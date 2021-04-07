High school cross country: North Stafford boys, Colonial Forge girls set pace at Commonwealth meet

“The seasons are so quick. It’s been difficult to get into a grove,” the junior said. “It was difficult because states were so late, but I think we’re in a pretty good routine now.”

“It was a lot muggier than I expected. I’m drenched,” said third-place finisher Emma Wunderly of Mountain View. “I was trying to stick toward the front, trying to help my team get a good position--to do our best.”

Both Colonial Forge and Riverbend girls and boys teams advance to the Region 6B meet on April 17 at Great Meadows in Fauquier County. Lola Garvie of Massaponax also qualified following her 11th-place finish.

“We pieced together a team; brought half a team back and found a way to do it,” said meet director Van Green of Colonial Forge. “Also proud of our guys, they’re learning to become winners. They represented themselves well.”

DiClemente added: “He [Green] wanted us to work hard, go out there and give it our best.”

North Stafford’s trio planned to cross the finish line with arms locked together (forging a three-way tie for first place). It did not happen that way, but all three managed to break 17 minutes: LeCain (16:57.2), Webb (16:57.9) and Yakulis (16:59.2).