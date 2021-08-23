High school cross country preview capsules

STAFFORD

Coaches: Laura Leonard

and Alex Ramirez

Last season: Boys second, girls third in district

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Justin Polcha, Sr. Ben Putka.

Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Brenna Elchenko.

Outlook: Polcha and Putka give the boys’ team two returning state qualifiers, but the Indians will have to find depth to compete for district team titles.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: J.J. LaPointe

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Anton Jones, Sr. Sean Kenny, Jr. Dominic Kittle. Girls—So. Danica Sale, Fr. Kaitlyn Klock.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have a strong young nucleus led by Jones, who ran a 2:03 800 meters in the spring, and Sale and Klock on the girls’ team.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Sylvia Williams

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Tyler Evans. Girls—Sr. Enya Cea-Lavin, Sr. Rebecca Schoenberger.