High school cross country: Colonial Forge boys, Mountain View girls win tri-meet

Mountain View’s Charles Schilling edged Colonial Forge’s Jeremy Glauber by a second to win the boys individual race, but the Eagles took the other four five spots in the top five to take the team win in a tri-meet held at Mountain View.

Colonial Forge topped the Wildcats 21–45 for the team win, with North Stafford finishing third with 73 points.

The top two of the girls race was a mirror image of the boys, with Colonial Forge taking the individual win and Mountain View the team victory.

The Eagles’ Kayla Loescher cruised to first place, finishing 91 seconds ahead of runner-up Natalie Kingston of Mountain View.

The Wildcats won the team race 25-32 over the Eagles. North Stafford did not field enough runners for a teams score.

BOYS

Individual results: 1. Charles Schilling (MV) 18:09.24, 2. Jeremy Glauber (CF) 18:10.24, 3. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 18:14.24, 4. Michael Arner (CF) 19:42.24, 5. Christian Jackson (CF) 20:09.24, 6. Russell Belt (NS) 20:11.32, 7. Landon Mills (CF) 20:31.24, 8. Ryan Avila (CF) 20:52.24, 9. Jon Fernengel (MV) 20:54.24, 10. Hunter Morgan (MV) 20:54.24.

GIRLS

Individual results: 1. Kayla Loescher (CF) 20:57.24, 2. Natalie Kingston (MV) 22:28.24, 3. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 22:47.24, 4. Skyler Bushno (MV) 23:44.24, 5. Helena Griffith (MV) 24:29.24, 6. Isabella Micallef (NS) 24:42.24, 7. Bethany Pikkaart (MV) 25:03.24, 8. Caroline Bignell (CF) 25:07.24, 9. Madison Dahlstom (MV) 25:32.24, 10. Alyss Valerio (CF) 25:34.24.