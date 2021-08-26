High school field hockey capsules

Top newcomers: Jr. D Makailee McCarthy, So. MF Larkin Shore, Fr. MF Rylee Chenault, Fr. D Jada Bolden, Fr. D Allura Knott.

Outlook: The Cavaliers lost seven starters to graduation, but return their top two scorers from the spring in Smith and Raymond and their best defender in McCarthy.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Jim Larkin

Last season: 8-4, Region 4B champion, state runner-up

Top returners: Sr. MF Kaitlyn Bestick, Sr. G Regan Bestick, Sr. F Ella Newman, Sr. MF Ashley Coleman, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Ellie Byram.

Top newcomers: Fr. Maia Fissell.

Outlook: Nine experienced seniors have their sights on reaching the state championship game for the third time in four years after falling one win short of the school’s seventh title in the spring.

COURTLAND

Coach: Skyler Medley

Last season: 8-3

Top returners: Sr. MF Madison Shea, Sr. MF Mac Watkins, Sr. MF Kylie Watkins, Jr. D Natalie Holt, Jr. F Chloe Davis, So. MF Kelsie Ashwood.