High school boys soccer preview capsules

Coach: Ryan Cypress

Top players: Jr. D Christian Frey. Jr. D Sam Wiler, r. D Matthew D’Lugos, Sr. F Michael Afful, So. MF Ryan Croce. So. MF Rusty Croce. So. MF Michael White.

Outlook: A dozen seniors graduated without playing in 2020, leaving just four players with varsity experience. Still, the Wildcats believe they can be contenders.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Jared Oliver

Top players: Jr. F Elyass Fekrat, Jr. MF Edras Fekrat, Jr. Ian Edwards, Sr. MF Joshua Malachi, Sr. D Edhar Ettarhbalouti, Sr. GK Camden Gilbert, So. Diego Hernandez, So. David Miranda, So. Adam Guerrero, Jr. F Sami Boujaha, So. D Matthew Warren.

Outlook: Defense should be a strength for the Wolverines, anchored by Gilbert. The Fekrat brothers move up after dominant JV seasons as freshmen.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Michael Recore

Top players: Sr. MF Christopher Sims, Jr. MF John Sutton, So. MF Eder Garcia, So MF Brenner Booren.