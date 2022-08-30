High school cross country season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Briana Hall
Last season: Girls third, boys fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys—So. Brady Brennan, Jr. Shaun Tiller, Sr. Aaron Jacobs, Jr. Garrett Pearl, Sr. Andrew Caley. Girls—Jr. Emma Clark, Jr. Shae Reynolds, Sr. Amalie Spencer-Hamm.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Matthew Johnson, So. Connor Schumacher, Fr. John Simmons. Girls—Jr. Malye Hawes, Sr. Dylan Dietz, Fr. Michaela Holmes.
Outlook: Coming off individual district and regional titles and a fourth-place state finish as a freshman, Brennan leads a program that has doubled in numbers since last year. Clark placed ninth in the district meet as a sophomore.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Girls first, boys third in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Cameron Sidebotham, So. Steven Niese, Jr. Landon Mills. Girls—So. Kate Loescher, Jr. Emma Glauber,
So. Emily Hicks.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Jack Tetreault, So. Noah Golla.
Girls—So. Madison Somerville, Fr. Nadia Wilks.
Outlook: With loads of youthful talent, the girls are favored to win a sixth straight district title. Sidebotham is a standout on a young boys team.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Anthony Bramlett
Last season: Girls sixth, boys seventh in district.
Top returners: Boys—So. Terry Travis. Girls—So. Olivia Priddy.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Diego Palacios. Girls—So. Alexis Rose, Fr. Chrysanthi Euripides,
So. Alaina Kim.
Outlook: With sophomores Travis and Priddy leading the way, the Panthers will be young but full of potential.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Michael Porter
and Jill Williams.
Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Madelyn Anderson, Sr. Helena Griffith, Sr. Natalie Kingston, Sr. Madison Carlisle, Jr. Maylie Hudson, Jr. Elise Collette. Boys—Jr. Charlie Schilling, Jr. Diego Pons, Sr. Trey Chinyavong, Sr. Sebastian Grant, Jr. Ian Bollinger.
Top newcomers: Girls—Sr. Isabella Hubbard, Fr. Susan Peterson, Fr. Tessa Vabnick, Fr. Elizabeth Kitchens. Boys—Sr. Aaron Hudson.
Outlook: With three returning all-district runners on the girls’ team (including Anderson, who was 11th in the state) and two on the boys’ side, both teams should be title contenders.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Brian Maynard
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Benji Meyers, So. Jordan Booth, Jr. Ethan Hudjohn, So. Ian LeCain. Girls—Sr. Kate Craig, Sr. Kathryn Richards, So. Nina Lloyd, So. Caitlyn Spencer, So. Kiara Hickman.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Jonas Carsjens. Girls—Jr. Andrea Loza Vargas, Fr. Hailey Walsh, Fr. Iman Et-Tarhbalouti.
Outlook: Craig, the sixth-place finisher in last year’s district meet, leads a deep girls’ team seeking its first district title since the 1990s.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brian Treakle
Last season: Boys first in district and Region 5D; girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Tyler Arnold, Justin Rau, Ethan Lapier, Foster Moon, Haiden Chacra. Girls—Olivia Morra, Sofia Visioni, Sophia Lee, Mckayla Reyer, Ava Treakle, Kaylen Stonebreaker, Ella Stonebreaker.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jacob Korn. Girls—Alexis Barber, Caroline Christy, Maggie Gabeler.
Outlook: Sophomores Arnold and Rau helped the Bears finish as state runners-up last season and should form a solid nucleus for more success. The girls are also young and improving.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Lori Govar
and Mark Prince.
Last season: Boys second,
girls seventh in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Nathan Godsey, Sr. Robert Calvert, Sr. Nathan Meline, Sr. Owen Zinn. Girls—Sr. Brenna Elchenko, Sr. Ella Dover, Jr. Mailynn Nguyen, Jr. Emily Burnett, Sr. Megan Gibbons, Sr. Anabelle Harvey.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ethan Govar, Fr. Braden Elchenko, Fr. Isaac Nichols, Fr. Alex Surette.
Outlook: The girls return six of their top seven runners, including Elchenko, last year’s seventh-place district finishers. The boys will rely on a senior nucleus.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: J.J. Lapointe
Last season: Boys fourth
in district.
Top returners: Boys—Anton Jones, Dominic Kittle. Girls—Danica Sale.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Matthew Dudenhefer, Fr. Jordan Somers. Girls—So. Nina Torres.
Outlook: Jones and Kittle were state qualifiers last year and hope to make the boys competitive. Sale leads the school’s first complete girls’ team since 2017.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Chuck Rudolph
Last season: Girls sixth, boys seventh in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Alex Blair, Sr. Keegan O’Gorman, Jr. Wyatt Jiminez, So. Carlos Osegueda. Girls—Jr. Hannah El-Hamdy, So. Veronica Dumbaya.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Kevin Wright, Fr. Daniel Wright, Fr. Carson Bergemann, Fr. Dylan Hayner. Girls—So. Caitlyn Lanning, Fr. Natalie Lanning.
