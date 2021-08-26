High school field hockey capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Nichole Anderson
Last season: 3-9
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Julie Spinelli
Last season: 8-5, Region 6B champions
Top returners: Sr. D Schuyler Trail, Sr. D Regan Fields, So. MF Morgan Mesterhazy, Jr. MF Kendall Loescher, Sr. GK Ellen Chown, So. MF Evelyn Detar.
Top newcomers: Jr. F C’yanna Cannon, Jr. F Chloe Ronscholdt, Fr. D Maddie Tiapa.
Outlook: Coming off the first regional championship in school history, the Eagles return a strong defensive presence, led by first-team all-district pick Fields, plus Chown in goal.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Amy LaFleur
Last season: 6-5, Region 6B quarterfinalists
Top returners: Sr. F/MF Kaitlyn Venzen, Jr. F/MF Natalie LaFleur, So. MF/D Bayleigh Valentine, Jr. D Kyla Ross, Sr. GK Rya Lefler.
Top newcomers: Fr. F Kyra Saunders, So. F Teagan Cork, Sr. MF Sam Brewer.
Outlook: Despite graduating six starters, the Panthers have 10 seniors, led by LaFleur (a first-team all-district pick) and Venzen as they join the competitive Region 5D field.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Libby Alwine
Last season: 8-4
Top returners: Meghan Hyatt, Hannah Gautreaux, Gina Slupek, Sophia Marquez, Kat Druiett, Alivia Boatwright.
Top newcomer: Sierra Crews
Outlook: The Wildcats boast a strong senior class and look to improve as they welcome back their full squad.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Joanne Szymanski
Last season: 0-9
Top returners: Sr. D Aislyn Fisher, Sr. D/MF Abby Stevens, Jr. D Caroline Antonucci.
Top newcomers: Fr. F/MF Sam Middleton, Sr. GK Brianna Sabatino, Jr. MF/D Naomi Glass.
Outlook: Szymanski, the Wolverines’ longtime soccer coach, takes over a program that hopes to take modest steps forward.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Rebecca Williams
Last season: 2-7-1
Top returners: Sr. D Mackenzie Buckley, Sr. D Emilie Rankin, Sr. F Kaitlin Clark, Jr. MF Caroline Dedecker, Jr. F Kayleigh Sullivan, So. MF Emma Houff.
Top newcomers: So. F Savannah Waite, So. F Caroline Doley, So. MF Olivia Long, Fr. D Kendra Peyton, Fr. GK Leah Maliszewski.
Outlook: A veteran group hopes to reverse a frustrating spring that resulted in several one-goal losses. The Bears must find a successor to goalie Kiki Byrd, who’s now playing at Lynchburg University.
STAFFORD
Coach: Bryce Barnes
Last season: 13-1, Group 5 state runner-up
Top returners: Sr. GK Caitlyn Kahn, Sr. F/MF Olivia Stocks, Sr. F Lauren Doty, Sr. MF Carter Furrow, Sr. F Mattie Furrow.
Top newcomers: Fr. D Julia Etu, Fr. F Madison Patton, Fr. F/MF Ava Brewer.
Outlook: Veteran coach Robin Woodie retired after leading the Indians to a runner-up state finish. Barnes, her former assistant, inherits a pair of Division I recruits (Kahn and Stocks) and some talented freshmen in a bid to take the next step.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Dena Kapler
Last season: 5-5
Top returners: Sr. MF Camryn Smith, Sr. MF/D Madison Taylor, Jr. F Lili Smith, Jr. F Kaylei Raymond, Sr. GK Codi Dudley.
Top newcomers: Jr. D Makailee McCarthy, So. MF Larkin Shore, Fr. MF Rylee Chenault, Fr. D Jada Bolden, Fr. D Allura Knott.
Outlook: The Cavaliers lost seven starters to graduation, but return their top two scorers from the spring in Smith and Raymond and their best defender in McCarthy.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Jim Larkin
Last season: 8-4, Region 4B champion, state runner-up
Top returners: Sr. MF Kaitlyn Bestick, Sr. G Regan Bestick, Sr. F Ella Newman, Sr. MF Ashley Coleman, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Ellie Byram.
