D Carlos Padilla.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF Daniel Gonzaez, Fr. MF Rene Linares Guera, Sr. D Dean Agyemang, So. D Lex Fernandez, Jr. D Elmer Gomez.

Outlook: Lenhard, a first-team all-district pick in 2021, leads a veteran team with eight seniors, 11 juniors and legitimate district title aspirations.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Adam Spinelli

Last season: 5–5

Top returnees: Sr. Darrell Amankwaah, Sr. Josh Davis, Sr. Samuel Fritton-Amorose, Sr. Anthony Hernandez, Sr. Devon Jones, Sr. Tommy Kertgate, So. Grayson Molina, Sr. Aaron Yancey.

Outlook: A deep senior class returns, and if some promising youngsters can contribute, the Eagles should contend in the district race.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Randall Pierce

Last season: 10–2, Region 6B semifinalists.

Top returnees: Sr. Jacob Montgomery, Jr. Dalen Ainsworth, Jr. Jack Crist, Jr., Javin King, Jr. Aidan Amidon.

Top newcomers: Sr. Sender Arteaga, Jr. Byram Smith, So. Dylan Thomas, So. Lucas Dragone, So. Isaiah Barefoot, Fr. Yahaya Abel, Fr. Sean Pulliam-Jordan.

Outlook: After graduating 14 seniors and losing three more returning starters to relocation, the Panthers will rely on youth and energy. They suffered another blow when standout midfielder Aidan Amidon suffered a torn ACL in preseason.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Ryan Cypress

Last season: 7–3–2, Region 5D finalists.

Top returnees: Sr. D Christian Frey, Sr. D Logan Darrow, Sr. D Jorge Shimabukuro, Sr. GK Travis Seitz, Jr. MF Rusty Croce, Jr. MF Ryan Croce,

Top newcomers: Jr. F nner Booren, Jr D Michael Pickens.

Outlook: Most of the starters return with plenty or motivation after falling to Albemarle in the final seconds of last year’s regional final. Frey and Rusty Croce were first-team all-district picks.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Adiel Manzano

Last season: 3–6–2

Top returnees: Sr. F Ian Edwards, Sr. MF Sami Bounasa, Sr. MF Elyass Fekrat,,Sr. M Edres Fekrat, Sr. D Manny Yankah, Sr. D Andy Nativi, Sr. D Brayan Pena,

Jr. D Matthew Warren, Jr. MF Adrian Guerrero, Jr. D Alejandro Hernandez , Jr. D Erick Ventura, Jr. F Dellwin Torres, Jr. MF Diego Hernandez, So. GK Cohen Perry

Top newcomers: So. MF Gabriel N’Ddkpri, So. MF Lorenzo Diaz, So. D Owen Kilfail, Fr. GK Nolan Machi.

Outlook: Manzano returns to coach his alma mater and inherits an experienced team with district title hopes.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Michael Recore

Last season: 2–4–4

Top returnees: Sr. F Colin Berghoff, Sr. MF Douglas Recore, Sr. F L.B. Sutton, Jr. MF Eder Garcia, Jr. MF Sam Freeman.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Alvin Garcia, So. MF Sebastian Williams.

Outlook: Seven key players return to help the Bears try to move up in the district standings.

STAFFORD

Coach: Isaac Guevera

Last season: 0–7–3

Top returnees: Sr. F Jayden Buckles, Sr. D Blake Childress, Sr. D Albert Taber, Sr. F Sir-John Perkins.

Top newcomers: Sr. D Jose Ramirez, So. MF Daniel Alvarez-Salces, Jr. MF Adam Spahi.

Outlook: Returning second-team all-district picks Buckles and Childress give their new coach a nucleus.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Brian Whyte

Last season: 1–8

Top returnees: Sr. F/MF Tyler Bevan, Sr. D Conner Thibodeau, Sr. D Stevie Whitehurst, Jr. MF Cyrus Ryan, Jr. D Scout Shire, Jr. MF/D Jaxon Bissoon, Jr. F Roberto Vasquez.

Top newcomers: So. MF Javier Ramos, So. MF David Ortez, Sr. MF/F Ramiro Escamilla, Jr. MF/D Johan Mendoza Banegas.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have enough returning talent to hope to surprise their district foes this spring.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Mike Webb

Last season: 10–2, Region 4B champions

Top returnees: Sr. MF Jonas Lohr, Sr. MF Romelio Rodgers, Sr. D Adam Cook, Sr. MF Marcus Muntean, So. MF Noah Lohr, Jr. GK Lucas Owens, Jr. F Johnnie Soto Fercovic.

Top newcomers: So. MF Handerson Franco, So. D Ryan Uecker, Jr. MF Andy Christman, Jr. MF Jed Kumah.

Outlook: Plenty of talent returns as the Chargers seek their eighth straight Battlefield District championship and eighth straight state final four berth.

COURTLAND

Coach: Jack Hitchens

Last season: 4–5–1

Top returnees: Jr. MF Adrian Batchelor, Sr. MD/D Anthony Andrade, Jr. GK Morgan Lehockey, Jr. D Nate Sherwood, Sr. MF Alessandro Carrante, Jr. D Jaxson Hall, Sr. F/MF Dalton Bond.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF/D Patrick Hurlock, Jr. MF Alex Brito, Jr. F Kyle Grant.

Outlook: The Cougars are young but talented and will aim for cohesion as the season progresses.

CULPEPER

Coach: Eric Kalenga

Last season: 0–9–2

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Alan Moy

Last season: 9-2

Outlook: Eight seniors return with motivation after barely missing out on a Region 4B playoff berth last spring.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Eric Keeler

Last season: 2–8

Top returnees: Sr. F Kavian Rahiab, MF Randy Garcia, Israel Juarez, MF Hue Keeler, D Nathan Scharf, GK Holt Smith.

Top newcomers: MF Johnny Merida, F Angel Reza-Hernandez, D Oniel Nii Nortey, F Sam Okaitei, F Miguel Velasquez Cordova.

Outlook: Midfield play should be the Yellow Jackets’ strength as they attempt to compete with the district’s best teams.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jeffrey Butler

Last season: 8–3, Region 4B semifinalists

Top returnees: Sr. D/MF Bryce Kuberek, Sr. MF Graham Paterson, Dr. F James Drake, Sr. A Ryan Andrews, Jr. D Dillon Carriaga, Jr. MF Ryan Carriaga, Jr. F Nathan Kale, Jr. D Jackson Sample.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Bilal Driouich, So. GK Max Lipinski, So. MF Daniel Boyd, So. F/MF Calvin Sanders, So. F Diego Rodriguez.

Outlook: The Foxes return 13 players from a squad that reached the regional semifinals last spring and should be potent again.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Kurt Buchanon

Last season: 3–7

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Robert Albertson

Last season: 1–10

Top returnees: Sr. MF Daniel Green, Sr. MF Andrew Estes, Sr. D Maddox Miller.

Top newcomers: Fr. F George Albertson, Fr. F Josu Chavez.

Outlook: The Lions have experience in the midfield and defense and will look to freshmen Albertson and Chavez to provide much of the scoring.

ORANGE

Coach: Ben Freeman

Last season: 1–7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

WASHINGTON & LEE

Coach: R.J. Sudduth

Last season: 7–2–2,

Region A finalists

Top returnees: Sr. MF William Luzier, Sr. GK Alex Lopez, Sr. F Yahir Antunez, Jr. D Alex Diez, Jr. MF Johan Valenca, Jr. F Luis Murillo.

Outlook: Several starters return from last spring’s regional final team and face a challenging early schedule that may pay dividends later.