High school cross country preview: Yakulis wants North Stafford to maintain fast pace

After Samuel Yakulis completed a 3.1-mile time trial on Saturday at North Stafford High School, the Wolverines’ senior had plenty of reason to be optimistic about the upcoming cross country season.
But despite the personal-best time of 16:20, Yakulis refuses to get ahead of himself.
He knows when the Wolverines hit the terrain on Saturday at Great Meadow to kick off the season, the competition will be stiff and the course much more challenging.
Yakulis is the lone returner from the Wolverines’ big three that placed first through third at the Commonwealth District meet and took first, second and fourth at the Region 5D competition in the spring.
He’s admittedly feeling pressure entering this season having to carry the load after the graduations of district champion Noah LeCain and region title winner Joshua Webb.
“Definitely I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me to lead this team to where we feel like it should go,” Yakulis said. “I feel like it’s mostly my job and the job of everyone who is returning to make sure we bring these new guys up to speed.”
The Wolverines had a banner season in the spring. They captured district and region championships as a team and placed fourth in the state in Class 5. LeCain and Webb went on to place fifth and seventh in the state, respectively.
Yakulis placed third in the district, fourth in the region and 26th in the state. He’s aiming to make a big move this season and to push his teammates along the way.
“We had one of the best seasons in school history last year, so obviously we have some pretty big shoes to fill,” Yakulis said. “Hopefully we’ll get the younger guys to step up and keep the tradition of high quality going that we’ve had the last couple of years.”
Yakulis believes the Wolverines will be pushed in the district by Colonial Forge, Riverbend and Stafford. The Bears, along with Massaponax, are also joining Region 5D this year, moving down from 6B.
North Stafford head coach Brian Maynard doesn’t see any reason his team can’t remain in the hunt.
Maynard noted that Yakulis has an opportunity to compete in states all four years of his career. Senior Russell Belt, who transferred from New York after his freshman season, has a chance to go to three straight state meets with the Wolverines. He also qualified for states in New York.
William Mott, Jeriah Valencia and Benjamin Meyers were also underclassmen on the Wolverines’ roster last season.
Maynard said Meyers has shaved two minutes off his personal-best time and has an opportunity to contribute more this season after getting his feet wet as a freshman in the spring.
Maynard said the Class of 2021 standouts made sure they passed the torch to their younger teammates before departing.
“I feel like the outgoing seniors do such a really good job of finding replacements for themselves,” Maynard said. “They’re a tight group of kids. The four years I’ve been here they all lean into the next year and you’ve got two or three new ones that fill in that seat pretty quick.”
