COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Matt Tucker

Last season: 5-10-3 (3-8-3 district)

Top returners: Sr. D Aaron Alexander, Jr. D Carlos Padilla, Sr. MF Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Sr. MF Parker Hall, Sr. F Sidney Sanchez, So. F Daniel Gonzalez.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Darling Rivera, Fr. D Daurin Rivera.

Outlook: Alexander, who scored 11 goals in part-time duty last season, shifts to defense and should be a two-way standout.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Adam Spinelli

Last season: 16-6 (10-3)

Top returners: So. Nathan Hall, So. Dalion King, Jr. Daniel Ndayi, So. Israel Villatoro, Jr. Franz Fulcher, Sr. Abdullah Kamar, Sr. Keith Skudi, Jr. Malachi Pitts, So. Angel Espinal, So. Moies Fuentes, Sr. Joe Liebe, Sr. Logan Nieves.

Top newcomers: Jr. Allen Carbajal, Jr. Austin Ortiz, Jr. Kaden Cockram, So. Stephano Cisneros, So. Gavin Hennessey, Jr. Patrick McPeak,, Jr. Che Cannon, Sr. Nathan Cox.

Outlook: Coming off their first state tournament bid in a decade, the defending district champions lost some offense to graduation but hope to stay competitive.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Randall Pierce

Last season: 3-10-3 (2-8-3)

Top returners: Sr. Dalen Ainsworth, Sr. Javin King, Sr. Jack Crist, Sr. Kaim Ijaz, Jr. Lucas Dragone, So. Yahaya Abel.

Top newcomers: Sr. Xavier Carroll, Jr. Tre Adams, Jr. Richie Annan, Fr. Hudson Komar.

Outlook: Fourteen seniors, including Ainsworth, return from a squad that took its lumps last season but should be better for the experience.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Ryan Cypress

Last season:10-4-3 (9-3-1)

Top returners: Sr. F Michael White, Sr. F Michael Pickens, Sr. MF Ryan Croce, Sr. MF Rusty Croce, D Connor Bugni, GK Aiden Peterson.

Top newcomers: So. D John Gallagher, So. D Carter Claflin, So. MF Ryan Binali.

Outlook: After a heartbreaking last-second regional playoff loss to Briar Woods, the Wildcats bring back an experienced front line but will have plenty of youth on defense.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Adiel Manzano

Last season: 9-4-3 (8-3-3)

RIVERBEND

Coach: Michael Recore

Last season: 6-7-3 (5-5-2)

Top returners: Eder Garcia, Alvin Garcia, Sam Freeman, Conner Henriques, Jayce Wilson.

Top newcomers: Ryan Meskunas.

Outlook: First-team all-district pick Eder Garcia hopes to boost a team that suffered all seven of its losses by a single goal last season.

STAFFORD

Coach: Curtis Russell

Last season: 3-9-4 (2-8-3)

Top returners: Sr. MF Jonah Chase, So. D Tyler Martin, Jr. MF Daniel Álvarez.

op newcomers: Jr. MF Darian Paz-Figueroa, Jr. F Jayden Thomas.

Outlook: The Indians hope to surprise some district opponents with their unity and toughness.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Bryan White

Last season: 1-15 (1-12)

Top returners: Sr. MF Johan Mendoza, Sr. D Cyrus Ryan, Sr. F Roberto Vasquez, Sr. MF Gianni Bonilla, Sr. D Scout Shira, Sr. D Matthew Holewa, Sr. MF Jawn Kulp, Sr. MF Carson Lyons, Sr. MF Nolan Huff, Sr. GK Adam Swanton.

Top newcomers: So. MF Matthew Rule, So. F Jacob Bucceri, So. D Bryan Victoriano, Fr. F Jackson Gomez.

