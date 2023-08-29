COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Carl Zoolkoski and Jen Shaw

Last season: Boys fourth, girls fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Brady Brennan, Sr. Logan Ramos, Sr. Darren Hill. Girls-Sr. Shae Reynolds, Sr. Emma Clark, Sr. Emily Krebs.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Colin Kraus, Jr. Ian Nelson. Girls-Fr. Rochelle Gary, Fr. Quinn Clark.

Outlook: After winning last year’s VHSL Class 5 state title, Brennan moves up to the state’s highest level to compete for another championship. Reynolds was all-region for the girls as a junior.

COLONIAL FORGE Coach: Van Green

Last season: Girls second, boys third in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Cameron Sidebotham, Jr. Steven Niese, Sr. Landon Mills. Girls-Jr. Kate Loescher, Sr. Ella Glauber.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Julien Schiliro. Girls-So. Ava Pendley, Fr. Lauren Ackerson.

Outlook: Loescher figures to be one of the state’s top runners as a junior after placing third in the spring 3,200 meters. Sidebotham leads an experienced boys’ team with its top nine runners returning.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Anthony Bramlett

Last season: Girls seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Diego Palacios, Jr. Chance Gillespie, Sr. Alex Armknecht. Girls-Jr. Alexis Rose, Jr. Olivia Priddy, So. Chrysanthi Euripides, Jr. Madelyn Ellis, Jr. Alaina Kim.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Andrew Ellis, Fr. Laythan Fairchild, Sr. Zachary Allen, So. Davian Booker, Jr. Yousif Mohammed, Jr. Joshua Dunn. Girls-Jr. Shanell Berry, Fr. Chloe Priddy.

Outlook: The boys have a wealth of newcomers that includes All-Area hurdler Davian Booker. The girls will rely on juniors Rose and Priddy.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coaches: Michael Porter and Jill Williams

Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Charlie Schilling, Sr. Ian Bollinger, Sr. Diego Pons, Sr. John Wheeler, Sr. Xavier Marcano, Sr. Grayson Bollinger. Girls-Sr. Madelyn Anderson, Sr. Elise Collette, So. Elizabeth Kitchens, So. Tessa Vabnick, So. Susie Peterson.

Top newcomers: Boys-So. Joiah Liconia, So. Aden Hendershot, Fr. Colin Espinoa. Girls-Fr. Alessia Grant, Fr. Rose McCabe, Fr. Emily Wilson.

Outlook: Four all-district runners return for the boys’ team as it seeks to claim the district title. Anderson placed seventh in the Class 5 state meet and moves up to stiffer competition.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coaches: Brian Maynard and Kerlin Doss

Last season: Girls third, boys fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Ethan Hudjohn, Jr. Jordan Booth, Jr. Ian LeCain, Sr. Benji Meyers. Girls-So. Haily Walsh, So. Iman Et-Tarhbalouti, Jr. Nina Lloyd.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Miguel Palacios, So. Makai Garcia. Girls-Fr. Sarah Moffo.

Outlook: Both squads are in rebuilding mode with young runners who hope to peak later in the season.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brian Treakle

Last season: Boys first, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Tyler Arnold, Gabe Johnson, Jacob Korn, Ethan Lapier, Justin Rau, Nathan Tarbet. Girls-Alexi Barber, Caroline Christy, Sophia Lee, Olivia Morra, Sofia Visioni.

Top newcomers: Boys-Ethan Hacking, Micah Irwin. Girls-Amalay Ghosheh, Madeline Howell, Savannah Sellars, Audrey Boetig, Sydney Campbell, Addison Hewson, Amalia Kilcourse.

Outlook: All-state returnees Arnold and Rau join Lapier to lead a potent boys’ squad seeking to defend its district and regional titles. The girls are young but promising, led by Visioni, who was all-region as a sophomore.

STAFFORD

Coach: Lori Govar

Last season: Boys, girls sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys-So. Ethan Govar, So. Isaac Nichols, So. Braden Elchenko, Jr. Alexander Beamon, Jr. Sean Marshall, Sr. Blaze Chavonelle. Girls-Sr. Mailynn Nguyen, Sr. Emily Burnett, So. Emily White, So. Gabby Irish.

Top newcomers: Fr. Sierra Poorbaugh, Fr. Quinn O’Neill, Fr. Nazar Havrylin.

