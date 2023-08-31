COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Nichole Anderson

Last season: 1–13 (1–11 district)

Top returners: Sr. D Olivia Schweiter, Jr. D Reilly Desmond, So. MF Emi Craddock.

Outlook: Schweiter, a second-team all-district pick in 2022, leads a squad looking for improvement.

COLONIAL FORGE Coach: Julie Spinelli

Last season: 15–9 (9–7 district), Region 6B champion

Top returners: Sr. MF Morgan Mesterhazy, Sr. MF Evie Detar, Jr. D Maddy Tlapa, So. F Lexie Kindel, Sr. MF Katie Shoaf, Sr. GK Kate Young, Sr. D Caroline Stocks.

Top newcomers: So. MF Kendal Heflin, Jr. MF Jordan Schiffrin.

Outlook: The majority of the squad that captured the Eagles’ first regional title returns, including all-district picks Mesterhazy and Tlapa, but Stafford’s move up to 6B could make the repeat bid a bit tougher.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Hannah Hockaday

Last season: 6–7 (6–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. D Baleigh Valentine, So. MF Annalise Harmon, Sr. F Teagan Cork, So. D Haden Gayle.

Top newcomers: Sr. D Marye Zonga.

Outlook: The Panthers are in rebuilding mode under a new coach and are looking to work toward future success.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Libby Allwine

Last season: 6–11 (5–9 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Alivia Boatwright, Jr. MF Sierra Crews, Sr. MF Ava Windham, Sr. F Gabrielle Bartels, Sr. GK Liz Smoot.

Top newcomers: So. D Avery Uhle.

Outlook: Seniors Boatwright, Windham, Bartels and Smoot hope to mesh with their underclass teammates to help the Wildcats improve.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Joanne Szymanski

Last season: 11–8 (7–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. MF Peyton Winter, Sr. MF/D Savannah Learn, Jr. D Sam Middleton, So. MF Haley Walsh, So. Madison Gagnon, So. GK Shay Prather.

Top newcomers: Sr. F Izzy Johns, Jr. Gabby Entizne, Fr. F Mya Adon.

Outlook: The Wolverines are low on numbers and don’t have a JV team, but are are to a 3-0 start in their big for a second straight winning season.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Rebecca Williams

Last season: 6–11 (4–8 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Savannah Waite, Sr. MF Emma Houff, Sr. D Elyane Goldstein, Sr. D Savannah Bolte, Jr. D Kyndra Peyton, Jr. G Leah Maliszewski, So. MF Madison Stevens.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Joni Wiederman, Jr. D Hailey Glass.

Outlook: After losing just two starters to graduation, the Bears should be a formidable defensive team behind returning all-district selections Peyton and Maliszewski.

STAFFORD

Coach: Bryce Barnes

Last season: 22–2 (12–0 district)

Top returners: Sr. GK Addison Kahn, Sr. F/MF Coco Wallace, Jr. F Madison Patton, So. MF Tori Bove, Jr. D Hailey Lemke.

Top newcomers: F/MF Emry Brewer, F/MF Maddy Pullium.

Outlook: The district champions suffered significant graduation losses and move up to Class 6, but hope to stay competitive with the nucleus of Lafayette-bound Kahn and all-district returnees Wallace and Patton.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Dena Kappler

Last season: 4–10 (3–8 district)

Top returners: Sr. MF Larkin Shire, Sr. D Emmerson Smith, Sr. D Ashley Monsonyi, Sr. GK Molly Taormira, So. MF Samatha Moore.

Top newcomers: So. F Hope Shannon, So. F Raygan Parkinson.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have been trending upward the past two seasons and have experience, especially on the defensive side.

CHANCELOR

Coach: Jim Larkin

Last season: 13–7 (9–5 district)

Top returners: So Ellen Gallagher, Jr. Maddie Anderson, Jr. Maia Fissel, Sr. Eva Adame, Sr. Ally Berkes, Sr. Alice Muntean.

Top newcomers: Fr. Adelyn Watkins, Fr. Hailey Waurio, Fr. Emily Muntean, Fr. Trinity Mason.

Outlook: Gallagher and Anderson combined for 31 goals last season and will lead a talented young team with ambitions of winning district and region titles. Larkin earned his 400th career win last week.

COURTLAND

Coach: Skyler Medley

Last season: 18–4 (13–3 district), Region 4C champion, state runner-up

Top returners: Sr. MF Kelsie Ashwood, Sr. D Libby Snow, Sr. F Paige Stevens, Jr. MF Brianna Walsh, Jr. D Emma Ayers.