Top newcomers: Fr. Maia Fissell.
Outlook: Nine experienced seniors have their sights on reaching the state championship game for the third time in four years after falling one win short of the school’s seventh title in the spring.
COURTLAND
Coach: Skyler Medley
Last season: 8-3
Top returners: Sr. MF Madison Shea, Sr. MF Mac Watkins, Sr. MF Kylie Watkins, Jr. D Natalie Holt, Jr. F Chloe Davis, So. MF Kelsie Ashwood.
Outlook: Am experienced returning nucleus, especially in the midfield, gives the Cougars hopes of contending in the Battlefield District and Region 4B.
CULPEPER
Coach: Careen Angel
Last season: 2-7
Top returners: Sr. MF Emily Evans, Sr. GK Sara Tewari, Jr. F Maddy Smoot.
Top newcomers: Fr. Kyndall Healy, Fr. Georgia Gibbons, Fr. Olivia Stafford.
Outlook: Three returning all-district performers and some quick-learning freshmen give the Blue Devils hope as they move into the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Liz Schumaker
Last season: 6-2
Top returners: Sr. F Mia Hutchinson, Sr. D Madilynne Brennan, Sr. MF Bethany Eddo, Sr. D Taylor Lafontaine, Sr. D Nora Revutin, Jr. D Miller Haught.
Top newcomers: Sr. D Haley Damer, Sr. D/MF Jil Steffens, So. GK Amyia Brennen.
Outlook: The Cyclones bring back experience up front (Hutchinson and Brennan) and in the back (Lafontaine and Revutin). Brennen, a sophomore, takes over in goal.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Erin Cunningham
Last season: 10-2, state semifinalists
Top returners: Sr. GK Sam Black, Sr. D Celie Constantine, Sr. MF Maddie Tierney, Jr. MF Kelsey Reviello.
Top newcomers: So. MF Sally Beringer, Sr. D Ashley Shoffner, Fr. MF Addy Hough.
Outlook: For the first time in four years, the Yellow Jackets are not defending state champions. With four returning all-region players, they intend to remedy that.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Alexis Sheehan
Last season: 2-8
Top returners: So. Kaitlyn Dameron, Jr. GK Alina Puentes, Jr. D Alyssa Tonetti, Sr. D Hayley Smith, Sr. MF Keeley Williams, Sr. F Jessie Reese.
Top newcomers: Fr. MF/D Emma Harkless, Fr. F Lily Bunn.
Outlook: The Foxes have an experienced team with eight seniors, but Dameron stepped into a leadership role as a freshman in the spring and hopes to build on that success.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Rachel Hicks
Last season: 0-12
Top returners: Sr. GK Julianne Tate, Sr. D Gabrielle Henning, Sr. MF Madison Wheeler.
Top newcomers: Fr. MF Emily Dickinson, Fr. Allison Nelson, Fr. Marisa Jordan.
Outlook: Seniors Tate and Herring form the defensive backbone of a team that will be expecting contributions from a trio of promising freshmen.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Meredith Williamson
Last season: 2-8
Top returners: Sr. F Ali Downey, Sr. MF Lydia Gillespie, Jr. MF Mallory Greslick.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Amanda Berg, Gracie Choi.
Outlook: Berg transferred from Chancellor and should bring experience to a program that will aim for the playoffs in a new region (4D).
ORANGE
Coach:
Last season:
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Karen Moschetto
Last season: Did not play
Top returners: Sr. D Isabelle Larimore, Sr. F Kylie Amberger, Sr. F Ashley Luce, Sr. F Annika Luce, Jr. MF Hope Amberger, GK Emma Clements.
Top newcomers: MF Charlotte Dreany, F/MF Brooke Sims.
Outlook: After missing the spring season due to COVID, the Falcons join the new Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference with a strong nucleus led by 2019 all-state choices Larimore and Amberger.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Jody Scott
Last season: 6-10
Top returners: Sr. MF Grayson Scott, Sr. F Alaina Webb, Sr. D Madeline Leonard
Top newcomers: So. F/MF Ella Webb
Outlook: Scott, a first-team all-conference pick who has committed to Longwood, is one of a handful of veterans on a team that will count on several newcomers, including one in goal.