Outlook: A flu bug hit the Indians before last season’s district race. They’ll look for better things with a young squad.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE Coach: Karl Long

Last season: Boys fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys–Matt Dudenhefer, Jordan Summers, Bradley Martin, Noah Bise, Kayden Brogan, Danny Carter, Jawn Kulp, Tre’ Shaun Williams. Girls-Nina Torres, Abbe Horne.

Top newcomers: Boys-Will Lumpkins, Seth Idens. Girls-Emily Corson.

Outlook: The boys have depth and experience, while the girls are small in number but will look to make improvements.

CHANCELOR

Coach: Chuck Rudolph

Last season: Girls sixth, boys seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Wyatt Jiminez, Sr. Chase Creamer, Jr. Carlos Osegueda, Jr. El’Ghyn Sargent, So. Carson Bregemann, Do. Dylan Hayner. Girls-Sr. Hannah Al-Hamdy, So. Amy Barahona.

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Ethan Grizzle, Jr. Connor Brown, Fr. Jackson Wright. Girls-Sr. Amoria Hunter, Fr. Mica DelPrado.

Outlook: The boys have experience and look to move up in the district standings. The girls are young and will focus on development.

COURTLAND

Coach: John Helsley

Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys-So. Kevin Bautista, Sr. Connor Fitzpatrick, Sr. Christian Funches. Girls-Juhi Pathak, Kassidy Donnelson.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Logan Bergin, Fr. Kenny Chen, Fr. Christ Iturbe, Fr. Griffin Wiliford, Sr. Diego Iglesias. Fr. Christopher Armknecht. Girls-Jr. Reagan Halpin, So. Jillian Elkins, Sr. Adele Granger, Jr. Anna Lam, Fr. Karrington Sullivan, So. Alondra Reyes.

Outlook: After qualifying for the state meet last year, the boys lost their top four runners. The girls’ team has a major influx of young runners and is well-positioned for the future.

CULPEPER

Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys) and Aaron Keich (girls)

Last season: Girls second, boys eighth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Caleb Smith, Logan Jones, Aden Turner. Girls-Sr. Sarah Lane, Sr. Emerson Brown.

Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Amalia Ferreria.

Outlook: Ferreria won the Woodberry Forest Invitational JV race as an eighth-grader and looks to make an immediate impact for the girls. The boys have six of their top seven returning.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Larry Kilby

Last season: Boys, girls first in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Chris Miller, Jr. Collin Lyle, Sr. Max Clement. Girls-Jr. Holly Anderson, Jr. Claire Anderson, Sr. Grace Mimnaugh.

Outlook: Defending individual champion Holly Anderson and her twin sister Claire (fourth last season) give the girls a strong chance of repeating as team champs. Miller is a returning all-district runner for the boys.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Chris Koehler

Last season: Boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys-So. Luke Rossi, So. Reese Snyder, So. Phillipp Lyn, So. Emmet Hart, Jr. Donye Johns. Girls-Jr. Alice Weber, Jr. Ella Hensley.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Ryan Willging, Fr. Carson Taylor-Bonds. Girls-Fr. Sophie Sweet, Fr. Nora Kuykendall, Fr. Emily Duran.

Outlook: All-district runners Weber and Rossi figure to be the team leaders. The girls have better numbers after failing to field a full squad for last year’s district meet.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Paul Koepfinger

Last season: Boys, girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Aiden Inzana, Sr. Xander Aguilar, So, Ben Tidwell. Girls-Calista Rush, So. Breana Herbolsheime, Jr. Kylie Peters, So. Ruth Louise Page.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Timmy Wingeart.

Outlook: Neither squad has a dominant individual runner but will rely on depth and competition to challenge the district’s top teams.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charlie Sayers

Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Aidan Bair, So. Jayden Wallace, So. Jackson Valasko, So. James Bronz, So. Grayson Laserna. Girls-Jr. Anna Weiderhold, So. Adeline Pirch, Jr. Johanne Donfack, Jr. Jordane Donfack.

Top newcomers: So. Austyn Harmon, So. Jay Siefker, Jr. Allison Nelson.

Outlook: Without a senior on either team , the Knights will rely on a young nucleus that includes 13 returning sophomore boys.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coach: David Steinberger

Last season: Boyd third, girls sixth in conference.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Andrew Stec, Sr. Hayden Johnson. Girls-So. Ellie Cymrot.

Top newcomers: Girls-8th-grader Chelsea Hwang.

Outlook: Cymrot is a two-time Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference runner of the year and should contend for state honors. Stec was also all-conference on the boys’ side.