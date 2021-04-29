High school boys soccer preview: Gilbert has North Stafford stopping, setting goals

Camden Gilbert might not be clairvoyant, but the North Stafford goalie’s uncanny ability to predict the trajectory of incoming soccer balls bodes well for the Wolverines’ fortunes this season.
On Wednesday night, Class 6 power Massaponax peppered Gilbert with quality shots in sufficient quantity (18), yet managed just one goal in a 1-1 draw.
“He made our magnificent shots look routine,” Panthers coach Randall Pierce said. “We had placed balls in the corner, and he cut it off like he knew the angle before we even took the shot.”
Massaponax needed some set-piece magic—a redirected free kick from 60 yards out late in regulation—to get past him for the equalizer.
At 5-foot-10, Gilbert lacks the prototypical size of most elite netminders. In his early years, opposing forwards developed the nasty habit of chipping the ball over his head whenever he came off his line.
These days, however, getting past Gilbert is a tall order.
“I said from the very beginning: he’s not going to lose us a game,” North Stafford coach Jared Oliver said. “That’s going to be important for us, considering our whole back line is pretty much new.”
By contrast, the Wolverines’ returning talent is concentrated in the attack. Twins Elyass and Edres Fekrat “dominated” their junior varsity competition in 2019, said Oliver, while fellow junior Ian Edwards started on varsity as a freshman. Senior Joshua Malachi will anchor the midfield.
Following a year of lost competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverines (like just about every team in every sport) are just thrilled to be playing games. North Stafford posted a 10-6-1 record in 2019, its first winning mark in several years.
For Oliver, this spring is about proving that wasn’t a fluke and continuing the turnaround for a program that has endured a stretch of down years since winning a state championship in 2011.
“We were in the mix in the Commonwealth [District], and every game was close,” Oliver said. “The step here is can we have staying power? Can we take the next step in the postseason, and win in the postseason?”
Whatever success the Wolverines do enjoy will be dedicated to a senior class that never was.
“Our coach keeps telling us we owe this to our seniors last year, who didn’t get to have a season,” said Gilbert, who officially registered 10 saves on Wednesday. “We’re really all pumped to be able to play this year.”
And they’re determined to keep playing for as long as possible. Mountain View looms as the presumptive favorite in Region 5D, but Wednesday’s result showed the Wolverines what’s possible with Gilbert in net.
“I think we realized as a team that we can really make this work,” Gilbert said. “If we can keep beating teams in our region, we have a chance to win regionals and get beyond that.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco