High school cross country preview: Yakulis wants North Stafford to maintain fast pace

After Samuel Yakulis completed a 3.1-mile time trial on Saturday at North Stafford High School, the Wolverines’ senior had plenty of reason to be optimistic about the upcoming cross country season.

But despite the personal-best time of 16:20, Yakulis refuses to get ahead of himself.

He knows when the Wolverines hit the terrain on Saturday at Great Meadow to kick off the season, the competition will be stiff and the course much more challenging.

Yakulis is the lone returner from the Wolverines’ big three that placed first through third at the Commonwealth District meet and took first, second and fourth at the Region 5D competition in the spring.

He’s admittedly feeling pressure entering this season having to carry the load after the graduations of district champion Noah LeCain and region title winner Joshua Webb.

“Definitely I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me to lead this team to where we feel like it should go,” Yakulis said. “I feel like it’s mostly my job and the job of everyone who is returning to make sure we bring these new guys up to speed.”