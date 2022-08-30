High school cross country season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Briana Hall

Last season: Girls third, boys fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—So. Brady Brennan, Jr. Shaun Tiller, Sr. Aaron Jacobs, Jr. Garrett Pearl, Sr. Andrew Caley. Girls—Jr. Emma Clark, Jr. Shae Reynolds, Sr. Amalie Spencer-Hamm.

Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Matthew Johnson, So. Connor Schumacher, Fr. John Simmons. Girls—Jr. Malye Hawes, Sr. Dylan Dietz, Fr. Michaela Holmes.

Outlook: Coming off individual district and regional titles and a fourth-place state finish as a freshman, Brennan leads a program that has doubled in numbers since last year. Clark placed ninth in the district meet as a sophomore.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Van Green

Last season: Girls first, boys third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Cameron Sidebotham, So. Steven Niese, Jr. Landon Mills. Girls—So. Kate Loescher, Jr. Emma Glauber,

So. Emily Hicks.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Jack Tetreault, So. Noah Golla.

Girls—So. Madison Somerville, Fr. Nadia Wilks.

Outlook: With loads of youthful talent, the girls are favored to win a sixth straight district title. Sidebotham is a standout on a young boys team.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Anthony Bramlett

Last season: Girls sixth, boys seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys—So. Terry Travis. Girls—So. Olivia Priddy.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Diego Palacios. Girls—So. Alexis Rose, Fr. Chrysanthi Euripides,

So. Alaina Kim.

Outlook: With sophomores Travis and Priddy leading the way, the Panthers will be young but full of potential.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coaches: Michael Porter

and Jill Williams.

Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.

Top returners: Girls—Jr. Madelyn Anderson, Sr. Helena Griffith, Sr. Natalie Kingston, Sr. Madison Carlisle, Jr. Maylie Hudson, Jr. Elise Collette. Boys—Jr. Charlie Schilling, Jr. Diego Pons, Sr. Trey Chinyavong, Sr. Sebastian Grant, Jr. Ian Bollinger.

Top newcomers: Girls—Sr. Isabella Hubbard, Fr. Susan Peterson, Fr. Tessa Vabnick, Fr. Elizabeth Kitchens. Boys—Sr. Aaron Hudson.

Outlook: With three returning all-district runners on the girls’ team (including Anderson, who was 11th in the state) and two on the boys’ side, both teams should be title contenders.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Brian Maynard

Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Benji Meyers, So. Jordan Booth, Jr. Ethan Hudjohn, So. Ian LeCain. Girls—Sr. Kate Craig, Sr. Kathryn Richards, So. Nina Lloyd, So. Caitlyn Spencer, So. Kiara Hickman.

Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Jonas Carsjens. Girls—Jr. Andrea Loza Vargas, Fr. Hailey Walsh, Fr. Iman Et-Tarhbalouti.

Outlook: Craig, the sixth-place finisher in last year’s district meet, leads a deep girls’ team seeking its first district title since the 1990s.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brian Treakle

Last season: Boys first in district and Region 5D; girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Tyler Arnold, Justin Rau, Ethan Lapier, Foster Moon, Haiden Chacra. Girls—Olivia Morra, Sofia Visioni, Sophia Lee, Mckayla Reyer, Ava Treakle, Kaylen Stonebreaker, Ella Stonebreaker.

Top newcomers: Boys—Jacob Korn. Girls—Alexis Barber, Caroline Christy, Maggie Gabeler.

Outlook: Sophomores Arnold and Rau helped the Bears finish as state runners-up last season and should form a solid nucleus for more success. The girls are also young and improving.

STAFFORD

Coaches: Lori Govar

and Mark Prince.

Last season: Boys second,

girls seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Nathan Godsey, Sr. Robert Calvert, Sr. Nathan Meline, Sr. Owen Zinn. Girls—Sr. Brenna Elchenko, Sr. Ella Dover, Jr. Mailynn Nguyen, Jr. Emily Burnett, Sr. Megan Gibbons, Sr. Anabelle Harvey.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ethan Govar, Fr. Braden Elchenko, Fr. Isaac Nichols, Fr. Alex Surette.

Outlook: The girls return six of their top seven runners, including Elchenko, last year’s seventh-place district finishers. The boys will rely on a senior nucleus.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: J.J. Lapointe

Last season: Boys fourth

in district.

Top returners: Boys—Anton Jones, Dominic Kittle. Girls—Danica Sale.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Matthew Dudenhefer, Fr. Jordan Somers. Girls—So. Nina Torres.

Outlook: Jones and Kittle were state qualifiers last year and hope to make the boys competitive. Sale leads the school’s first complete girls’ team since 2017.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Chuck Rudolph

Last season: Girls sixth, boys seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Alex Blair, Sr. Keegan O’Gorman, Jr. Wyatt Jiminez, So. Carlos Osegueda. Girls—Jr. Hannah El-Hamdy, So. Veronica Dumbaya.

Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Kevin Wright, Fr. Daniel Wright, Fr. Carson Bergemann, Fr. Dylan Hayner. Girls—So. Caitlyn Lanning, Fr. Natalie Lanning.

Outlook: Blair leads a solid boys’ team and should contend for individual honors. The girls’ team is young but promising.

COURTLAND

Coach: John Helsley

Last season: Boys third, girls fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Charlie Aiken, Sr. Christian Reid, Jr. Brendan Nave, Sr. Morgan Lehocky. Girls—So. Sylvia Hardy, Sr. Adeline Sappenfield, Sr. Sarah Hoburg, Sr. Alex Hewson, Jr. Mackenzie Toler.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Kevin Bautista, So. Joshua Greenberg. Girls—Fr. Kassidy Donelson, Fr. Addison Hewson, Fr. Lily Thompson, So. Juhi Pathak, Fr. Evelyn Knerr.

Outlook: A large influx of underclassmen joins a returning nucleus of runners to give the Cougars optimism about moving up in the district standings.

CULPEPER

Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys) and Aaron Keich (girls).

Last season: Girls second, boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Girls—Sr. Bella Hardaway, Sr. Bella Groves. Boys—Jr. Caleb Smith, Sr. Aden Turner.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Logan Jones, Fr. Jaden Zeller. Girls—8th-grader Amalia Ferreira.

Outlook: With defending individual district champion Hardaway leading the way, the girls are aiming for a team title. Smith and Jones return to the boys’ team after placing in the top 40 in regionals last year.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Larry Kilby

Last season: Boys, girls first

in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Hunter Lutz, Jr. Max Clements. Girls—Sr. Evelyn Anderson, So. Claire Anderson, So. Holly Anderson.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Chris Miller.

Outlook: Evelyn Anderson finished third in Region 4B last fall and joins her sisters in making the Cyclone girls favorites to repeat as district champion. Miller, a transfer from Orange, strengthens the boys’ team.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: David Lovegrove

Last season: Girls fourth, boys fifth in district

Top returners: Boys—So. Aaron McVade. Girls—So. Alice Weber, Sr. Mary Dzibela.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Wilson Hall, Jr. Gabe Mellinger, Fr. Luke Rossi, Fr. Reece Snyder. Girls—So. Alivia Teri.

Outlook: Both squads are young, but the boys have a promising group of freshmen and sophomores.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Paul Koepfinger

Last season: Boys second,

girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Aiden Inzana, So. Ben Tidwell, Jr. Brayden Rash, Jr. Xander Aguilar, So. Scott Mendenhall. Girls—Sr. Caitlyn Wingeart, Jr. Isabella Perkins, Sr. Arwin Downum.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Jasper Gallant, Fr. Kaleb Inzana, So. Isaac Clarke. Girls—So. Kylie Peters, Fr. Callista Rash, Fr. Jackie Murillo, Fr. Natalie Johnson,

Sr. Leah Vance.

Outlook: With only four total seniors, the Foxes will rely on some young but talented runners to become team leaders.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charlie Sayers

Last season: Boys eighth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Jin Lee, So. Aidan Bair. Girls—So. Anna Weiderhold, So. Jordane Donfack.

Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Liam Wahlquist, Fr. Jayden Wallace, Fr. Jackson Valasko, Fr. Grayson Laserna. Girls—Sr. Hannah Dildine, Fr. Adeline Pirch.

Outlook: The Knights have doubled the size of both teams but will rely on youth. Lee, the boys’ only senior, should contend for district honors.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Jerry Cutright

Last season: Boys third,

girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. William Moore, Taylen Soriano. Girls—Sr. Kennedy Harris, Maeve Myers, Caroline Chapman.

Top newcomers: Boys—Troy Cornett, Gavin Myers, Brice Wilson, Parker Harman, Casen Soriano, Alexander Hurst-Barbeito.

Girls—Fr. Lillian Liles, Fr. Elizabeth Middlesworth, Fr. Brooklyn Nemec, Fr. Aamira Jones.

Outlook: State qualifiers Moore and Harris give the Lions experienced No. 1 runners, but both teams will rely on youth to fill out the top seven.

ORANGE

Coach: Tanner Winesett

Last season: Boys sixth in district.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coach: David Steinberger

Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in Greater Piedmont Conference.

Top returners: Boys—So. Andrew Site, Sr. Adam Brown, So. Jameson Ripley. GirlsFr. Ellie Cymrot, Fr. Caroline Karaky.

Outlook: The girls’ team will defend its conference title behind freshman Cymrot, the individual champion who placed sixth in the VISAA state meet as an e

ighth-grader.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rebecca White

Top returners: Girls—Sr. Trinity Zuniga, So. Virginia Henson, Fr. Emma Roberson.

Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. CeCe Lucas. Boys—Sr. Jimmy Volk, Fr. Luke Scofi.

Outlook: The girls’ squad is young but promising. Volk, a transfer from Pennsylvania, leads a rebuilding boys’ team.