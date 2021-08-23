High school cross country preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Brianna Hall
and Carl Zoolkoski
Last season: Boys sixth in district
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Andrew Caley, Sr. James Smith. Girls—So. Emma Clark, Sr. Kira Hawkins.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Brady Brennan, So. Shaun Tiller. Girls—So. Shea Reynolds, Jr. Tamiraa Enkhbayar.
Outlook: Caley has been the boys’ No. 1 runner since his freshman season, and Clark did the same for the girls’ team in the spring.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Girls first, boys third in district.
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Ali DiClemente, So. Ella Glauber. Boys—So. Cameron Sidebotham, Sr. Jeremy Glauber, Sr. Ashton Watterson.
Top newcomers: Girls—Kate Loescher, Emily Hicks, Anna Draper.
Outlook: DiClemente and Glauber were top-five individual district finishers in the spring, but the girls will need some newcomers to repeat as team champions. The boys have experience and balance.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Anthony Bramlett
Last season: Did not field full teams for district meet.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Alex Johnson, So. Joey Johnson, Sr. Q’uran Tatem. Girls—So. Lola Garvie.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Terry Travis, Fr. Brandon Fulaytor. Girls—Fr. Olivia Priddy, Fr. Madelyn Ellis, Fr. Ava Simov.
Outlook: Johnson and Garvie give the Panthers experienced runners at the top of their lineups.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Mike Porter
and Jill Williams
Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Emma Wunderly, Jr. Helena Griffith, Jr. Natalie Kingston, Jr. Maylie Hudson, So. Elise Collette, So. Madison Dahlstrom, So. Madison Carlisle. Boys—Sr. Jacob Petska, Sr. Isaac Avery, Sr. Hunter Morgan, Jr. Trey Chinvavong, Jr. Sebastian Grant, So. Charlie Schilling, So. Ian Bollinger.
Top newcomers: Girls—So. Mady Anderson, Fr. Gweneth Torres. Boys—So. Diego Pons, So. Jay Addis.
Outlook: Three returning all-district runners (Wunderly, Griffith and Kingston) make the girls favorites to claim the team championship. Schilling returns after placing 10th in the Region 6B meet as a freshman in the spring.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Brian Maynard
Last season: Boys first in district and Region 5D, fourth in state
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Samuel Yakulis Jr., Sr. Russell Belt, Sr. William Mott, So. Benji Meyers. Girls—Jr. Kate Craig.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Thomas Stevens, Fr. Ian LeCain. Girls—So. Larie Nyatso, Fr. Allie Downs.
Outlook: Yakulis finished third in the district in the spring behind two since-graduated teammates and leads a strong boys’ team that seeks its fourth straight trip to the Class 5 state meet. The girls are young but talented.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brian Treakle
Last season: Girls fourth, boys fifth in district
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Maggie Cason, Jr. Mckayla Reyer, Jr. Ava Treakle, So. Anna Lubrusciano. Boys—Sr. Blake Fairbanks, Sr. Jack Hauger, Sr. Baylor Jenkins, Sr. Luke Jockin, Jr. Foster Moon, Jr. Hayden Chacra.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Caitlin Lanning, Fr. Olivia Morra, Fr. Victoria Morra, So. Ella Stonebreaker, So. Kaylen Stonebreaker. Boys—Fr. Tyler Arnold, Fr. Parker Brown, Fr. Ethan Lapier, Fr. Justin Raus.
Outlook: Reyer and Jockin were all-district performers in the spring, and the return of Fairbanks should make the Bears’ boys even more competitive with their district rivals.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Laura Leonard
and Alex Ramirez
Last season: Boys second, girls third in district
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Justin Polcha, Sr. Ben Putka.
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Brenna Elchenko.
Outlook: Polcha and Putka give the boys’ team two returning state qualifiers, but the Indians will have to find depth to compete for district team titles.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: J.J. LaPointe
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Anton Jones, Sr. Sean Kenny, Jr. Dominic Kittle. Girls—So. Danica Sale, Fr. Kaitlyn Klock.
Outlook: The Cavaliers have a strong young nucleus led by Jones, who ran a 2:03 800 meters in the spring, and Sale and Klock on the girls’ team.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Tyler Evans. Girls—Sr. Enya Cea-Lavin, Sr. Rebecca Schoenberger.
