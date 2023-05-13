Pairings BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Colonial Forge at Riverbend
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT Friday’s semifinals
North Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4 (9 innings)
Riverbend 6, Mountain View 4
Tuesday’s final
Riverbend at North Stafford
BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 1, Stafford 0
Riverbend 5, Massaponax 1
Friday’s final
Mountain View 1, Riverbend 0 (9-8 wins in penalty kicks)
Friday’s third-place game
Stafford 1, Massaponax 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Friday’s final
Colonial Forge 4, Brooke Point 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Friday’s final
Mountain View 10, Colonial Forge 6
BOYS’ TENNIS
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday’s final (at UMW)
Eastern View vs. Courtland, 12:30
GIRLS’ TENNIS
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday’s final (at UMW)
Courtland vs. James Monroe, 12:30