Outlook: Fourteen seniors give the Cavaliers hope of moving up in the Battlefield District standings.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Mike Webb

Last season: 15-4-3 (9-2-3)

Top returners: Jr. F Handerson Juarez Franco, Sr. MF Erick Navarro Zelaya, So. MF Aidan Buhmann, Sr. F Johnnie Soto Fercovic, Jr. MF Noah Lohr, Sr. GK Lucas Owens.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Adulio Gutierrez, So, MF Keenan Parker, So, MF Brendan Portillo, Fr, MF Will Grados.

Outlook: The defending district tournament champions have a balance of experience and youth as it seeks a ninth straight season with a Battlefield title trophy.

COURTLAND

Coach: Jack Hitchens

Last season: 10-7-2 (8-5-2)

Top returners: Sr. MF Adrian Velez, Sr. F Kyle Grant, Sr. D Jaxson Hall, Sr. D Patrick Hurlock, Sr. GK Morgan Lehockey.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Justin Sandy, Jr. D Marc Romo-Rocha, So. MF Juan Munoz, Fr. MF Edwin Canales.

Outlook: Returning all-district selection Grant and Hall lead a team expecting to compete for the district title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Erick Kalenga

Last season: 7-8-2 (7-6-1)

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Alan Moy

Last season: 8-5-4 (7-3-4)

Top returners: Sr. D Thomas Sheehan, Sr. MF Aberham Kamden, Sr. MF Taylor Matricardi.

Top newcomers: D Alden Pritchett, D Anthony Gomez, D Akex Samoilenka.

Outlook: After losing 12 seniors to graduation, the Cyclones will rely on youth to remain competitive in the district.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Eric Keeler

Last season: 1-14-1 (1-12-1)

Top returners: Sr. GK Holt Smith, Jr. MF Hue Keeler, Jr. D Nathan Scharf, Sr. D Othniel Nii Nortney, Sr. MF Johnny Merida, Sr. D Sam Okaitei.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Oswill Lopez, Jr. F Junior Lemus, Fr. D Oneil Oussatidja.

Outlook: Plenty of experience returns on defense for a team looking to make some noise in the district.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jeff Butler

Last season: 17-2 (14-0), district regular-season champions

Top returners: Sr. MF Dillon Carriaga, Sr. MF Ryan Carriaga, Sr. F Bilal Drirouich, Sr. F Nathan Kale. Sr. MF/D Jackson Sample, Jr. D Daniel Boyd, Jr. GK Max Lipinski, Jr. F Calvin Sanders.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Sawyer Elia, Jr. MF/D Isaac Husson, Jr. D Ryley Michael, Fr. F Bradley Cruz.

Outlook: Seven seniors and five all-Battlefield players return from a team that went unbeaten in regular-season play before losing 1-0 decisions in the district and regional playoffs.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Kurt Buchanan

Last season: 4-13-1 (3-10-1)

Top returners: Sr. F Nathanyel Thomas, Jr. MF Xander Puder, Jr. D Jayden Hodge, Jr. GK Robert Weiderwaz.

Top newcomers: So. F Isaiah Lynch-Hobbs, So. F Bayron Baten Francisco, So. D Antony Benavides, So. GK Terrell Hicks.

Outlook: A relatively young squad is hoping to change its reputation and compete with the district’s strongest teams.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Robert Albertson

Last season: 0-16 (0-13)

Top returners: Jr. D Wyatt Hopkins, Jr. D Parker Harman, Jr. D Ethan Brooks, So. F George Albertson.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Haden Pugh, Jr. MF Johnny Cole.

Outlook: Eight juniors in the starting lineup give the Lions hope of building a competitive program.

ORANGE

Coach: Ben Freeman

Last season: 10-6-1 (8-5)

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

WESTMORELAND

Coach: R.J. Sudduth

Last season: 12-2 (6-0), district champions

Top returners: MF Johan Valencia, MF Jona Valencia, MF Alex Diaz, MF Luis Murillo.

Top newcomers: F Curtis Shannon.

Outlook: With a strong senior class, the Eagles will play an ambitious non-district schedule as they prepare to defend their Northern Neck title.