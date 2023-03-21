The best season in recent memory for the King George boys’ soccer team didn’t end with an addition to the trophy case.

After posting an unblemished 17-0 record during the regular season, the Foxes stumbled early and often during their abbreviated playoff run. Losses to Courtland in the Battlefield District semifinals and powerhouse Chancellor in the Region 4B semifinals denied King George any hardware to show for its banner campaign.

“It just felt almost, like, incomplete,” senior midfielder Jackson Sample said. “I would say we never got to fully finish the season the way we wanted to. We’re hoping this year is the year to do that.”

The Foxes’ 2023 hopes will ride on the experience and veteran savvy of 10 returners (seven of them seniors) lauded by head coach Jeff Butler for their “soccer IQ.”

“If there’s things that happen in a game that are unexpected, they can make the adjustments on the fly,” Butler said. “You can’t call a timeout in soccer. And we have a ton of skill to go along with it. That’s a nice combination to keep us competitive.”

If an 8-0 victory over Caroline in Monday’s season opener is any indication, King George has no shortage of scoring threats up top. All-District selections Bilal Driouich and Nathan Kale reprise their roles at forward, while Sample and fellow senior Dillon Carriaga have shifted from center back to the midfield, where Butler hopes they’ll add a creative element.

“We weren’t really able to express ourselves on the pitch because of defensive responsibilities,” Sample said. “Now we’re able to create more attack, since that’s what we lacked last year.”

Defense figures to be more of a work in progress; both of King George’s starting center backs saw varsity action for the first time on Monday. After recording as many shutouts (10) as goals allowed a season ago, junior goalkeeper Max Lipinski may be called upon more often in net.

The beneficiary of King George’s late-season collapse was Chancellor, which won its eighth consecutive Battlefield District tournament and later defeated the Foxes 1-0 en route to a Region 4B championship. Besides the Chargers, Eastern View, Culpeper and Courtland are expected to contend in the Battlefield District.

With how last season ended, Butler struggled to help his players put their many accomplishments into perspective. If the Foxes were to claim a title, however, it would quash any ambiguity surrounding what they’ve achieved.

“That’s definitely something that’s in our minds this year,” Butler said. “We want to be there again this year and have an opportunity.”