High school boys' soccer preview: Deep, experienced Foxes have sights on Battlefield title

King George’s boys soccer team doesn’t officially open its season until Tuesday night, but that doesn’t mean the Foxes have lacked competition to date.

“I have 19 guys and I feel like any one of them could be a starter,” Foxes head coach Jeff Butler said. “It makes for really intense practices. I think the guys are doing a good job of pushing each other.”

The Foxes’ bid to challenge perennial Battlefield District powerhouse Chancellor is rooted in the deepest roster Butler can recall during his 12 years at the helm. King George returns 13 players (eight of them seniors) from an 8–3 team that advanced to the Region 4B semifinals last spring.

Having that foundation in place has allowed the Foxes to adopt a more aggressive posture than in seasons past. Traditionally a more defensive, possession-oriented team, King George is hoping to ramp up the pressure on foes by chasing down balls sent over the top.

“Coach Butler always says to us that running takes no skill,” senior midfielder Bryce Kuberek said.

That’s not to say the Foxes lack talent. It starts with Kuberek, a converted defender whom Butler referred to as “the engine” of his formation.

“He does everything,” Butler said of Kuberek. “He’s tall and lean, able to win a lot of balls out of the air at the midfield. He’s really comfortable with the ball at his feet, has great vision, any pass that you need to make.”

With Kuberek now patrolling the middle of the field, juniors Jackson Sample and Dillon Carriage have stepped up to form a staunch defensive pairing at center back. Sophomore Max Lipinksi, who starred as the football team’s starting place kicker this past fall, will loom large between the posts at goalkeeper.

“Max is a pretty big presence,” Kuberek said of the 6-foot-3 Lipinski. “He’s also very vocal. And it helps to have a leader back there because he can see everything. If you see him coming at you, you most likely want to get out of the way.”

The Foxes aren’t shying away from elevated expectations, though. Eastern View and Courtland will also provide stiff resistance, but the path to Battlefield District supremacy will almost certainly run through hall of fame coach Mike Webb’s Chargers.

“We’ve been climbing that hill for a long time,” Butler said with a laugh. “They’re always the cream of the crop.”

