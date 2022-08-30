High school cross country preview: Youthful Riverbend Bears poised for success in the long run

Running is usually easier when you’re chasing someone.

Riverbend High School’s talented sophomore class of cross country runners couldn’t have asked for a better pace setter than Blake Fairbanks, who finished second in last fall’s VHSL Class 5 state meet and went on to win a 3,200-meter state title in the spring.

But Fairbanks--who’s now running at Virginia Tech--didn’t earn Commonwealth District and Region 5D team trophies by himself. The top five runners’ places count for each team. And for most of 2021, the Bears’ No. 2-4 runners were freshmen.

Now, Tyler Arnold, Justin Rau and Ethan Lapier have stepped forward as sophomores, having benefitted from trying to keep up with (and learning from) Fairbanks.

“Blake is a special athlete,” Riverbend coach Brian Treakle said. “They don’t come along that often, the ones that are really talented and put the work in that he did. He did everything, from warmup to workout to stretching to management.

“He just did everything right, and I think the biggest thing they got from him was the nutrition and hydration stuff that he talked about. ... He was that guiding person who led them into the right direction.”

Arnold and Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan were the only two Class 5 freshmen to earn all-state honors last fall. (Brennan placed fourth, Arnold 14th). As ninth-graders, Arnold, Rau and Parker Brown all placed in the district’s top 11, the region’s top 20 and the state’s top 40 as the Bears finished second behind Glen Allen in the state team standings.

Brown decided to play football this fall, but Lapier has made a quantum leap into Riverbend’s top three. Practices can be as competitive as most of the meets they’ll run before the postseason.

“We’re all very close, so it’s good to have all three of us to work out with each other,” Arnold said. “And there are a lot of people behind us who are really close, so that’s going to be good to build a top seven.”

Arnold, Rau and Lapier have known each other since middle school, when they ran for the Rappahannock Ospreys, a youth team sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Running Club. When they arrived at Riverbend, they knew they had something special, although Arnold admitted: “I definitely did not expect to do as well as we did.”

Said Lapier: “Going into (last) season, they were looking for us to recruit people. We didn’t think we would have much of a team at all.”

A second-place team showing behind Hanover at the King of the Hill Challenge at King George was a harbinger of things to come. The youngsters soaked up every bit of knowledge they could from Fairbanks, their veteran teammate.

“Especially on hill workouts, it was really fun that we had him to push with, and to try to be within a certain distance of him,” Arnold said. “I definitely think it made me better.”

Of the three sophomores, Treakle said Arnold has the best endurance, while Rau possesses more pure speed. In fact, Rau claims to have actually edged Fairbanks in one (admittedly short) training run last year.

“I could beat him in 200 (meters),” he said.

Said Treakle: “I thought they (Arnold and Rau) going to finish next to each other at every meet. They could come down side by side, and one of them was going to outkick the other one. ... Every workout, every easy run, they’re there pushing each other.”

Lapier has made up ground on both of his classmates. A year ago, he couldn’t quite crack the top seven starters each team is allowed to enter in invitational meets. But in the spring, he knocked 30 seconds off his 1,600-meter time, breaking 4:40.

Now, he’s firmly in the Bears’ top seven, along with several upperclassmen and this year’s precocious freshman, Jacob Korn.

They still have someone to chase: their friend and former Ospreys teammate Brennan, who won district and regional individual titles last fall. But with so much talented youth, the Bears fittingly seem well-positioned for the long run.

“Freshmen, a lot of times, can get to the end of the season, and it’s a long season,” Treakle said. “You never know how they’ll hold up to the end of the season. For them to hold up and finish the way they did, was extremely impressive.”