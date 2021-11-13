High school cross country: Bears' Fairbanks takes second at Class 5 meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Riverbend senior Blake Fairbanks placed second in the boys race at the VHSL Class 5 cross country meet at The Plains and led the Bears to a runner-up team finish.
Fairbanks was timed in 16:12, 12 seconds behind winner Berkley Nance of Mills Godwin. Freshman Tyler Arnold also earned all-state honors with a 14th-place finish (17:05) as Riverbend edged Douglas Freeman 92-94 for second place in the team standings behind Glen Allen (38). Fellow freshmen Justin Rau (29th, 17:32) and Parker Brown (37th, 17:51) and senior Baylor Jenkins (44th, 17:59) rounded out the Bears’ scorers.
Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan finished fourth (16:37) in his first state championship. Other all-state runners from the Commonwealth District included Stafford’s Justin Polcha (ninth, 16;50) and North Stafford’s Samuel Yakulis Jr. (15th, 17:06).
Two Mountain View runners earned all-state status in the Class 5 girls’ meet: senior Emma Wunderly (ninth, 19:48) and sophomore Madelyn Anderson (11th, 19:55). The Wildcats finished sixth as a team. North Stafford junior Katherine Craig was 19th (20:18).
Colonial Forge senior Ali DiClemente just missed all-state honors in the Class 6 girls’ meet on the same course, finishing 17th in 19:24.
Louisa senior Nicholas Emmert was fourth in the Class 4 boys’ meet with the area’s fastest time (16:01). Eastern View junior Evelyn Anderson paced area runners with a 32nd-place finish (20:21) in the girls’ meet.