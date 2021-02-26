HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY: Besticks will maintain Chancellor's competitiveness

“They brought so much fun to the game,” Regan Bestick said. “You could tell this was their passion, and what they lived to do and they just had so much fun doing it. It’s serious, and the running sucks, but they just made it so much fun.”

The pair made an immediate impact as sophomores in 2019, with Kaitlyn earning first-team Class 4 all-state honors after scoring 25 goals and netting 11 assists. She was also named one the Chargers’ underclass captains. For her work in the cage, Regan garnered second-team all-state honors.

Despite their allegiance to lacrosse and a busy docket that also included softball, the Besticks made every effort to hone their craft and not rely solely upon their athleticism. They even participated in indoor hockey with one of Larkin’s travel teams.

“They think about the game and see the game along the lines of a coach,” he said. “It’s a blessing, because they’re on the same page as us and we don’t have to break things down as much for them as we might do for other players.”

The twins’ expertise is a luxury for a Chargers varsity team that only features 13 players this winter, two of them goalies.