Outlook: The Chargers have doubled the size of their team and hope to be competitive thanks to the arrival of several good young runners.
COURTLAND
Coach: John Helsley
Last season: Boys seventh in Region 4B
Top returners: Boys—So. Charles Aiken, Sr. Gabriel Lantz, So. Morgan Lehocky, Jr. Brendan Nave, Jr. Christian Reid. Girls—Jr. Alexa Hewson, Jr. Sarah Hoburg, Jr. Adeline Sappenfield.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Jamisen Aiken, Fr. Aaron Jones. Girls—Fr. Madison Early, So. Mackenzie Toler, Sylvia Hardy.
Outlook: With eight freshmen, the Cougars are building a strong base for the future, especially on the girls’ side.
CULPEPER
Coaches: Mark Dennis
and Aaron Kriech
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Bella Hardaway. Boys—So. Caleb Smith, Sr. Cole Rowadowski.
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Bella Groves, Jr. Libby Stedman.
Outlook: Hardway, a state qualifier as a sophomore, leads a strong girls’ team as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Nicole Weidensaul
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Markus Luckinbill, Jr. Hunter Lutz. So. Max Clements, So. Ethan Church. Girls—Sr. Darby Ashley, Jr. Evelyn Anderson.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Luis Jessegus, Fr. Josh Shrader. Girls—Jr. Evelyn Anderson, Fr. Claire Anderson, Fr. Holly Anderson, Fr. Avril Castro, Fr. Alexzandra Thomasson.
Outlook: The boys won the district dual-meet title in the spring and return a veteran nucleus. The girls will be young but have plenty of depth and talent.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: David Lovegrove
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Hancell Costello, Sr. Jack Grevem, Sr. Jack McCarthy, Sr. Jason Stinchcomb, Sr. Elliot Van Vorst, Sr. Edward Villegas. Girls—Sr. Katie Fisher, Sr. Isabel Whitman, So. Cecilia Lucas.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Cameron McVade. Girls—Fr. Stella Hensley, Fr. Alice Weber.
Outlook: Whitman was an all-Region 3B runner for the girls in the spring. The boys return plenty of depth.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Alex Dachos, Sr. Gavin McCraw, Sr. Jackson White, Sr. Sam Dezula, Sr. Graham Paterson. Girls—Sr. Kellie Williams, Sr. Anna Kale, Sr. Emma (Riley) Filkoski, Sr. Chelsea Saguid, Sr. Molly Watson, Jr. Meghan O’Hanlan, Jr. Autumn Plotner, So. Caitlyn Winger, So. Isabella Perkins.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ben Tidwell, So. Aiden Inzana, So. Tony Brown. Girls—Fr. McKenzie Murphy.
Outlook: With five returning seniors, the boys have set their sights on winning a district team title. The girls also have returning depth.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Charles Sayers
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Jin Lee, Sr. Min Lee, Sr. Clay Waddy, Sr. Alip Nury, Sr. Jon Collins, Sr. J.T. Webner. Girls—Jr. Julianne Tate.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Aidan Bair. Girls—Fr. Jordane Donafeck, Jr. Megan Hilderbrandt, Fr. Anna Weiderhold, Jr. Yahaira Perez, Jr. Iyanna Preston.
Outlook: The boys’ team boasts five seniors returning for their fourth year on the varsity. The girls will field a full team for the first time in over four years.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coaches: Amy Wilson
and Paul Janovic
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Nick Emmert, Sr. Caiden Davenport. Girls—Jr. Kennedy Harris.
Outlook: Longtime coach Jerry Cutright has retired, but state indoor track champion Emmert and cross country state qualifiers Harris and Davenport return to a traditionally strong program.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Rebecca White
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Jack Almy, Sr. Jackson Schneider.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Izabella Castilla, Fr. Angelisa Boyd, Fr. Abby Gould.
Outlook: Seniors Almy and Schneider bring experience to the boys’ team. The girls will rely on youth after senior Trinity Suniga underwent knee surgery.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: David Steinberger
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Parker Sims. Boys—Sr. Finn Brown, Jr. Adam Brown.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Ellie Cymrot. Boys—So. Andrew Stec.
Outlook: Sims, a three-time all-Delaney Conference runner, will be joined on the girls’ team by Cymrot, who is now eligible for varsity after competing with the top girls in practice since the sixth grade.