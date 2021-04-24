High school field hockey, Class 4 championship: Chancellor battle gamely but eventually falls to Great Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH—Eleanor Larkin is just learning to walk and won't be nearly old enough to play field hockey for her father Jim in the fall. But almost every other Chancellor Charger who posed for a photo with the state runner-up trophy Saturday at Kellam High School figures to be back—and wiser.
Chancellor loses only one senior—defender Erin Dameron—from the squad that fell 2–0 to Great Bridge in the VHSL's Class 4 championship game on two goals by the Wildcats' Julia Foren.
The youthful Chargers likely exceeded external expectations during this unique spring season, but they figure to be more highly regarded if and when things get back to normal in the fall.
"I think they learned they have to work a little harder in the offseason," Larkin said of his players. "They have to start playing with more confidence and believe in themselves more."
Chancellor (8–4) battled Great Bridge (10–1) to a scoreless first-half draw, thanks largely to the often-spectacular play of junior goalie Regan Bestick. She thwarted numerous scoring opportunities as the Wildcats spent most of the game in the offensive zone.
It wasn't until midway through the third quarter, on Great Bridge's seventh corner of the game (to none by Chancellor at that point) that the Wildcats solved Bestick—and it took a deflection to do it. Foren entered the ball on the corner, then redirected Riley Buschert's blast before Bestick could react.
"We told them, 'Keep it up. Don't let [Bestick] get in your head. It will come,' " Great Bridge coach Katie Duke said.
Added Foren: "[Bestick] really stepped hard to the ball. We just had to find ways to get around her."
Foren did so again with 9:14 left in regulation, beating Bestick with a undefended shot from head on. That 2–0 deficit against a quality opponent proved daunting for a Chancellor team that is better known for its defense than its scoring prowess.
Still, Larkin said: "I thought we started playing harder after the second goal. If we had played that way the whole game, who knows what the outcome might have been? I thought if we could have scored first, we would have put Great Bridge back on their heels."
Assuming the seasons get back to normal in the fall, the Chargers will have plenty of experience and motivation. Bestick, a future college lacrosse player whom Larkin called "the best goalie in the state in our classification," and her twin sister Kaitlyn are two of nine juniors eligible to return.
A victory Saturday would have required some last-minute editing to Larkin's profile as he enters the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony on Sunday. Instead, the Chargers will have to wait several months for their chance to give their coach his seventh career state title.
"We need to generate more goals from our forwards and midfielders," Larkin said. "We were forcing some balls today. Maybe we were gripping the stick a little tighter than normal because of the circumstances.
"But we've been in half of these [state finals] since the inception [of Class AA/4 field hockey] in 2000, and that's something to be proud of."
