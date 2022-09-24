High school cross country: Brook Point's Brennan, Colonial Forge's Loescher do well at Oatlands Invitational

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Sophomores Brady Brennan of Brooke Point and Kate Loescher of Colonial Forge placed 10th in their respective races at Saturday’s prestigious Oatlands Invitational cross country meet in Leesburg.

Brennan covered the 3.1-mile Oatland Plantation course in 16:06 in the varsity boys’ A race. Riverbend sophomore Tyler Arnold was 25th (16:27) and teammate Justin Rau was 75th (17:16). Charlie Ortmans of The Potomac School won the 640-runner race in 15:18.

Loescher was timed in 19:04 in the varsity girls’ A race. North Stafford’s Katherine Craig was 71st (20:27) and Stafford placed two runners in the top 80: Brenna Elchenko (74th, 20:27) and Ella Dover (80th, 20:31). Herndon’s Gillian Bushee was first of 550 runners across the line in 18:14.

Mountain View’s Madelyn Anderson won the varsity girls’ B race (20:43), and teammate Madison Carlisle placed seventh (21:23) to help the Wildcats place second behind W.T. Woodson in the team standings.

Mountain View captured the varsity boys’ B team title, with Charles Schilling placing second (17:48), Ian Bollinger third (17:54), Diego Pons eighth (18:13) and John Wheeler 19th (18:44).