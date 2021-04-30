High school boys soccer preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Matt Tucker
Top players: Jr. MF Michael Lenhard, Sr. D Owen Lenzmeier, Jr. MF/D Brendan Thuot, Sr. GK Miguel Llamas, Sr. GK Josh Escobar, So. F Parker Hall, So. MF Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, So. F Aaron Alexander.
Outlook: The Black-Hawks saw 14 seniors graduate without playing in 2020 and will field a largely inexperienced lineup.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Adam Spinelli
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Randall Pierce
Top players: Sr. Trevor Bottomley, Sr. Gabe Eckinrode, Sr. Godfrey Abel, Sr. Lincoln Graham, Sr. Carson Pugh, Sr. Ewan Thomson, Sr. Liam Thomson, Sr. Griffin Woodford, Sr. Alex Zamorano, Sr. Joe Simoni, Jr. Jacob Montgomery, So. Dalen Ainsworth, So. Aidan Amidon, So. Jack Crist, So. Javin King.
Outlook: The Panthers will add some talented sophomore to their 14-man senior class and have high expectations.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Ryan Cypress
Top players: Jr. D Christian Frey. Jr. D Sam Wiler, r. D Matthew D’Lugos, Sr. F Michael Afful, So. MF Ryan Croce. So. MF Rusty Croce. So. MF Michael White.
Outlook: A dozen seniors graduated without playing in 2020, leaving just four players with varsity experience. Still, the Wildcats believe they can be contenders.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Jared Oliver
Top players: Jr. F Elyass Fekrat, Jr. MF Edras Fekrat, Jr. Ian Edwards, Sr. MF Joshua Malachi, Sr. D Edhar Ettarhbalouti, Sr. GK Camden Gilbert, So. Diego Hernandez, So. David Miranda, So. Adam Guerrero, Jr. F Sami Boujaha, So. D Matthew Warren.
Outlook: Defense should be a strength for the Wolverines, anchored by Gilbert. The Fekrat brothers move up after dominant JV seasons as freshmen.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Michael Recore
Top players: Sr. MF Christopher Sims, Jr. MF John Sutton, So. MF Eder Garcia, So MF Brenner Booren.
Outlook: With only four seniors, the Bears will count on some newcomers to fortify their squad.
STAFFORD
Coach: Mike Roberts
Top players: Jr. MF Jayden Buckles, Jr. MF Albert Taber, Jr. D Will Murillo, Jr. F SirJohn Perkins, Jr. D Blake Childress, Sr. F T.J. Yablonski, Sr. D Tyler Huff, Sr. MF Chase Huff, Sr. D Kaden Rauch, Sr. D Austin Poteet, Sr. MF Ethan Janney, Sr. F Thomas Sepulvada, Jr. F Elijah Pefoubou, Jr. D Tommy Onks, So. MF Adam Sbahi, Jr. D Wells Ouellette, So. MF Jonah Chase, So. GK Aiden Marvashti, So. F Owen Moulton.
Outlook: The Indians have plenty of experience returning in what should be a competitive district.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Brian Whyte
Top players: Sr. F Mathew McCaney, Sr. F. Nolan Gibbs, Sr. GK Gabe Shire, Jr. F Tyler Bevan, Jr. F Conner Thibodeau, Sr. D Micah Pugh, So. D Cyrus Ryan, So. MF Jaxon Bissoon, So. MF Roberto Vasquez, So. F Nolan Hull, So. D Adam Swinton.
Outlook: McCaney and Gibbs, both second-team all-district picks as sophomores in 2019, lead a rebuilding team that will rely on several youngsters to progress.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Mike Webb
Top players: Sr. F Bertrand Niyungeko, Sr. MF Gideon Kuzmah, Sr. GK Diego Ramirez, Sr, D Connor Dreibelbis, Sr. D Ryan Flores, Jr. D Adam Cok, Jr. MF Jonas Lohr, Jr. MF Marcus Muntean Jr. MF Romelio Rodgers.
Outlook: Niyungeko, who scored 14 goals as a sophomore, the only returning starter from the 2019 state runner-up. The Chargers still have the talent to shoot for a seventh straight state semifinal berth.
COURTLAND
Coach: Jack Hitchens
Top players: Sr. Garrett Underhill, Sr. Cameron Smith-Carroll, Jr. MF Alessandro Carrante, Jr. D Sean Moore, So. MF Adrian Velez, So. D Jaxson Hall, So. D Nate Sherwood, So. GK Morgan Lehockey, So. MF Jonathan Hawkins.
Outlook: Nine seniors graduated from a team that would have been among the district favorites in 2020, leaving a young but talented roster to forge its own identity.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Alan Moy
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Eric Keeler
Top players: Sr. MF Isaac Diaz, MF Kavian Rahiab, D Oscar Lopez-Ortega, D Andres Hernandez, D Randy Garcia, D Israel Juarez, GK Holt Smith, F Hue Keeler, F Oswill Lopez-Ortega.
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets will rely on a veteran midfield led by Diaz, who has started since his freshman season.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jeff Butler
Top players: Sr. F A.J. Dale, Sr. GK Jayden Wynes, Sr. D Garrett Shupe, Jr. D Bryce Kuberek, Jr. MF James Drake, So. MF Nathan Kale, So. D Jackson Sample, Jr. MF Graham Paterson, Jr. F Josh Furr, Jr. D Ryan Andrews, Jr. MF Sam Dzula, So. MF Dillon Carriaga, So. MF Ryan Carriaga.
Outlook: After reaching two of the past three Battlefield Distirct championship games, the veteran Foxes hope to break through and finally win a title.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Kurt Buchanan
Top players: Sr. D Brian Dean< Sr. F Isaac Pemberton, Sr. MF Josiah Patterson, Sr. D Nathan Huber, Fr. MF Xander Puder , Jr. MF Steven Harris, Jr. GK Austin Storm.
Outlook: A deep mix of veterans and talented newcomers has the Knights optimistic about competing with the district's top teams.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Ben Freeman
LOUISA
Coach: Sergio Botero
Top players: Sr. D Connor Schweikart, Sr. D Grant Williams, Fr. D Taylen Soriano, Fr. F Ethan Brooks.
Outlook: Defense should be the Lions’ forte during a likely rebuilding season.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Erick Kalenga
Top players: Outlook: Sr. GK/D Sam McCabe, Jr. D Eli Williams, MF Tanner Beamer, F Trevor Beamer. Cole Rozwadowsk, Fr. Hunter Moore.
Outlook: The Blue Devils should be strong on defense, with McCabe and Williams returning along with the Beamer brothers. Moore is a promising freshman.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: R.J. Sudduth
Top players: William Luzar, Yahir Antunez, Alexis Trejo, Johan Valencia, Alex Diez, Robert Lopez.