HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY: Besticks will maintain Chancellor's competitiveness

By now, a sweeping majority of Chancellor’s field hockey roster has let out a collective groan at coach Jim Larkin’s oft-repeated ribbing during the Chargers’ one-mile training runs.
“Larkin’s favorite line is, ‘You guys are getting beat by the goalie!’ ” said Regan Bestick, the netminder in question. “Well, everyone is getting beat by the goalie.”
Everyone except for Bestick’s twin sister, Kaitlyn, a forward/midfielder who still enjoys a slight edge over her sister in the conditioning tests. Together, the athletic juniors will lead a Chancellor squad coming off a state semifinal appearance yet attempting a rebuild after the loss of standouts Emma Bernard and Kylee Tubener to graduation.
Despite the fact that the twins’ mother Diane played field hockey collegiately at James Madison and introduced them to the sport at a young age, it wasn’t a natural fit. They much preferred lacrosse, a game that has earned them Division I scholarship offers: Kaitlyn will play at George Mason, while her sister plans to attend St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
“Going into high school, I had no interest in picking up field hockey,” Kaitlyn Bestick said. “It was just something I did to somewhat stay in shape.”
Only when the twins arrived at Chancellor and became part of a perennially successful Chargers program did their emphasis shift from offseason fitness to fun. The camaraderie exhibited by Bernard, Tubener and other upperclassmen made the transition seamless.
“They brought so much fun to the game,” Regan Bestick said. “You could tell this was their passion, and what they lived to do and they just had so much fun doing it. It’s serious, and the running sucks, but they just made it so much fun.”
The pair made an immediate impact as sophomores in 2019, with Kaitlyn earning first-team Class 4 all-state honors after scoring 25 goals and netting 11 assists. She was also named one the Chargers’ underclass captains. For her work in the cage, Regan garnered second-team all-state honors.
Despite their allegiance to lacrosse and a busy docket that also included softball, the Besticks made every effort to hone their craft and not rely solely upon their athleticism. They even participated in indoor hockey with one of Larkin’s travel teams.
“They think about the game and see the game along the lines of a coach,” he said. “It’s a blessing, because they’re on the same page as us and we don’t have to break things down as much for them as we might do for other players.”
The twins’ expertise is a luxury for a Chargers varsity team that only features 13 players this winter, two of them goalies.
“This is probably the smallest, thinnest group I’ve ever had on varsity,” Larkin said. “I’m at practice, and I’ve got 10 field kids today, how am I going to run a practice when I’m used to having 18?”
The Besticks are fiercely competitive, always have been. From childhood swim lessons to an ongoing race up the stairs each night to determine who has to turn off the light before bed, there’s always an edge to be had in the sibling rivalry.
That won’t stop when they go off to college, either.
The Patriots and Hawks are Atlantic 10 Conference foes in women’s lacrosse, meaning the Besticks will be a house divided on a couple of occasions each fall.
“Hopefully they’ll get one of those shirts that splits down the middle, one side’s red and one side’s green,” Regan Bestick said with a chuckle.