Top newcomers: Jr. F/MF Madison Early, Jr. F Madison Wallace.

Outlook: After two straight state runner-up finishes, the Cougars lost their top two scorers to graduation but have a solid nucleus returning, including all-region picks Ashwood, Ayers and Stevens, to uphold their tradition.

CULPEPER

Coach: Cathy Uribe

Last season: 5–8 (4–7 district)

Top returners: Sr. MF Olivia Greene, Sr. D Ella Corbin, Jr. D Kyndal Healy, So. GK Ryleigh Harrup.

Outlook: the Blue Devils are off to a 2-2 start, including a 3-0 win over King George in their district opener Wednesday.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Liz Schumacher

Last season: 7–10 (6–8 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Charleigh Schmidt, Sr. F Alex Agle, So. F Cailin Rendell, MF Vera Vesuna, Jr. D Campbell Lee.

Top newcomers: So. F/MF Anaya Tines, Fr. F/MF Kimberly Mihelich, Fr. D Emerson Hodgson, Fr. Reagan Bayne.

Outlook: A veteran returning offensive lineup should be the Cyclones’ strength, with several newcomers expected to contribute in the midfield and on defense.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Erin Cunningham

Last season: 21–1 (15–0 district), state semifinalist

Top returners: Sr. F/MF Sally Beringer, Sr. GK Alyssa Layton, Sr. D Abby Lyles, Sr. D Lauren Holland, Jr. F/MF Addy Hough.

Top newcomers : Fr. F Fine Swain, So. D Emma Hicks, So. D M.C. Hart, So. F/MF Rose Fallon.

Outlook: All-Area player of the year Kelsey Reviello took her scoring flair to Michigan, so the Jackets will rely on a veteran defense and some offense from Beringer to stay in championship contention.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Kelsey Trainor-Brown

Last season: 2–13 (0–13 district)

Top returners: So. MF Ava Peters, Sr. D Katelyn Dameron, Jr. MF Lily Bunn.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF Ella Smith, Sr. F Ruby Shepos, So. F Rylin Todd.

Outlook: With a new coach, the Foxes hope to work their way up the standings in a challenging district.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Kelsey Link

Last season: 3–13 (3–11 district)

Top returners: Sr. D Taylor Cooper, Jr. D Emily Dickinson, Jr. F/MF Marisa jordan, Jr. F/MF Lexi Persinger.

Top newcomers: Fr. F Lilian Digges.

Outlook: A solid core of returnees give the Knights optimism for improvement in Link’s second season as coach.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Meredith Williamson

Last season: 2–14

Top returners: Sr. MF Mallory Greslick, Sr. GK Tessa Smith, So. F Laurelei Choi.

Top newcomers: So. MF Lauren Goodman, Jr, MF Nyah Straley.

Outlook: Greslick and Goodman were part of the Lions’ state softball title team and hope to bring that winning attitude to the hockey field.

ORANGE

Coach: Elise Lloyd

Last season: 13–6 (7–5 district)

Top returners: Jr. D Cameron Lohr, Sr. D Mia Shuman, Jr. MF Somer Wolfrey.

Top newcomers: So. F Caroline Quimper, Jr. F Rachael Winn.

Outlook: Lohr and Shuman return to lead a strong defense for a team that reached the regional semifinals. Newcomers Quimper and Winn will be counted on for offense.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Karen Moschetto

Last season: 11–4–1 (7–0 conference), state runner-up

Top returners: Sr. MF Charlotte Dreaney, Sr. F Brooke Sims, So. F Josie Le Doux, So. D Savannah Stec, Fr. F Taylor Moss.

Top newcomers: Eighth-graders Charlotte Kolodgic (MF), Avi Gertner (D), Ellie Snyder (GK).

Outlook: All-conference picks Dreaney and Sims are two rare seniors on a young team seeking its 26th straight state tournament berth. The Falcons will miss graduated All-Area goalie Emma Clements, now at VCU.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jody Scott

Last season: 6–9

Top returners: Sr. MF Ella Webb, Sr. GK Christy Myers, Jr. F Becca Medina, Jr. D Abby Mitzel, Jr. MF Rachel Williams, Sr. F Isabelle DiBlasi.

Outlook: A solid senior class has the Eagles shooting for a VCAC conference title and an appearance in the VISAA state playoffs.