High school field hockey capsules

Outlook: A junior class that helped the Chargers win the 2018 state title is now the centerpiece of what should be one of the district’s top teams, despite scarce depth.

COURTLAND

Coach: Skyler Medley

Last season: 9–10 (6–6 district)

Top returnees: Sr. F Markhiah Coleman, Sr. D Atlee Thompson, Jr. MF Madison Shea, Jr. MF Mac Watkins.

Top newcomers: Jr. GK Kylie Watkins, Fr. MF Kelsie Ashwood.

Outlook: Shea, a first-team all-region pick in 2019, leads a solid returning nucleus that joins a talented group of newcomers to form what should be a competitive team in one of the state’s toughest districts.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Liz Schumacher

Last season: 17–6 (8-4 district), Class 4 state champion

Top returnees: Jr. F Mia Hutchinson, Sr. F Avery Stanley, Sr. MF Abby Shrader, Sr. D Analeigh Page, Sr. GK Alanna Barrett.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Taylor LaFontaine, Sr. D Isabella Petraides, So. F Sarah Shrader, Jr. MF Madi Brennan.