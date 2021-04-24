High school field hockey, Class 4 championship: Chancellor battle gamely but eventually falls to Great Bridge

"We told them, 'Keep it up. Don't let [Bestick] get in your head. It will come,' " Great Bridge coach Katie Duke said.

Added Foren: "[Bestick] really stepped hard to the ball. We just had to find ways to get around her."

Foren did so again with 9:14 left in regulation, beating Bestick with a undefended shot from head on. That 2–0 deficit against a quality opponent proved daunting for a Chancellor team that is better known for its defense than its scoring prowess.

Still, Larkin said: "I thought we started playing harder after the second goal. If we had played that way the whole game, who knows what the outcome might have been? I thought if we could have scored first, we would have put Great Bridge back on their heels."

Assuming the seasons get back to normal in the fall, the Chargers will have plenty of experience and motivation. Bestick, a future college lacrosse player whom Larkin called "the best goalie in the state in our classification," and her twin sister Kaitlyn are two of nine juniors eligible to return.