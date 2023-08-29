High school cross country is not traditionally known as a spectator sport.

“Our cross country teams go out for football games, but I haven’t seen a football player yet come out for a cross country meet on a Saturday morning,” Mountain View coach Mike Porter said with a laugh.

That script figures to flip on the evening of Sept. 22, when the Wildcats’ boys and girls will plot a 3.1-mile course that winds around the school’s perimeter before culminating at the goal line of the football stadium. The race will conclude at 6:45 p.m.—15 minutes before kickoff of Mountain View’s homecoming game against Massaponax.

Over her career, Mountain View senior Mady Anderson has kept pace with some of the best runners in the state, but she’s never approached a finish line to the roars of a packed crowd.

“Definitely not,” said Anderson, “so I’m a little nervous about that. Hopefully we won’t have any slip-ups at the end and no falling. Definitely, running into a big stadium is a bit nerve wracking.”

So, too, is Mountain View’s move to a 19-team Region 6B that will significantly increase the difficulty threshold for making the state meet. The top three teams automatically qualify, as do the top five individuals on teams that finished outside the top three.

“We have to learn a group of new teams, but I think we’re still going to be competitive,” Porter said. “I think the kids are embracing it. There will be some different challenges; face different teams, potentially run different courses for the region meet.”

Anderson, who led the Wildcat girls to a Commonwealth District title last fall before placing third at the Region 5D meet and seventh at state, expects she’ll need to clock in with a sub-19 minute 5K in order to have a chance at states. To shave time, she’s been pacing herself with seniors Xavier Marcano and John Wheeler, two of the top runners on Mountain View’s boys’ squad.

“The times are a little more competitive than in 6A,” said Anderson, whose current PR is a 19:23 set during her sophomore year. “Hopefully my times are good enough to be in the top five.”

Mountain View also returns sophomores Elizabeth Kitchens and Tessa Vabnick, who placed eighth and 13th, respectively, in the district last season. The Wildcats’ boys’ squad is decidedly senior-laden, with Charlie Schilling, Ian Bollinger and Diego Pons each returning after top-10 finishes in the district meet; Mountain View finished runner up in the team standings.

The momentum for a homecoming race actually started last year, but inclement weather ultimately shelved it. Porter enlisted the support of Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim and head football coach Lou Sorrentino, both of whom gave their emphatic blessing.

“I just wanted to showcase the athletes and the hard work they do in front of the home crowd, which they never get an opportunity to do,” Porter said. “To do it in front of a homecoming crowd is even more enticing for the athletes.”