Outlook: Blair leads a solid boys’ team and should contend for individual honors. The girls’ team is young but promising.
COURTLAND
Coach: John Helsley
Last season: Boys third, girls fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Charlie Aiken, Sr. Christian Reid, Jr. Brendan Nave, Sr. Morgan Lehocky. Girls—So. Sylvia Hardy, Sr. Adeline Sappenfield, Sr. Sarah Hoburg, Sr. Alex Hewson, Jr. Mackenzie Toler.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Kevin Bautista, So. Joshua Greenberg. Girls—Fr. Kassidy Donelson, Fr. Addison Hewson, Fr. Lily Thompson, So. Juhi Pathak, Fr. Evelyn Knerr.
Outlook: A large influx of underclassmen joins a returning nucleus of runners to give the Cougars optimism about moving up in the district standings.
CULPEPER
Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys) and Aaron Keich (girls).
Last season: Girls second, boys sixth in district.
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Bella Hardaway, Sr. Bella Groves. Boys—Jr. Caleb Smith, Sr. Aden Turner.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Logan Jones, Fr. Jaden Zeller. Girls—8th-grader Amalia Ferreira.
Outlook: With defending individual district champion Hardaway leading the way, the girls are aiming for a team title. Smith and Jones return to the boys’ team after placing in the top 40 in regionals last year.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Larry Kilby
Last season: Boys, girls first
in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Hunter Lutz, Jr. Max Clements. Girls—Sr. Evelyn Anderson, So. Claire Anderson, So. Holly Anderson.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Chris Miller.
Outlook: Evelyn Anderson finished third in Region 4B last fall and joins her sisters in making the Cyclone girls favorites to repeat as district champion. Miller, a transfer from Orange, strengthens the boys’ team.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: David Lovegrove
Last season: Girls fourth, boys fifth in district
Top returners: Boys—So. Aaron McVade. Girls—So. Alice Weber, Sr. Mary Dzibela.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Wilson Hall, Jr. Gabe Mellinger, Fr. Luke Rossi, Fr. Reece Snyder. Girls—So. Alivia Teri.
Outlook: Both squads are young, but the boys have a promising group of freshmen and sophomores.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: Boys second,
girls third in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Aiden Inzana, So. Ben Tidwell, Jr. Brayden Rash, Jr. Xander Aguilar, So. Scott Mendenhall. Girls—Sr. Caitlyn Wingeart, Jr. Isabella Perkins, Sr. Arwin Downum.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Jasper Gallant, Fr. Kaleb Inzana, So. Isaac Clarke. Girls—So. Kylie Peters, Fr. Callista Rash, Fr. Jackie Murillo, Fr. Natalie Johnson,
Sr. Leah Vance.
Outlook: With only four total seniors, the Foxes will rely on some young but talented runners to become team leaders.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Charlie Sayers
Last season: Boys eighth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Jin Lee, So. Aidan Bair. Girls—So. Anna Weiderhold, So. Jordane Donfack.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Liam Wahlquist, Fr. Jayden Wallace, Fr. Jackson Valasko, Fr. Grayson Laserna. Girls—Sr. Hannah Dildine, Fr. Adeline Pirch.
Outlook: The Knights have doubled the size of both teams but will rely on youth. Lee, the boys’ only senior, should contend for district honors.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Jerry Cutright
Last season: Boys third,
girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. William Moore, Taylen Soriano. Girls—Sr. Kennedy Harris, Maeve Myers, Caroline Chapman.
Top newcomers: Boys—Troy Cornett, Gavin Myers, Brice Wilson, Parker Harman, Casen Soriano, Alexander Hurst-Barbeito.
Girls—Fr. Lillian Liles, Fr. Elizabeth Middlesworth, Fr. Brooklyn Nemec, Fr. Aamira Jones.
Outlook: State qualifiers Moore and Harris give the Lions experienced No. 1 runners, but both teams will rely on youth to fill out the top seven.
ORANGE
Coach: Tanner Winesett
Last season: Boys sixth in district.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: David Steinberger
Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in Greater Piedmont Conference.
Top returners: Boys—So. Andrew Site, Sr. Adam Brown, So. Jameson Ripley. GirlsFr. Ellie Cymrot, Fr. Caroline Karaky.
Outlook: The girls’ team will defend its conference title behind freshman Cymrot, the individual champion who placed sixth in the VISAA state meet as an e
ighth-grader.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Rebecca White
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Trinity Zuniga, So. Virginia Henson, Fr. Emma Roberson.
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. CeCe Lucas. Boys—Sr. Jimmy Volk, Fr. Luke Scofi.
Outlook: The girls’ squad is young but promising. Volk, a transfer from Pennsylvania, leads a rebuilding boys’ team.