Luis Murillo scored for Westmoreland, but Northampton was able to take home a 4–1 win in Saturday’s Class 1 boys’ soccer state final played at Salem High School.

The Yellow Jackets man-marked the Eagles’ Curtis Shannon, the Region A player of the year, to try and take the striker out of the attack. Westmoreland players such as Jona and Johan Valencia, Alex Diez, Frankie Medina and Eric Romero stepped up to try and help overcome the Northampton (16–4) defensive strategy.

The game stayed at 3–1 until late in the second half when Westmoreland pushed up most of its players, looking to cut into the deficit.

The Eagles closed out the season with a 15–4–1 record, their four loses coming to Class 4 state champion Jamestown, Class 2 state quarterfinalist Arcadia and twice to the Yellow Jackets.